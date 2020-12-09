Chrissy Teigen's Hamster Died, But A New One Has Already Been Welcomed Into The Family

In a less-than devastated Twitter post on Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen revealed Luna's hamster died. Millions of her social media followers will remember with fondness the adventures of Peanut Butter the hamster, who delighted everyone with her mishaps and mysterious disappearances via Teigen. And while we all mourn the loss of Peanut Butter, or Peanut Butter the First as she should perhaps be called, it seems it is immediately time to welcome "New Peanut Butter," who already has his own stocking hanging by the fire alongside the rest of the family.

Before we welcome New Peanut Butter, let us take a moment to look back fondly on one of Teigen's most hilarious live tweeting sessions wherein she seemed to have lost the original Peanut Butter back in March of 2019. She and her 4-year-old daughter Luna bought the little hamster and gave her all the love and attention she could want — until she escaped. Not once but twice. The mom of two set up live cams to watch Peanut Butter, that's how beloved she was during her short life.

Sadly, hamsters have a life expectancy of about two to three years on average, according to Pet MD, and Teigen tweeted on Tuesday that her entertaining adventures with Peanut Butter the First were over. "Oh. peanut butter the hamster died," she wrote on Twitter.

She immediately followed that tweet to let people know "do not fret," with a short video of her family's stockings hanging by the fire featuring one with the name "New P. Butter."

It should be noted the new hamster's stocking got top row billing on the mantle while other pets were relegated to second row. That feels telling.

I'm sure the original would be happy she, Luna, 2-year-old Miles, and her husband John Legend were able to find hamster love again so quickly. Although to be fair, Teigen tweeted that the hamster "died a couple of weeks ago," so an appropriate mourning period was undertaken by the family. Well, maybe not Legend, who reportedly was "not thrilled" with the original Peanut Butter, according to Teigen, so is presumably doing just fine.

You know who else is apparently doing fine after losing her pet? Little Luna. When a social media user wrote that they were sorry for Luna, Teigen responded, "she is okay. We are very open about life and death in the house and it was all good teachable moments, especially since she still asks about baby and stuff," referring to the pregnancy loss the family suffered earlier this year.

While the loss of Peanut Butter is certainly sad, with any luck New Peanut Butter will take up the challenge of keeping us entertained in the coming weeks. The pressure must be mounting since the original had such a huge fan base, but I suspect he will be up to the challenge.