The advent calendars have reached their end, the kids are tucked into bed, and the tree is sparkling in the corner of the living room. If you want to take a picture and share it online to remember this feeling forever, you’ll need the perfect Christmas Eve Instagram caption.

Christmas tree on Christmas Eve Instagram captions

Need the perfect Christmas tree Instagram caption to commemorate this year’s tree? You could choose something sentimental, funny, or movie-inspired to share with your photo.

“Never worry about the size of your Christmas tree. In the eyes of children, they are all 30 feet tall.” — Larry Wilde

“Ah Christmas, the most beautiful time of the year. Pretty decorations, friendly people, festive holiday dress. And all that lovely music. But perhaps the most beautiful thing about Christmas is the Christmas tree itself, all lit up, decorated for the holidays.” — John Loy

“He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.” — Roy L. Smith

“I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It’s not bad at all, really. Maybe it just needs a little love.” — Linus Van Pelt, A Charlie Brown Christmas

All spruced up and ready for Santa.

Sugar and spice and everything wrapped nice.

The calm before the storm.

Santa, stop here.

We’ll never fir-get these Christmas memories.

Christmas Eve dinner Instagram captions

When you come to the end of another year and sit around a table with the people who’ve seen you through highs and lows, let’s just say it can give you all the feels. Also, sometimes your mom’s perfect table setting skills just call for a quick photo shoot.

It’s not what’s on the table that matters, but who’s in the chairs.

Bless the food before us, the family beside us, and the love between us.

Which side is your family on: ham or turkey?

Don’t measure your table by how long it is, but how many loved ones you can fit around it.

“They celebrate with you, they cry with you, they hold you when you need to be held. They laugh with you. They're mean with you! They're always there, and it's just a priceless thing to have.” — Jennifer Lopez

“After a good dinner, one can forgive anybody, even one's own relations.” — Oscar Wilde

“The smells of Christmas are the smells of childhood.” — Richard Paul Evans

Christmas Eve Instagram captions for pics with family and friends

Are you having dinner at home, or going out with your besties? Whether you’re celebrating Christmas Eve with your family, or close friends who feel like family, these quotes will help you capture the moment.

If you think my belly is full, you should see my heart.

They’re more humbugs than sugarplums, but they’re my humbugs.

“The jolliest bunch of a–holes this side of the nuthouse.” — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

“Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas.” — Peg Bracken.

“That's what Christmas memories are made from, they're not planned, they're not scheduled, nobody puts them in their Blackberry, they just happen.” — Deck the Halls

“Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” — Sam Levenson

“Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.” — Jane Howard

“When everything goes to hell, the people who stand by you without flinching — they are your family.” — Jim Butcher

“The best of all gifts around the Christmas tree is the presence of a happy family wrapped up in each other.” — Burton Hills

“There's nothing that makes you more insane than family. Or more happy. Or more exasperated. Or more…secure.” — Jim Butcher

Christmas Eve Instagram captions of your kids sleeping

Sleeping kids are cute as it is, but there’s something a little magical about their snoozing faces on Christmas Eve, probably because you know just how excited they’ll be in the morning. Isn’t that what Christmas is about?

All is calm. All is bright.

I told them the sooner they fell asleep, the sooner Santa would come.

Well, time to finish the wrapping.

“‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.” — “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” by Clement Clarke Moore

“The children were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads.” — “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” by Clement Clarke Moore

“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!” — “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” by Clement Clarke Moore

“Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.” — Santa Claus, The Polar Express

“Alas! How dreary would be the world if there was no Santa Claus! There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence.” — Francis P. Church

“I still believe in Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and true love. Don't even try to tell me different.” — Dolly Parton

Christmas Eve Instagram captions for pics of milk and cookies for Santa

If you’ve ever wondered about Santa’s favorite kind of cookie, Mrs. Claus has actually shared his top 10 list before, and basically, you can’t go wrong with chocolate chip. Once they’re all plated up next to a glass of milk, don’t forget to snap a pic and share.

I hope Santa likes slice-and-bake.

One last attempt to sweeten the deal before Santa leaves presents under the tree.

Remember that Christmas is more than about presents. There are also cookies.

Holiday wishes, gingerbread crumbs, and peppermint kisses.

Does Santa still drink dairy?

For Santa Claus, a balanced diet means a Christmas cookie in each hand.

It was tough, but we managed to save a few Christmas cookies for Santa Claus.

Christmas Eve Instagram captions for your Elf on the Shelf’s last day

Need the perfect Elf on the Shelf caption to say “see you next year” to Santa’s little helper? Whether you feel a little sentimental about your elf or are ready for it to GTFO, see which caption speaks to you.

Our favorite house guest is heading home with Santa tonight.

See you in 11 months, little guy.

One last elfie together before he heads back north for the year.

It’s been another month of mischief, but for now, it’s time to say goodbye.

It’s not goodbye, just see you next year.

Back to the North Pole for now.

Believe in your elf.

Sayonara, snitch.

No matter which Christmas Eve Instagram caption you choose, your followers will love having a glimpse into your family’s festivities. More importantly, you’ll love having a little moment in time to look back on for years to come.