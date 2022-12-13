101 Christmas Tree Instagram Captions That Capture Every Festive Feeling

Maybe your family has a tradition of cutting down a tree together each year, or this is the holiday you’re finally hanging baby’s first Christmas ornament on the tree. If you’re trying to think of the perfect Christmas tree Instagram captions to share when you post your pine this year, look no further. Whether you’re the sentimental and sweet type, into funny, not-so-serious lines, or inspired by beloved poems and movies, there’s a perfect saying here for you.

Cute Christmas tree Instagram captions

Need something quippy, sweet, or short to fill out your Christmas Instagram caption? Any of these sayings will suit your Christmas tree post perfectly.

Rockin’ around the Christmas tree, let the Christmas spirit ring.

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree. How lovely are thy branches.

All spruced up.

May your days be merry and bright.

Christmastime is here, time for joy and time for cheer.

My favorite color is evergreen.

Christmas time and I'm feelin' pine.

Yes, I do consider myself a Christmas tree hugger.

Twinkly lights on wintry nights.

You know it’s winter when the tree is the only light in the room.

C’est noël.

Looking pretty tree-rific around here.

“The perfect Christmas tree? All Christmas trees are perfect!” ― Charles N. Barnard

“It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go; There's a tree in the Grand Hotel, one in the park as well, the sturdy kind that doesn't mind the snow.” — Johnny Mathis, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

“Never worry about the size of your Christmas tree. In the eyes of children, they are all 30 feet tall.” — Larry Wilde

“Nothing ever seems too bad, too hard, or too sad when you’ve got a Christmas tree in the living room.” — Nora Roberts

“I grew up with a Christmas tree, I’m going to stay with a Christmas tree.” — Thomas Menino

10'000 Hours/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Funny Christmas tree Instagram captions

If you’re the type who has a cheeky, mischievous, or totally NSFW Elf on the Shelf, these Christmas tree IG captions are the ones for you.

Consider this my Christmas card.

Our tree is a little flocked up, but it’s perfect for us.

The only time of year you can sit in front of a dead tree and eat candy out of socks.

Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle.

You could say we like Christmas, fir sure.

Can I get a watt watt? Because my tree is lit.

Birch, please.

It’s looking like a Charlie Brown tree kind of year.

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, your ornaments are history.

Gonna go lay under the Christmas tree to remind my family that I’m a gift.

I’m putting a selfie on top of the Christmas tree this year because I’m a star.

This is our tree, Spruce Willis.

Two is company. Tree’s a crowd.

Why can’t Christmas trees knit? Because they’re constantly dropping their needles.

What did one ornament say to another? ‘I like hanging with you.’

What do Christmas trees feel when they get numb from the cold? Pines and needles.

Sorry for such a sappy post, but I just really love my Christmas tree.

“Christmas tree stands are the work of the devil and they want you dead.” — Bill Bryson

“I’ve learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way he handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, and tangled Christmas tree lights.” — Maya Angelou

“I like indoor Christmas trees. And I like people who decorate their homes with lights and all that crap. I think it’s a healthy outlet for them. If they weren’t covering their lawns with twinkling lights, they’d be doing something that was really, really creepy.” — Lewis Black

“Taking down the Christmas tree makes it feel official: time to get back to joyless and cynical.” — Greg Fitzsimmons

Christmas tree Instagram captions from movies

What’s that one Christmas movie you watch on repeat every year, or settle in on Christmas Eve to screen with cookies and hot cocoa in hand? Well, see if there’s a Christmas tree caption in there somewhere, or just borrow one of these.

“I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It’s not bad at all, really. Maybe it just needs a little love.” — Linus Van Pelt, A Charlie Brown Christmas

Charlie Brown: “This little green one here seems to need a home.” Linus Van Pelt: “I don't know, Charlie Brown. Remember what Lucy said? This doesn't seem to fit the modern spirit.” Charlie Brown: “I don't care. We'll decorate it and it'll be just right for our play. Besides, I think it needs me.” — A Charlie Brown Christmas

“Looks great. Little full, lotta sap." — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

— National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation “Dad this tree won't fit in our backyard.” “It's not going in the yard, Russ. It's going in the living room.” — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

“Nobody's walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas.” — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

“Hey Griswold, where do you think you're gonna put a tree that big?” “Bend over and I'll show you.” — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

“I believe, I believe, it’s silly, but I believe.” — Miracle on 34th Street

“Christmas isn't just a day. It's a frame of mind.” — Kris Kringle, Miracle on 34th Street

“Be it ever so heinous, there’s no place like home.” — How the Grinch Stole Christmas

“Cheer up, dude. It’s Christmas.” — How the Grinch Stole Christmas

“I realized that Christmas is the time to be with the people you love.” — Billy Mack, Love, Actually

“Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.” — Santa Claus, The Polar Express

“That's what Christmas memories are made from, they're not planned, they're not scheduled, nobody puts them in their Blackberry, they just happen.” — Deck the Halls

Christmas tree Instagram captions at a Christmas tree farm

Just like going to the pumpkin patch, the annual trip to the Christmas tree farm is something so many families look forward to, and a moment from the year you’ll want to remember going forward.

Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

“The smells of Christmas are the smells of childhood.” — Richard Paul Evans

“You, me, and the Christmas tree. Picked, purchased, and pruned.” — Max Lucado

“Freshly cut Christmas trees smelling of stars and snow and pine resin — inhale deeply and fill your soul with wintry night.” — John J. Geddes

"Walking in a winter wonderland." — Bing Crosby, "Winter Wonderland"

“A cold wind was blowing from the north, and it made the trees rustle like living things.” — George R.R. Martin

“I don’t really like artificial Christmas trees. I like real ones. They smell amazing; that’s kind of the whole point.” — Ryan Murphy

“In my heart is a Christmas tree farm.” — Taylor Swift, Christmas Tree Farm

"Are we out of the woods yet?" — Taylor Swift, "Out Of The Woods"

Thanks fir going Christmas tree shopping with me.

Having a tree-mendous time.

May the forest be with you.

Had a great time shopping, just the tree of us.

We agree on the tree.

If you need be, I’ll be here all December.

Up to snow good at the Christmas tree farm.

My apologies that you can’t scratch and sniff this photo.

Christmas tree Instagram captions with family

Of course, the thing that’s most important about the holidays is spending time with loved ones, even those you don’t always see eye to eye with. Show the fam some extra love with these sayings (especially those lines from T.S. Eliot, which really capture what it’s like being a little kid at Christmas).

The best presents under the tree aren’t wrapped.

“Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before! ‘Maybe Christmas,’ he thought, ‘doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.’” —Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

“The best of all gifts around the Christmas tree is the presence of a happy family wrapped up in each other.” — Burton Hills

It’s not what’s under the tree that matters, it’s who’s gathered around it.

Being related to me is really the only gift you need. Just saying.

Being together is better than all the presents under the tree.

You are the bow on my present, the sugar on my cookie, and the star on my tree.

I’m giving you all my love this Christmas, and guess what? It’s not going to fit under any tree.

We've got chemis-tree.

Friends are like Christmas lights. Some are broke, and others that make your day shine bright.

Don’t measure your Christmas tree by how tall it is, but how many loved ones you can fit around it.

“Moving between the legs of tables and of chairs, rising or falling, grasping at kisses and toys, advancing boldly, sudden to take alarm, retreating to the corner of arm and knee, eager to be reassured, taking pleasure in the fragrant brilliance of the Christmas tree.” — T. S. Eliot

“My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?” — Bob Hope

Christmas tree Instagram captions with presents

Want to show off your amazing gift wrapping skills, or remind your friends and family that while the presents are pretty, they’re not what’s important? Even if this post is just another place to crack a little joke (see Lucy’s request for real estate below), here are the best IG captions about presents.

May I present you with our tree scene this year.

Sugar and spice and everything wrapped nice.

Taking a photo now because in the morning, this will be chaos.

We were all naughty this year, so in case Santa doesn’t show, we took care of it.

“November, I’ll give thanks that you belong to me. December, you’re the present beneath my Christmas tree.” — Neil Sedaka, “Calendar Girl”

Lucy Van Pelt: “I know how you feel about all this Christmas business, getting depressed and all that. It happens to me every year. I never get what I really want. I always get a lot of stupid toys or a bicycle or clothes or something like that.” Charlie Brown: “What is it you want?” Lucy Van Pelt: “Real estate.” — A Charlie Brown Christmas

“What I like about Christmas is that you can make people forget the past with a present.” — Don Marquis

“Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more.” — H. Jackson Brown Jr.

I love Christmas. I receive a lot of wonderful presents I can’t wait to exchange.

Three phrases that sum up Christmas are: Peace on Earth, Goodwill to Men, and Batteries not Included.

“He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.” — Roy L. Smith

“Giving does not only precede receiving; it is the reason for it. It is in giving that we receive.” — Israelmore Ayivor

Christmas Eve Christmas tree Instagram captions

The tree just seems to sparkle a little more on Christmas Eve, when everything is still and the presents are in their place. These words will capture that very feeling:

All is calm, all is bright.

“Some Christmas tree ornaments do more than glitter and glow, they represent a gift of love given a long time ago.” — Tom Baker

“Ah Christmas, the most beautiful time of the year. Pretty decorations, friendly people, festive holiday dress. And all that lovely music. But perhaps the most beautiful thing about Christmas is the Christmas tree itself, all it up decorated for the holidays.” – John Loy

“For every year, the Christmas Tree / Brings to us all both joy and glee” — Ernst Anschuetz

“A glittering Christmas tree, trimmed for the holiday season, is a joyful sight.” — Jacqueline Farmer

“Christmas trees remind us of better times yet to come.” — James Hewitt

“‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.” — “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” by Clement Clarke Moore

“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!” — “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” by Clement Clarke Moore

So, what will your message on social media be this year? Whichever Christmas tree Instagram caption you choose, you’ll love that you have a photo to look back on when the holidays roll around again next year.