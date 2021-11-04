Make Kids Merry With These Christmas Riddles

By their very nature, the holidays are meant to make you feel good. The lights, the treats, the music — it’s almost impossible to be a Grinch during this most magical time of the year. (Almost.) But as much fun as they might be, the holidays are also hella stressful, too. For those times when you need some comic relief, (and just a break from the craziness from all the chaos), you can break out these Christmas riddles that are sure to get a giggle or two from your kids.

But if you thought that a joke and a riddle were one in the same thing, think again. Far from it. Actually, a joke is meant to make you laugh, whereas a riddle challenges you first before you chuckle. Usually, the way a riddle works is by making you think of what the answer should be, and how it differs from what it really ends up as. Riddles are big on using homophones (remember those from middle school English class?), which are words that have the same sound but totally different meanings. You’re never really meant to figure out the answer to a riddle, since they’re not just about getting a laugh, but rather making you think.

So if you’re looking to add to the holiday spirit, these Christmas riddles are too cool for yule.

1 Who’s Afraid Of Santa Claus? FG Trade/E+/Getty Images What do you call a person who is afraid of Santa Claus? Claustrophobic.

2 So Long, Frosty What do you call a snowman in the summer? A puddle.

3 Kids Can Sniff Out A Present A Mile Away On Christmas how do kids know that Santa is in the room? They can sense his presents.

4 Even Snowmen Need To Make Wise Money Investments Where does the snowman keep his money? In a snow bank.

5 Just Call Him Vanilla Ice What do you call an elf who sings? A wrapper

6 Monkeys Can Be Musical, Too What’s a monkey’s favorite Christmas carol? Jungle bells!

7 It’s Faster Than Being Stuck In The Carpool Lane How does a snowman get to school? By-icicle!

8 A Christmas Riddle To Sink Your Teeth Into EllenMoran/E+/Getty Images What do you get when you cross a snowman and a vampire? Frostbite.

9 Better Grab An Umbrella What does Mrs. Claus say to Santa when there are clouds in the sky? It looks like rain, deer.

10 Some Elves Just Aren’t Happy What do you call a greedy elf? Elfish!

11 It’s Always About Dasher, Dasher, Dasher Which one of Santa’s reindeer is the fastest? Dasher.

12 We Would Have Thought It Was Prancer, TBH Who is the most impolite and disrespectful of all the reindeer? Rude-olph.

13 It’s Nice At This Time Of Year Where do Santa and Mrs. Claus enjoy going for a swim? The North Pool.

14 It Beats A Buttered Bagel Any Day What does a snowman like to eat for breakfast? Frosted Flakes.

15 Candy Canes Have Feelings, Too Complexio/E+/Getty Images What’s red, white, and blue at Christmas time? A sad candy cane!

16 Y Un Prospero Ano Nuevo What’s a sheep’s favorite Christmas song? Fleece Navidad

17 Crutches Made From Candy Are Always A Good Idea What do gingerbread men use when they break their legs? Candy canes

18 Because Doing Your Civic Duty Is Important Where do elves go to vote? The North Poll

19 With Cornbread Stuffing, Onions, Apple, And Celery Why didn’t the turkey want to eat on Christmas? It was already stuffed.

20 A Little Biblical Humor Never Hurt On The Holidays What did Adam say the day before Christmas? It’s Christmas, Eve!

Christmas riddles are a fun way to spend quality time with your kiddos during the holidays. It can turn any ol’ conversation into something educational, entertaining, and boost the bonding between you and your child. And that’s sure enough to make you feel like rocking around the Christmas tree.