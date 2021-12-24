27 Clever Texts To Send To Get On Someone’s Radar

Tis the season to be jolly and joyful. And that includes letting the love in your life know how you feel. Now you could show up at their doorstep with a bottle of wine or a bouquet. That’s great too. But in the off hours, when you’re both putting in the time to bring home the bacon, why not shoot a fun or flirty text? These clever texts to send will not only keep them interested but boost their spirits.

What to text, you ask? Well, consider the text receiver. If they have a good sense of humor, you can amp up the cheese factor and make it a really classically clever text that makes it obvious you’re hitting on them. Then old school pick up lines. Or you can go more romantic and tap into your softer side by revealing your heart’s true feelings. Don’t just think it, say it! You might be surprised by the response you get.

And, as always, consider how you phrase your clever texts to send to a guy or girl. Do spell check. Do use proper grammar. You know what’s super sexy? A text that makes sense. Promise, a quick re-read before hitting send can make all the difference.

Clever Texts To Start A Conversation

Just looking to get your sig other’s attention? Or wanting to spark a conversation with an attractive person? Peak their curiosity with these clever texts to send a guy or girl.

Hey Stranger.

Want to play hookie and call in sick today?

How are you still single?

Love the new profile pic.

If I took you on a date, which place would you choose?

My dog wanted you to know that he misses you.

How about I pick you up tonight?

Want to hear a question?

Lovey Clever Texts to Send A Guy or Girl

Have an established relationship that could use a little spark? Give your guy or girl some love and remind them why they picked you in the first place with these clever texts.

You are so beautiful to me.

Could you stop being so lovely? You’re driving me crazy.

Ugh, I have a problem. I can’t stop thinking about you.

Wish you were here.

Send me a picture so I can send Santa my wishlist.

Want to hear a secret? That was the best date ever.

Seeing your name pop up on my phone screen makes me grin like an idiot.

Sweet dreams… I hope I’m in them.

Silly Clever Texts to Send A Guy or Girl

Sometimes inducing an eye roll can work in your favor. Yes, these clever texts to send a guy or girl are mega cheesy, but they’re also all in good fun. Give your person a good laugh with these cringe-worthy pick-up lines.

Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?

Do you have a to-do list? If so, put me on it.

Want to sleepover? There’s extra room in my bed for you.

I’m so bored at work — come and save me.

Are you free… ? For the rest of your life?

I’m no clairvoyant, but I can see a future between you and me.

Spice up your text messages with these clever texts to send a guy or girl and see if you can’t relight or ignite a fire with your paramour.