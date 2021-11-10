Get Your Wine On With These Alcoholic Advent Calendars

There was a time not too long ago where the most exciting thing you’d find inside an advent calendar was a picture of a nativity scene, and even then, the calendar countdown to Christmas felt so exciting. If I, as a 7-year-old child, could get that pumped over a picture of Jesus in a manger, then you definitely know someone (and maybe that person is yourself) who will be super excited about any of these wine advent calendars.

Whether you like to have a glass of vino while decorating the tree or wrapping gifts, or you plan to save all the wine to have a tasting party on Christmas Eve, these calendars will come in handy. Each calendar on the list has reds, whites, and rose options (some also have a prosecco) so you’ll get to try a bunch of varieties. Some of the calendars source from a particular place like California, and some include wines from around the world. Opt for a 12 day countdown, or go big with a classic advent calendar that has 24 wines nestled inside.

If you prefer to shake up your advent surprises, there are also wine and beer advent calendars (from Aldi), tons of adult advent calendars with everything from jam to beauty products, and even a Friends option.

1 VineBox 12 Nights Of Wine VineBox $129 see on vinebox Wine advent calendars don’t go any more chicher than VineBox. Inside you’ll find holds four whites, two rosés, and six rich reds, all handpicked by certified Sommeliers. Each pour comes in an elegant glass tubes, and you can pick from two types of packaging: abstract (which is shown here) and Wonderland, which has a more wintery feel. Each year this highly anticipated calendar sells out, so you may want to pre-order now while you can. The calendar is slated to ship in mid-November, right in time for advent season. VineBox makes it super easy at checkout to select gift, so you can send it to your lucky secret Santa.

2 Wine Advent Calendar Wine Advent Calendar Buy Wines Online $99.95 $124.95 see on buy wines online Inside, you’ll get 24 187 ml mini bottles bottles of wine, which is about a quarter of a bottle. Inside there’s a cabernet sauvignon, a sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, zinfandel, pinot grigio, a blend of cabernet and merlot, rose, a red blend, moscato, merlot and more. I like that this wine advent calendar doesn’t feel super Christmassy, and you could even give it to someone who doesn’t celebrate. Whether you keep them for yourself (no judgment), give them to a friend, or host a wine tasting night, this set of 24 just may house your new favorite bottle of wine for the new year.

3 Laithwaites Wine Advent Calendar The World Of Wine Advent Calendar Laithwaites $139.99 see on Laithwaites The first thing to love about the Laithwaites wine advent calendar is the pretty and playful festive packaging which is illustrated by Paris-based artist, Cassandre Montoriol. Inside the inviting calendar you’ll find 24 187ml mini bottles of wine, which makes for a generous pour and plenty of merriment whether you’re hosting a Christmas party or just wrapping presents after the kids go to sleep. Some sighlights include world-class French sauvignon blanc, a yummy prosecco, vintage Bordeaux, ruby port, and many more. This calendar ships for free and if you want to start popping bottles on Dec. 1, the beginning of advent season, you’ll need to order by Nov. 21.

4 Vintage Wine Estates 12 Wines Advent Calendar Vintage Wine Estates 12 Wines Advent Calendar QVC $89 $107.69 see on qvc Six geese a-laying and seven swans a-swimming have nothing on 12 nights of wine courtesy of this advent calendar exclusive to QVC. All included wines are from Vintage Wine Estates which sources wine from California vineyards, and the calendar has several varieties including Fireside Pinot Noir, Laetitia Vineyards Moscato, BR Cohn Cabernet, Cosentino Pinot Grigio, and Qupe Merlot. Whether you give these away or keep them for yourself, it’s nice to have a new wine to sample in the days leading up to Christmas. Or keep them all stowed away for the new year or to liven up your New Year’s Eve party.

5 Sip & Savor Wine Advent Calendar Holiday Sweater Wine Advent Calendar Sip & Savor Wines $49.99 $54.99 see on sip & savor An ugly sweater party gets way more fun when the prize for the most unsightly of the bunch is this wine advent calendar from Sip & Savor. For each of the 12 nights of Christmas, a wine awaits behind the door. Inside you’ll find cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, zinfandel, a cabernet syrah blend, a red blend, a cabernet merlot blend, pinot noir, pinot grigio, sweet riesling, sauvignon blanc, merlot, and rosé. You may want to move fast here because the 24 day wine advent calendar from the same brand already sold out, and this one will likely sell out quickly too.

6 In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar Wine Advent Calendar In Good Taste $150 see on in good taste This wine advent calendar makes the perfect gift for the friend who loves luxe things (and already has anything). Wine snobs and those who dabble will all love this set of 24 wines that come in perfectly portioned glass sizes. The wines are sourced from all over (think: California, Washington, Europe, and more). Inside the calendar, you’ll find varieties like a chardonnay from the Central Coast of California, a French Bordeaux, a riesling from the Columbia Valley which spans from Washington to Oregon and so much more. The pretty glass bottles are the perfect size for reusing as bud vases or for other decor.