25 Cookie Recipes Without Eggs That Are *Still* Delicious

Whether you're vegan, have a food allergy, or you have a hankerin' for some cookies but you're fresh out of eggs, it's always good to have a list of cookie recipes to make without eggs stored safely in your recipe box.
It's true — you don't need eggs to make delicious cookies, guys. There’s plenty of egg-free cookie recipe inspiration here, but even if you don't want to make these specific egg-free cookie recipes, you can use common egg substitutes instead.
Common egg substitutes for cookies
To replace an egg in a recipe, you can use any number of common egg substitutes in its place. Eggs provide protein and fat to cookie recipes to enhance their flavor and texture. They also act as a binder to hold everything together, and eggs are even a leavener and help keep your cookies moist. Common egg substitutes like mashed bananas, applesauce, and yogurt work to replicate these features in your cookie, according to FoodNetwork.com.
Depending on what your other ingredients are, you’ll want to ensure that you use an egg replacement that works well with your recipe. Below are a few common egg substitutes and how they work, so you can see for yourself which one might work best in any given recipe.
Applesauce
Your cookie may be a bit more dense than if you used an egg, but 1/4 cup of applesauce is an ideal swap for 1 large egg in cookie recipes. It’s best to use unsweetened applesauce to avoid an overly sweet cookie.
Vinegar & baking soda
To replace an egg in a recipe, 1 tsp baking soda plus 1 Tbsp vinegar will yield a suitable lift to leaven your cookies. Since this egg substitute doesn’t have any fat, it’s best for cookie recipes that have butter already included.
Carbonated water
You can use 1/4 carbonated water to replace 1 large egg in cookie recipes. It’s got a neutral taste, but is bubbly, so expect your cookies to be light and fluffy if you go this route.
Mashed banana
Another popular egg swap used in cookie recipes is to add 1/4 cup of mashed ripe banana per egg. This allergy-friendly egg replacement is ideal for adding sweetness and moisture.
Buttermilk
Swap 1 egg for 1/4 cup of buttermilk in your cookies to make them nice and moist. Don’t usually keep buttermilk on hand? Add 1 tablespoon white vinegar or lemon juice to 1 cup of whole milk and allow it to curdle for 10 minutes to make your own buttermilk.
Yogurt
One easy egg replacement for cookie recipes that will give your cookies a protein boost is yogurt. You can use thick greek or cow’s milk yogurt, replacing each egg with 1/4 cup yogurt.
Silken Tofu
Vegan-friendly and protein-rich, silken tofu (or soft tofu) can be pureed and added to cookie recipes to replace eggs. Add 1/4 cup pureed tofu per egg.
Aquafaba
Otherwise known as the liquid in a can of chickpeas, you can use 3 tablespoons of aquafaba to replace 1 egg in cookie recipes. It’s virtually flavorless and yields plenty of protein to hold your cookies together.
If you’d rather not swap eggs for an egg substitute, take a look at the recipes below to find the perfect egg-free cookie to suit your taste. Whether you're looking for oatmeal, sugar, snickerdoodle, or a good old fashioned chocolate chip cookie, you don't need eggs to make them deliciously moist, decadent, and tantalizing on your taste buds.
Hey, dessert is dessert, and cookie dough is just a happy little cookie full of potential, but nothing beats a pan of warm cookies fresh from the oven. So, if you’re looking for a way to enjoy a sweet bite that’s free from eggs, keep these egg-free cookie recipes in mind.