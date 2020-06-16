25 Cookie Recipes Without Eggs That Are *Still* Delicious

Whether you're vegan, have a food allergy, or you have a hankerin' for some cookies but you're fresh out of eggs, it's always good to have a list of cookie recipes to make without eggs stored safely in your recipe box.

It's true — you don't need eggs to make delicious cookies, guys. There’s plenty of egg-free cookie recipe inspiration here, but even if you don't want to make these specific egg-free cookie recipes, you can use common egg substitutes instead.

Common egg substitutes for cookies

To replace an egg in a recipe, you can use any number of common egg substitutes in its place. Eggs provide protein and fat to cookie recipes to enhance their flavor and texture. They also act as a binder to hold everything together, and eggs are even a leavener and help keep your cookies moist. Common egg substitutes like mashed bananas, applesauce, and yogurt work to replicate these features in your cookie, according to FoodNetwork.com.

Depending on what your other ingredients are, you’ll want to ensure that you use an egg replacement that works well with your recipe. Below are a few common egg substitutes and how they work, so you can see for yourself which one might work best in any given recipe.

Applesauce

Your cookie may be a bit more dense than if you used an egg, but 1/4 cup of applesauce is an ideal swap for 1 large egg in cookie recipes. It’s best to use unsweetened applesauce to avoid an overly sweet cookie.

Vinegar & baking soda

To replace an egg in a recipe, 1 tsp baking soda plus 1 Tbsp vinegar will yield a suitable lift to leaven your cookies. Since this egg substitute doesn’t have any fat, it’s best for cookie recipes that have butter already included.

Carbonated water

You can use 1/4 carbonated water to replace 1 large egg in cookie recipes. It’s got a neutral taste, but is bubbly, so expect your cookies to be light and fluffy if you go this route.

Mashed banana

Another popular egg swap used in cookie recipes is to add 1/4 cup of mashed ripe banana per egg. This allergy-friendly egg replacement is ideal for adding sweetness and moisture.

Buttermilk

Swap 1 egg for 1/4 cup of buttermilk in your cookies to make them nice and moist. Don’t usually keep buttermilk on hand? Add 1 tablespoon white vinegar or lemon juice to 1 cup of whole milk and allow it to curdle for 10 minutes to make your own buttermilk.

Yogurt

One easy egg replacement for cookie recipes that will give your cookies a protein boost is yogurt. You can use thick greek or cow’s milk yogurt, replacing each egg with 1/4 cup yogurt.

Silken Tofu

Vegan-friendly and protein-rich, silken tofu (or soft tofu) can be pureed and added to cookie recipes to replace eggs. Add 1/4 cup pureed tofu per egg.

Aquafaba

Otherwise known as the liquid in a can of chickpeas, you can use 3 tablespoons of aquafaba to replace 1 egg in cookie recipes. It’s virtually flavorless and yields plenty of protein to hold your cookies together.

If you’d rather not swap eggs for an egg substitute, take a look at the recipes below to find the perfect egg-free cookie to suit your taste. Whether you're looking for oatmeal, sugar, snickerdoodle, or a good old fashioned chocolate chip cookie, you don't need eggs to make them deliciously moist, decadent, and tantalizing on your taste buds.

1 Cinnamon cookies Yummly/Comfy Belly Crispy on the outside, but chewy on the inside, this cinnamon cookie recipe from Comfy Belly via Yummly yields a sweet cinnamon flavor. Honey, unsalted butter, almond flour, baking soda, sea salt and cinnamon combine for a buttery cookie with a soft, but sandy texture. They do take a bit longer to bake than some other cookie recipes — about 30-40 minutes of total baking time depending on your oven — but they’re worth the wait.

2 Chewy coconut almond cookies Yummly/Recipes For Repair From Recipes for Repair on Yummly, this chewy coconut almond cookie is the perfect cookie recipe without eggs to try when you want something nutty and sweet. Instead of eggs, coconut oil, raw honey, and shredded coconut are the binders in this cookie, while almond flour and almond extract give it a burst of almond flavor. These will brown quick on the bottom, so just be sure not to over bake.

3 Sugar cookies Yummly/Mom Advice This is an easy sugar cookie recipe to make when you need a solid and sturdy base for decorating, but want to avoid a recipe with eggs. From Mom Advice on Yummly, this recipe calls for a combination of shortening, cream cheese, and milk to replace the protein, moisture, and binding powers of eggs. To give your sugar cookies a twist, you can even add a few drops of food coloring to your dough.

4 Banana oatmeal breakfast cookies Yummly/The Buttercream Who says you can’t have dessert for breakfast? Packed with your choice of chocolate or vanilla protein powder, these banana oatmeal breakfast cookies from The Buttercream via Yummly are held together with 3 ripe bananas, peanut butter, and honey. They’re filling without being overly sweet and perfect for snacking.

5 Puppy chow cookies Yummly/CokoCooks If you’re a fan of the chocolatey peanut buttery combo that you get from a snack bag full of homemade puppy chow mix, this is one cookie recipe without eggs that you’re going to love. From CokoCooks via Yummly, these puppy chow cookies combine oats, vegan butter, peanut butter, chocolate chips, Chex cereal, and more to create a divine cookie dusted with powdered sugar.

6 4-Ingredient peanut butter cookies Averie Cooks This 4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie recipe by Averie Cooks is so easy that you can whip these bad boys up in no time — and of those four ingredients, none of them are eggs! She says to think of this recipe as a 1-1-1-1 recipe, and it's as simple as that. Just looking at this picture is making my mouth water.

7 Eggless oatmeal cookies Shutterstock I for one am a huge fan of oatmeal cookies (don't @ me), and if you aren't currently a fan, I think this Eggless Oatmeal Cookies recipe from Food. will convert you for sure. It's got raisins and semi-sweet chocolate chips. Yum.

8 Eggless snickerdoodle cookies recipe Shutterstock As if sugar and cinnamon on a cookie aren't delicious enough, add in the fact that they're warm, buttery, sugar cookies that already melt in your mouth, and there's no eggs. Sign me up. This Eggless Snickerdoodle Cookies recipe from Spice Up The Curry is top notch for those who are all aboard the cinnamon and sugar train.

9 Chocolate cookie dough truffles Bakerella OK, so technically not an actually cookie. But it's got cookie dough, y'all, and it's too delicious to not include on this list. Plus they're just so darn cute, you have to try this Chocolate Cookie Dough Truffles recipe from Bakerella.

10 Eggless chocolate crinkle cookies Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images These Eggless Chocolate Crinkle Cookies from Mommy's Home Cooking just look incredibly decadent and like they'll melt in your mouth. The fact that they're rolled in powdered sugar is a definite plus, as well. There's even a recipe included within the recipe for a "fake egg." So you'll definitely be all set.

11 Pecan sandies Brown Eyed Baker If you're looking for a rich, nutty, buttery cookie with a sweet and salty flavor, these Pecan Sandies from Brown Eyed Baker are here for you. Plus, according to the author, it's an easy one to make with the kids, too.

12 Eggless chocolate chip cookies Brent Hofacker / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Freebie Finding Mom's Eggless Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe is so good, you'll be making them at least once a week. (If they last that long in your house before everyone devours them.)

13 Leggo my eggless sugar cookie Cookies & Cups The fun thing about this Leggo My Eggless Sugar Cookie recipe by Cookies & Cups is that it's so versatile. You have your deliciously moist buttery base cookie, and there's a recipe for royal icing that is also egg-free that you can use to decorate said cookies however you like.

14 Eggless butter cookies recipe Shutterstock These Eggless Butter Cookies by Spice up the Curry remind me of my favorite cookies that came in those tins moms always use for sewing supplies once the cookies are gone. They have a buttery vanilla favor and look elegant and beautiful after you pipe them onto the sheet pan.

15 Peanut butter cream’wich cookies The Crepes of Wrath Can you ever have enough peanut butter? These Peanut Butter Cream'wich Cookies by The Crepes of Wrath are definitely something for peanut butter fans to make. There are two delicious oatmeal cookies that are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, and a delicious peanut butter filling on the inside. Y'all.

16 Red velvet white chocolate chip cookies without eggs Shutterstock Red velvet anything just always sounds so elegant and decadent, and even without the egg, these Red Velvet White Chocolate Chip Cookies from Vege Home Cooking are just incredible. Those white chocolate chips really just give them that extra punch of decadence.

17 Butter cookies with dried cranberries & roasted pecans Food & Style These Butter Cookies with Dried Cranberries and Roasted Pecans from Food & Style look like they'd fit perfectly alongside a table set for high tea, or even just a delicious afternoon snack for the kids.

18 Soft egg-free sugar cookies Shutterstock These Soft Egg-Free Sugar Cookies from Safely Delish can easily be made into dairy-free, vegan cookies by just using vegan butter and a plant-based milk. Plus, this recipe is pretty adaptable for whatever "topping" you want to put on there, including sprinkles. And the best part? In total, they only take 18 minutes to prep, bake, and cook.

19 Vegan sugar cookies Love & Lemons Who says vegan baked goods have to be tasteless and dense? These Vegan Sugar Cookies by Love & Lemons look insanely fluffy and delicious — and that cashew glaze? Get out of town.

20 Healthy flourless & eggless double chocolate oatmeal cookies Amy's Healthy Baking These Healthy Flourless & Eggless Double Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies by Amy's Healthy Baking are "supremely rich, soft, and chewy ... basically with the same taste and texture as really decadent fudge brownies." Um, sold.

21 No bake cookies without eggs Love & Lemons Any cookie that doesn't require me to turn on the oven in the Georgia heat is a win in my book. And Love & Lemons No Bake Cookies recipe is easy to make, vegan, and gluten-free. Oh and did I mention delicious?

22 Crispy & crunchy eggless coconut cookies Shutterstock Aromatic Essence's Eggless Coconut Cookies recipe provides a "crispy, crunchy, crumbly," and addictive snack, per the website. And these aren't your typical cookies, but an Indian-style crispy biscuit that would pair deliciously with a cup of tea or crumbled over ice cream.

23 Low sugar banana chocolate chip cookies Oatmeal with a Fork For those of us who are trying to watch the sugar intake, but still want a sweet and delicious treat, Oatmeal with a Fork's Low Sugar Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe is where it's at. And they look incredibly delicious in their bite-sized glory, don't they?

24 Eggless gingerbread cookies © Ian Laker Photography/Moment/Getty Images Gingerbread cookies don't have to be just a holiday thing. Veg Recipes of India's recipe for Eggless Gingerbread Cookies would be incredible to devour all year long, and per the website, features a "soft, firm texture" and has "aromatic ginger, cinnamon, and cloves."

25 Cookie dough bites Sugar Bean Bakers Again, not necessarily a traditional cookie, but Sugar Bean Bakers' Cookie Dough Bites recipe just had to be included on this list. You don't even have to bake them. Once you freeze them, you roll them into melted chocolate. Whoa.

Hey, dessert is dessert, and cookie dough is just a happy little cookie full of potential, but nothing beats a pan of warm cookies fresh from the oven. So, if you’re looking for a way to enjoy a sweet bite that’s free from eggs, keep these egg-free cookie recipes in mind.