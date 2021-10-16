The Best Costco Halloween Treats To Stock Up On While You Still Can

You get your cakes and your croissants from there. And it’s your go-to place for all your major bulk buys. So why wouldn’t you get your Halloween candy from Costco, too? That’s right, among all the displays of king crab, rotisserie chickens, and employees offering free samples again (woot woot), you’re bound to come across boxes upon boxes of every kind of candy you’ll need for October 31. But what are the best Halloween treats from Costco? The sweet things — and the savings — are pretty spooktacular.

Even though Halloween has been a bit wonky the past couple of years due to Covid, there’s hope now for a bigger trick-or-treating turn out than before. That means one thing; you need to up your candy game. Because imagine cute little costumed characters coming to your door and having to turn off all your lights to pretend you’re not home simply because you ran out of candy? It’s not a good Halloween look, that’s for sure. And this year, it’s all about quantity, which is what Costco always comes through on. You won’t have to be the witch on your block who only hands out a piece at a time to a princess or a pirate. Nope, you can give it out by the handfuls, and still have plenty left over. That’s just what Costco does for you.

If you’re looking for candy for those who come lurking at your door, then grab that big ol’ wagon and cruise through the aisles at Costco, where you can crush the candy competition on Halloween.

1 Pumpkin Pie Sure, you could slave away making a dessert for your Halloween party — or you could just grab this Costco pumpkin pie. For $5.99, you can get a 58 oz. pie that weighs almost four pounds. You can pop this pie into the oven and serve up warm slices, or just eat it as is. If you wanted to get fancy, you can always create a yummy garnish, like a crunchy pecan topping or dollops of honey whipped cream, too.

2 Tiramisu Bar Cake Not every Halloween dessert has to be ghoulish… or green. For a cake that looks like you spent hours baking it, this tiramisu bar cake will kill your guests — in a good way, of course. The Italian-inspired dessert features layers of dainty ladyfingers that have been dipped in coffee, and then layered with a blend of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, all flavored with cocoa. All you need to do with this cake is slice and serve the cake, which costs $16.99 at Costco.

3 Apple Pie Fall flavors of crisp apple, nutmeg, and cinnamon all come together beautifully in this apple pie from Costco. It’s got that whole rustic vibe going on, so really, once you take it out of the packaging, no one will know that you bought it at Costco, unless you want them to. This is a pie that begs to be heated up, but back away from microwave, since nuking apple pie is only going to make the crust soggy, according to Good Housekeeping. Instead, cover your pie with tin foil and place on a baking sheet. Heat it at 350 degrees for about 15-20 minutes so that the filling is warm and the crust is crisp.

4 Chocolate Candy 150 pieces M&Ms, Milky Way, and Almond Joy, oh my! Trick-or-treaters will be happy to come to your door when you have this 150-piece bag of chocolate goodness waiting to be doled out. There are other yummy candies, too, like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, 100 Grand, Kit Kat, Snickers, Twix, York Peppermint Patty, and more. All the pieces come in fun size, which makes them easier to hand out… and to also pop one in your mouth between trick-or-treaters. Best part: the expiration date isn’t until July of next year, which gives you plenty of time to eat them… but not like you’d need that long, anyway. $16.99

5 Full Size Candy Bars Variety Pack All the kids will come to your door when word hits the street that you’re handing out full-size candy bars. So be the baddest witch on the block with these babies; you’ll get 30 full-size treats that all the trick-or-treaters will howl for. Inside, you’ll find full-size Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, M&Ms regular and peanut. The box has an easy display option so that kids can pick them own treat, or you can just decide for them since, hey, they’re getting a full-size snack, anyway. $15.99

6 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are delish all on their own (if you’ve ever eaten one frozen, you know what we mean). But add in some Halloween elements and the candies become even cooler. Case in point: these Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups ($12.49) are made with green-colored crème on the inside. How creepy cool is that? But wait, there’s more: each of the 85 snack-size pieces also comes in a glow in the dark wrapper.

7 Utz Halloween Bats & Jacks Although it’s customary to hand out candy, you don’t want to be the monster who’s responsible for making kids having so many cavities. That’s why the parents of your trick or treaters will be oh so pleased when you drop these Utz Halloween Bats & Jacks into their kids’ Halloween bags. There are 70 snack bags in the container, which costs $6.99, and each package contains pretzels that are in the shape of bats and jack-o-lanterns. While they might taste exactly the same as regular pretzels, somehow when they’re in fun shapes, they might be even more bootastic to bite into.

8 Popcornopolis Gourmet Popcorn As a snack, popcorn is pretty perfect. It’s high in fiber, reported Health.org, and can lower the risk for certain types of cancers. But it’s Halloween, ya’ll, when it’s okay to have some food fun. Enter this Popcornopolis 14-cone gift pack ($10.99). It’s gourmet popcorn that comes in kid-friendly flavors like caramel, zebra, and kettle. And if all that yumminess weren’t enough, the popcorn comes packaged in cones that are adorned with a Frankenstein, a vampire, and a skull to help celebrate the season.

9 Funhouse Treats You won’t be an airhead for handing out these fun treats. For starters, this almost 6-pound bag of non-chocolate candy comes with Skittles, Jolly Ranchers, Air Heads, Starburst, Haribo, Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, Twizzlers, and Sour Punch. Depending on how many kids come knocking on your door, you should be well-stocked with this bag of treats, which costs $14.69. And who knows, you might want to swipe some of this candy for your own bag or bowl at work.

10 Mrs. Prindables Dipped Caramel Pretzel Rods A chocolate dipped pretzel is yummy all on its own. But then enrobe it in caramel, dip it in chocolate, and add toppings and, well, that’s a complete sweet and salty snack. You’ll get all that (and more) with Mrs. Prindables Chocolate Dipped Caramel Pretzels ($13.89). There are 24 pretzels in this pack, and each rod is covered in toppings like chopped peanuts, rainbow sprinkles, and a white chocolate drizzle. They’re individually wrapped, too, so you can either hand them out on Halloween or unwrap them and serve them on a platter.

11 Pepperidge Farm Goldfish They’re not necessarily seasonal, but as far as best Halloween treats, you can’t beat Goldfish. Almost every kid loves them, they’re made with 100% real cheese, and (woot), they’re orange. Buying them in bulk from Costco means that you’ll get three large stay-fresh bags (as opposed to the small white packages you’ll find in the supermarket). And for $10.49, you’ll get 64 oz. of fishy goodness, which can be used as a snack prior to going out trick-or-treating, or something you stick in your child’s lunchbox for school the next day.

12 Popcornopolis Pumpkin Spice Gourmet Popcorn If there were one flavor that totally defines fall, it would be pumpkin spice FTW. But imagine popcorn flavored as pumpkin spice. Mind blown, right? Popcornopolis makes a big ol’ bag of the good stuff, which is basically pumpkin flavored kettle corn with (get this), vanilla icing. Yum. It’s also (somewhat) healthy, since it’s made from non-GMO corn, is gluten-free, and is flavored with real cinnamon, too. Break open a bag of this and put it in a fun and festive Halloween bowl, and you’ve got yourself a party — and some good eats.

If you’re looking for the best Halloween treats at Costco, you’ve got plenty of candy-coated options to choose from. Whether you decide to buy some bulk candy for the kids coming to your door, or are looking for some treats to serve to your ghoulish guests, you can’t go wrong if you’re shopping at Costco. Be sure to pick up some cheap rotisserie chickens while you’re at it, too.