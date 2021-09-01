Costco Fans Are Not Going To Like The Store’s Labor Day Hours

Going to Costco is an experience all unto itself. You can get a plethora of paper products, pick up your prescriptions, get your tires rotated, and even snag a fruit smoothie at the food court — all before heading back out into the parking lot. And whether you’re looking to use it as a regular shopping day or need a last-minute item for an impromptu gathering, you might need to know if Costco is open on Labor Day.

These Are Costco’s Hours On Labor Day

Because so many retail stores are open on major holidays, you’d naturally assume that Costco (the reigning king of croissants) would be open as well. But womp womp, Costco is closed on Labor Day, according to the company’s website. That’s right, there won’t be any free potsticker samples or the ability to stock up on some back-to-school gear for your kids on September 6.

Labor Day isn’t the only holiday that Costco closes for. In fact, there are quite a few, such as New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas, too. And if you think, “No problem, I’ll just go to another Costco,” you’re still going to be out of luck, since it’s not just a few Costco’s here and there that close on Labor Day; they all do.

Here Are Some Costco Labor Day Sales

So what’s a croissant-craving gal to do? Well, if you don’t need to buy items exactly on Labor Day, you can always go during the weekend, when Costco will be open and holding regular operating hours. That means you’ll have from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. to grab those rotisserie chickens for under five bucks. And you can shop the sales flyer to score some of Costco’s Labor Day deals on things like detergent, ice cream, and tech toys, too.

In a way, it might be a good thing that Costco is closed on Labor Day. After all, it’s easy to get lost wandering through the aisles, popping random items into your cart, and then getting stuck on a long line. This way, you can spend more time with your loved ones and truly enjoy the holiday — instead of stocking up on things like scallops and socks that can definitely wait until another day.