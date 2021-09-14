These Couples Halloween Costumes Are Double The Fun

Danny and Sandy. Buzz and Woody. Peanut butter and jelly. There are some things that just go together, and couples’ Halloween costumes are one of them. Although it’s fun to get dressed up and glammy, it’s more of a party when you’re a pair. So if you’re looking to party with your partner (or, you know, just stroll through the streets in your neighborhood trick or treating with your tot), these couples Halloween costumes are total goals.

Of course, you don’t have to look into couples Halloween costumes. You could always just do you, and leave your partner to figure out what they’re going to wear. But more often than not, you’ll be asked again (and again) what you’re wearing, and might have to help them figure out who they’re going to be, too. And really, if you’ve put a lot of time and effort into your outfit, (and your partner just shows up with a sheet with some holes cut out of it and calls it a day), well, it’s going to mess up your costume.

So if you want to match (without being matchy matchy), catch these couples Halloween costumes that are creepy and delicious.

1 Adult S’mores Snack Couples Costume Adult S'mores Snack Couples Costumes Party City One size fits all $29.99 $39.99 see on party city You’ll get to relive those delicious summer days when you and your sweetie wear this adult s’mores snack couples costume. You’ll both get to wear some tasty tunics, one that features a roasted marshmallow on a graham cracker, and another one with a graham cracker and a chocolate bar that’s just begging to be melted. Just wear them over your regular clothes, and you’ll be the yummiest couple at the Halloween party. Guaranteed that you’ll be craving something sweet post-Halloween party.

2 Adult Power Couple Costumes Adult Power Couple Couples Costumes Party City One size fits all $39.99 see on party city The adult power couple Halloween costume will bring the energy... literally. It’s up to you about who wears the white power outlet and who is the cord (although to be honest it’ll be up to you who has the white prongs poking out from the costume). The costume is a total BYOC (bring your own clothes), which gives you the option of layering heavier sweaters and pants, particularly if Halloween is going to be chilly in your area.

3 Adult Chef & Bun in the Oven Couple Maternity Costumes Adult Chef & Bun in the Oven Couples Maternity Costumes Party City one size fits all $29.99 $39.99 see on party city It’s a couples’ costume! It’s a pregnancy announcement! With this adult chef and bun in the oven couples costume, it’s kind of both. Sure, the idea of announcing your pregnancy with a literal bun being placed in the oven is kind of cliched, but this costume is super cute. And the beaming chef next to you (with a white “Bun Maker” apron) will definitely take credit for that bun just baking away. Be sure to make it Insta official by posting a pic that will elicit a lot of ooh’s and aah’s — and congratulations, too.

4 Loofah and Soap Couples Costume Loofah and Soap Couples Costume Amazon one size fits all $29.99 see on amazon For a squeaky clean costume, you can’t beat this loofah and bar of soap couples costume. The bar of soap is a jumpsuit that can be worn over your clothing, while the loofah has some bubble balloons that can be used as props. It also has shower stickers that you can use, such as yellow rubber duckies, bubbles, and a brush. Plus, if you’re having a bad hair day, you can make it into a mom bun and tuck it inside the already included shower cap. Double-sided Velcro will keep your stickers in place. And if you use a loofah in the shower on days other than the one you’re wearing on Halloween, you’ll want to wash it weekly, since it’s a breeding ground for bacteria, according to the Cleveland Clinic. (Soaking it in diluted bleach for a few minutes and then rinsing it — or running it through the dishwasher— can keep it clean.)

5 Sushi And Chef Couples Costume Sushi And Chef Couples Costume Amazon one size fits all $25.99 $31.99 see on amazon Craving a California roll? Your closest encounter with a spicy tuna roll might just be this sushi costume for couples. The one-size-fits-all costumes are simple: a coverall with a plate of yummy sushi including tuna, avocado, and cucumber, and a sushi chef’s jacket for your partner. But sigh, sushi is on the no-no list for foods that pregnant women can consume, according to The Bump. Blame it on the potential bacteria that might be brewing in the uncooked fish that can cause infections and harm both you and Baby. So if you’re expecting, you might want to skip the sushi until after your baby is born, and then you can break out the sashimi.

6 Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head Couples Costume Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head Couples Costume Amazon one size fits all $19.46 see on amazon Sometimes, you want to dress up as a couple on Halloween, but you don’t want to put in too much effort. Enter these Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head costumes, which are as easy as just putting on a shirt. That’s right, all you need to do is slap on the stickers and you’re ready for hosting a Halloween party for 10 of your kiddo’s closest ghoulfriends. For fun, you can always switch up the spuds and swap out Mrs. Potato’s lips for Mr. Potato’s mustache. You can even place the stickers on your shirt’s back or elsewhere…just let creativity be your guide.

7 Adult Milk And Cookies Couples Costume Adult Milk And Cookies Couples Costume Spirit Halloween one size fits all $47.99 see on spirit halloween Don’t be surprised if people start to nibble on your adult milk and cookies couples costume. The cookie looks very legit (and delicious), and with a container of milk standing by your side, you’ll always have enough to wash it all down. You can wear your favorite pair of jeans (or let’s be honest here, it’s Halloween, so you’ll want to wear leggings to make room for the copious amounts of candy you’ll be eating. It just might inspire you to bake up a batch of cookies the day after Halloween, when you might not have anymore leftover candy.

8 Adult Avocado And Toast Couples Costume Adult Avocado And Toast Couples Costume Spirit Halloween one size fits all $49.99 see on spirit halloween Forget about breaking out the butter. You won’t want to slather anything else on your bread when you and your partner put on the adult avocado and toast couples costume. The costume is simple enough to put on, and might offer a block from any potential breezes that you might encounter on Halloween night. And the benefits of avocado are massive; for example, it’s got all those healthy fats that can help lower your LDL cholesterol, and will keep you feeling fuller longer, thanks to all the fiber it contains.

9 Adult Bob Ross With Art Dress Couple Costumes Adult Bob Ross With Art Dress Couple Costumes Oriental Trading one size fits all $55.28 $64.99 see on Oriental Trading If you’ve ever watched an episode of The Joy of Painting, you know how utterly relaxing (and addicting) it can be. So you and your partner can look like the prolific painter (and one of his paintings) with the adult Bob Ross with art dress couple costume. All you need to do is slip into the artwork, which is made from a foam-backed knit fabric. And to look like the painter himself, you can wear the included curly-haired wig, beard with elastic band, paint palette and paintbrush. After a night making “art,” you might just wind up with a “happy little accident.” (wink wink)

10 Adult Barbie And Ken Couple Costumes Adult Barbie And Ken Couple Costumes Oriental Trading one size fits all $95.99 $108.09 see on Oriental Trading You’re just a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world. So grab your Ken and get inside your own life-size doll boxes. PVC pole frames will keep the box in the right shape, and straps will ensure that you’re secure inside the packaging. It’ll be up to you to determine what lewk you’ll be serving up, whether it’s Malibu Barbie or the Totally Hair Barbie, which is the best-selling Barbie doll of all time, having sold more than 10 million dolls around the world, according to the Guinness World Records.

12 Adult Taco and Lime Couple Costume Adult Taco and Lime Couple Costume Oriental Trading one size fits all $74.99 see on Oriental Trading Is it Taco Tuesday? It’ll feel like it when you and your partner pair up to become a taco and lime in this cut couples costume. You can either opt to be the lime wedge, or the taco itself, which is sporting some lettuce and tomato coming from its hard taco shell. Solid colored clothing would work best underneath this festive costume which you’ll just wind up sinking your teeth into.

13 Adult Yin Yang Couples Costume Adult Yin Yang Couples Costume Halloween Express one size fits all $61.99 see on halloween express You balance each other out well, and that’s what makes this adult yin yang couples costume so, well, complete. The costume is comprised of the two yin yang circles, so you’ll need to supply the shirts, pants, and shoes. The idea behind yin and yang is fascinating; it’s comprised of complementary forces that work to be both inseparable and opposite at the same time, according to World History. As such, these pairs are attracted to each other, and are always inexplicably drawn to each other. And the yin is feminine and the yang is the masculine energy.

14 Adult Peanut Butter & Jelly Costume Adult Peanut Butter & Jelly Costume Party City Available in standard size $39.99 see on party city There is no greater classic food combo than peanut butter and jelly. But instead of slathering each other up in the sticky stuff (which, wink wink, you can do later), you can break out the bread and put on this adult peanut butter and jelly costume. The standard size bread-shaped tunics feature PB on one costume, and jelly on the other. While you could go with grape or even apricot, strawberry and raspberry are usually the preferred flavors. As for which bread you use, usually white bread is the one that many people opt for, although wheat or whole grain might be healthier choices.

15 Halloween Maternity Couple Shirts Halloween Maternity Couple Shirts Etsy Available in women's sizes S - XXL, and men's sizes S - XXXXL $26.89 $29.88 see on etsy If you’re looking for a cute costume that can double as a pregnancy announcement, this Halloween maternity couple shirts will give everyone an inside look — literally. While your belly might be housing your baby, your partner’s is probably full of beer, burgers, and fries. This kind of low-key costume doesn’t need a lot to make it work; put on a pair of jeans, some sneaks, and you’re good to go, whether it’s to trick or treat with your other kids, or even to a friend’s party. And while many women wait until after the first trimester to announce the good news, there’s no reason why you should wait those 12 weeks to show the world how excited you are about expecting your baby — and Halloween, too.

It’s a bigger wow factor when you and your partner decide to match up for Halloween. And costumes are a fun way to flirt, or do something more sinister together. After all, the couple that slays together, (on Halloween, that is), stays together.