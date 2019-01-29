These 14 Valentine's Day Pregnancy Announcement Ideas Are Sweeter Than Candy

So you made something even more exciting than sourdough bread during quarantine, and you’re just about ready to announce to the world that you have a new addition on the way. If in mid-February you're ready to share that you’re expecting a baby, you could do a Valentine's Day-themed pregnancy announcement. The day is all about love and affection, and the news of a baby on the way inspires feelings of warmth (and tons of heart eyes emojis). Plus, after the year everyone’s had, we could all use some sweet news.

A Valentine's announcement is probably on most couples' radars who are entering the second trimester of pregnancy around that time, meaning that the new arrival is due sometime in August or September. But, of course, the decision of when to announce a pregnancy is up to the parents themselves, so picking mid-February to shout the happy news about a May or October baby is perfectly okay if that's what works for you. From spelling it out in candy hearts or buying a heart onesie you’ll get some use out of when the baby is born, you can take inspiration from these clever reveals and products that work as well on Instagram as they do IRL.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Share The Onesie-ful News Say it with a onesie from Etsy shop, Shop Little Bear Design. The cool thing about this is that you can have it customized with the baby’s last name (or first, if you’re ready to share) plus their due date month, and you’ll have a physical object you can one day show the baby. Bonus points if you have a letter board to write in how far along you are.

2 A Hand-y Announcement kristincavallari on Instagram If you prefer to go the subtle route, you could do what Kristin Cavallari did when she and husband Jay announced they were expecting their third child: share a pic of yourself forming a hand-heart over your growing baby bump.

3 Sweet Balloons Sara Wise Photography No message-heart candy in the stores? Say it with personalized balloons instead, as this couple did last year when they had their photo taken by Sara Wise Photography.

4 Have The Older Sibling Say It PurpleElephantSTL Valentine's Pregnancy Announcement Shirt Etsy $23.50 Big brother or sister will love to be involved with the announcement of baby number two, and these cute customized shirts are a great way to make that happen. You can pick the color combo if your kid isn’t into red, and reviewers noted that this shirt is true to size.

5 Puppy Love Dogs are part of the family too, and this sign (which is a printout from Etsy store, Chalking It Up Boards) is a fun way to spread the word about your new addition (and your pet’s new BFF, hopefully).

6 A Onesie They'll Wear Again Graphic Bodysuit Finn + Emma $19 This sweet and simple design is made of 100% organic cotton and eco-friendly dyes. You can pull off an easy photo shoot by setting your iPhone to the self-timer mode, then snapping a pic of you and your partner each holding one side of the onesie.

7 Toasting The News Inscape Creations Gender Neutral Pregnancy Announcement Wine Labels - Set Of Six Amazon $11.99 Giving your family individual wine bottles with a revealing label, like this one from Inscape Creations ($13, Amazon), will ensure both a flurry of congratulations and an impromptu toast. (Mom-to-be can have sparkling cider instead.) Note that this is a set of six labels, wine not included.

8 Say It With Conversation Hearts Sure candy hearts may taste like chalk (in my humble opinion) but they make a really cute pregnancy announcement. You can buy customizable hearts and get one that says “baby” plus the numbers of the due date, then snap a pic on a pretty red or white background.

9 Pandemic Pregnancy Chances are your baby was conceived during quarantine, so it’s only fair to give a little nod to the circumstances. Sure, this one may not look Valentine’s-themed, but you could easily add some hearts and a red background and call it a day.

10 Egg-celent News CrackMeCreations Valentine's Pregnancy Announcement Etsy $28 If you're looking for a unique way to share the big news with someone special (hello, Grandma!), you could order a special personalized announcement like this one. The egg — yes, it's real — is emptied, painted, and filled with a message of your choice before shipping. Imagine the smiles and joyful tears when your recipient cracks the egg.

11 Say It With Sneaks adidas Originals Stan Smith V-day Kid's Footlocker $34.99 $45 I love the pregnancy announcements showing teeny shoes, especially when they’re next to adult sneaks (that look enormous in comparison). You could make this idea Valentine’s Day themed by grabbing these adorable adidas with stripes made of hearts.

12 Send A Real Valentine Remember how fun it was getting Valentines in school? You could go the snail-mail route and send out physical cards with your good news written inside. Just make sure to FaceTime those closest to you to see their priceless reaction when opening.

13 A Sea Of Balloons Balloons always look festive in photos and for an easy photo reveal that still looks styled, you could get a bunch of fun Valentine’s Day balloons in varying shades of pinks and red, then add in a “baby” balloon (like this balloon from Target) for a big surprise.