These 14 Valentine's Day Pregnancy Announcement Ideas Are Sweeter Than Candy

So you made something even more exciting than sourdough bread during quarantine, and you’re just about ready to announce to the world that you have a new addition on the way. If in mid-February you're ready to share that you’re expecting a baby, you could do a Valentine's Day-themed pregnancy announcement. The day is all about love and affection, and the news of a baby on the way inspires feelings of warmth (and tons of heart eyes emojis). Plus, after the year everyone’s had, we could all use some sweet news.
A Valentine's announcement is probably on most couples' radars who are entering the second trimester of pregnancy around that time, meaning that the new arrival is due sometime in August or September. But, of course, the decision of when to announce a pregnancy is up to the parents themselves, so picking mid-February to shout the happy news about a May or October baby is perfectly okay if that's what works for you. From spelling it out in candy hearts or buying a heart onesie you’ll get some use out of when the baby is born, you can take inspiration from these clever reveals and products that work as well on Instagram as they do IRL.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.