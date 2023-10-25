There are so many ideas out there for cute nail designs this Halloween — but sometimes you want something that’s a bit different from the rest. Something darker, something moodier or maybe something that is simply a bit more neutral than the rest so you know they’ll match all the outfits you plan to wear over the next few weeks.
Whether you want a darker look with a fun design, Halloween-inspired French tips or just a solid nail color, there’s an idea that will work for you. Solid colors can be easier because they’ll look sleek with anything you might wear, and they’re not too difficult to do yourself. You can also bring any of these images into a salon for inspiration if you want.
Even though a lot of these ideas were thought of and created by talented, professional nail technicians, don’t let that intimidate you. Some intricate designs that look like they would be really hard to recreate are actually not that bad, especially because there are so many nail art stickers you can buy.
For many of these, you will want to invest in some extra nail tools. In addition to nail stickers, nail brushes, and nail pens are commonly used tools for achieving detailed designs that require a steady hand and a fine tip.
If you’re planning on recreating any of these looks or bringing them to a nail technician for inspiration, you can rest assured that your nails will look amazing for Halloween and into November.