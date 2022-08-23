Unless you’re the kind of parent who likes to throw together a last-minute Halloween costume, it is officially time to start shopping for trick-or-treating attire. If you’re in the market for a Disney costume, you’re in luck. The Halloween shop on the shopDisney website is officially open for business and Disney’s 2022 Halloween costume selection is so good, it’s scary.

The crew is all here! The classics like Mickey and Minnie Mouse are, of course, ready and waiting to outfit your little ones, while other celebrated characters like Cinderella and Jasmine get new life with adaptive options. Also included in Disney’s 2022 Halloween costume lineup are more Marvel options from new movies like Thor: Love and Thunder, plus adaptive Star Wars costumes for fans from galaxies far, far away.

When it comes to adaptive Halloween costumes, Disney’s selection is top-notch. There’s an entire slate of iconic character costumes to choose from. Each one includes features like stretch fabric with rear openings, flap openings for tube access, roomier leg circumference, and longer pant length to accommodate a variety of needs. For Disney fans who want to deck out their mobility aids for Halloween, there’s a variety of adaptive accessories to choose from. With easy-to-assemble support bars, and hook and loop tabs for adjustability, you can transform most any wheelchair into Halloween costume accessories like The Mandalorian’s ship or Cinderella’s carriage.

Also new for 2022, Disney has some super fun Halloween accessories to compliment your costume choice. Light up the night with a Mickey Mouse Jack-o-Lantern candy bucket with an illuminated face, or get in the spirit of Halloween without wearing an entire costume and sport a pair of Halloween-themed mouse ears and glowing gloves. Not only can your family wear these fun costumes and accessories on Halloween, but they’re also perfect to pack for your next trip to a Disney Park. Check out a few of the best new Disney costume options below.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 An adaptive Black Panther costume that lights up Black Panther Light-Up Adaptive Costume For Kids Disney Available in sizes XS-XL $49.99 see on shopdisney Any and every kid who wants to emulate the spirit of King T’Challa can light up the night this Halloween in Disney’s Black Panther adaptive character costume. A battery pack hidden in an interior chest pocket has an on/off switch that works to illuminate glowing features from top to bottom. Also included is a sculpted plastic face mask with a mesh opening in front and self-stick elastic band for easy adjustment. Outfitted with a flap opening in front for abdominal access, a longer inseam for comfort while seated, and a rear opening for easy on and off, this fully-padded costume is Wakanda for everyone.

2 A Mirabel from Encanto costume for kids Encanto Mirabel Costume For Kids Disney Available in kids sizes 3 to 9/10 $49.99 see on shopdisney Did you really think Disney would come out with new 2022 Halloween costumes and not include a choice from one of the most beloved releases since last October 31? Fans of Encanto will adore this Mirabel costume for kids, available now on shopDisney. The one-piece dress features a scalloped neckline with short sleeves, appliqués, embroidery, a full-length skirt, and an elasticized waistband. I know we don’t talk about Bruno, but we definitely do need to talk about how the details on Mirabel’s dress are just as stunning in this real-life costume version as they are in the film. The sweet nods to her family and their magic are all there.

3 An adaptive Buzz Lightyear costume for kids Buzz Lightyear Adaptive Costume For Kids Disney Available in kids sizes S to XL $49.99 see on shopdisney

5 A Turning Red accessory set "Turning Red" Costume Accessory Set For Adults Disney $36.99 see on shopdisney It’s hard not to love a movie that’s basically a snapshot of the Millennial teenage experience, and this Halloween, fans can use this Turning Red costume accessory set from shopDisney to transform into Mei’s red panda alter ego from the movie. The set includes a pair of fuzzy panda ears on a red headband, a plush striped tail with a loop attachment to hang from a belt (not included) or belt loop, and two furry panda gloves with faux leather paws. Though it’s designed for adults, this accessory set could work well for teens who don’t want to wear “a whole costume” (because of course they don’t). Another idea for older kids or teens who are fans of the movie and need an adaptive costume option is to pair this accessory set with all red clothing to add some realistic touches to a DIY adaptive costume.

6 A Mandalorian adaptive costume for kids "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" Wheelchair Cover Set Disney $49.99 see on shop disney

7 "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" Adaptive Costume for Kids Disney Available in kids sizes XS to XL $49.99 see on shopdisney Straight from the galaxy’s edge, this adaptive Mandalorian costume will allow any wearer’s imagination to take flight. The one-piece bodysuit costume is a delightful choice for all fans of the Star Wars series on Disney+. Not only does it include all of the helpful features Disney’s adaptive costumes are known for (flap openings for tube access, longer length inseams, rear opening, stretchy sleeves, and more), but it also has some super authentic touches like a simulated leather ammo belt, a metallic helmet face mask, and metallic simulated leather chest and shoulder guards. Sold separately, wheelchair users can outfit their ride in the style of the Mandalorian’s ship with Disney’s adaptive wheelchair cover set. Made from stiff felt, this cover set features sublimated spaceship art and a control panel flap that operates real light and engine sound effects. Designed to fit most standard wheelchairs with 24-inch wheels, this set also comes with a coordinating wheel cover featuring Baby Yoda.

8 A Mighty Thor costume for kids Mighty Thor Costume For Kids Disney Available in kids sizes 4 to 13 $59.99 see on shop disney Prior to the latest installment of Marvel’s Thor films, Jane Foster was just simply herself, and although she was amazing pre-Thor: Love and Thunder, there wasn’t much to go off of for her character in terms of Halloween costume attire. Now, though, Jane has made her official transition to Mighty Thor, so your kids can get totally into Jane Foster beast-mode with Disney’s new Mighty Thor Halloween costume for kids. This costume option comes complete with a long sleeved-top, leggings, cape, wrist guards, armband, and a half-mask for a head-to-toe look that’s as powerful as Mighty Thor (aka Jane Foster) herself.

9 A trio of Ariel costumes for kids Ariel Costume Story Set For Kids Disney Available in kids sizes 3 to 13 $149.99 see on shopdisney With three costumes included in this Ariel costume set for kids, this new Disney option is less of a single Halloween costume purchase and more of an investment into your Ariel-loving little’s fandom of choice. When legs are required for jumping, dancing, etc. your little one can live their best life on land in any of these three looks. Yes, even the iconic mermaid tail is built for human comfort. The mermaid look is a one-piece costume that has a sparkle tail with an opening that allows your little one to walk easily while wearing it, a satin top, sheer midsection, and sheer ruffle sleeves. The pink dress is made in the style of the one Ariel wears while in the human world, with a satin bodice, ruffled skirt, and shell brooch detail. Finally, Ariel’s bridal gown is an over-the-top celebration of a dress with sequins, satin, and metallic accents galore. Also included in this set are several accessories: a soft-sided gold tiara with an attached veil, a tiny dinglehopper (a fork, for you land-folk), and a pair of faux pearl earrings.

10 An adaptive Cinderella costume for kids Cinderella Adaptive Costume For Kids Disney Available in sizes S-XL $49.99 see on shopdisney

11 Cinderella's Coach Wheelchair Cover Set By Disguise Disney $49.99 see on shopdisney As far as classic Disney characters go, it doesn’t get more iconic than Cinderella. With this adaptive Cinderella costume for kids, your little one can trick-or-treat like the princess she is. This one-piece dress costume is completely open in the back for easy front entry, has a flap opening in the front with self-stick fabric closure for tube access, if needed, and the full skirt has extra length to accommodate seated wearers. The top has so many sparkly details including a beautiful jeweled brooch right in the center, ruffled organza neckline, and lots of sequins. Disney also has an adaptive wheelchair cover in the shape and look of Cinderella’s carriage, so they’ll feel like the belle of the ball on Halloween night. Designed with supportive plastic piping pieces for stability, this set comes with six stiff, felt pieces, including two large wheel covers, two small wheel covers, and two carriage pieces that assemble easily to fit over most 24-inch wheelchairs. To amp up your child’s Cinderella look, Disney has a selection of accessories sold separately including a tiara, light-up wand, and shoes.

12 Glowing Mickey accessories for Halloween Mickey Mouse Light-Up Skeleton Costume Accessory Set For Adults Disney $34.99 see on shopdisney When someone says they have an easy, but fun, costume idea for me to wear when trick-or-treating with my kids, I’m all ears — especially these light-up Mickey Mouse ones. This set of skeleton Mickey ears with matching gloves is the perfect way to show off your spooky side in a way that’s not too scary and also not too costume-y. Wearing the gloves, your hands will basically look like a glowing X-ray of Mickey’s hands and the mouse ears on top of your head will glow in a green cobweb pattern. This one-size fits all adult accessory set is perfect for parents and teens who want to light up the night on Halloween.

No matter which character your child is currently captivated by, what their specific costume needs are, or which iconic franchise strikes your family’s fancy, Disney’s 2022 Halloween costume selection truly has something for everyone.