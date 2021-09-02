It’s never too soon for a little holiday magic. The colors, the garland, the Christmas trees and good cheer and wreaths on every door. There’s a reason so many people start putting up their decorations earlier and earlier every year; it’s like an infusion of joy. Except you don’t need to pull out the decorations yourself just yet. Instead, Disneyland is bringing back Holiday Magic in 2021, and after a year of lackluster celebrations, it’s time to bring on the over-the-top festivities only Disney can provide.

Holiday Magic Returns In November 2021

After a difficult year of uncertainty, closures, and even the transformation of the park into a vaccine site, Disneyland is celebrating a return to one of its most beloved traditions. Starting on Nov. 12, Disneyland’s Holiday Magic will return to the streets of the most magical place on earth. And this time around, the celebrations will be happening for a full eight weeks, all the way to Jan, 9, 2022. Which gives Disney fans loads of time to start thinking about booking a visit to enjoy favorite events like a 60-foot Christmas tree on Main Street, USA and Sleeping Beauty’s glistening winter castle, all dressed up for the holidays.

Disneyland’s Holiday Magic is back.

Parades & Fireworks, Oh My!

Both Disneyland and the California Adventure parks will be featuring a whole host of holiday-themed entertainment events like “A Christmas Fantasy” parade, where all of your favorite Disney characters hang out with your favorite toy delivery man, Santa Claus, as they walk down Main Street to holiday music. Naturally, Santa will be popping up all over the park, ready to hear your kid’s toy request at random stops. Then there’s the “Believe... in Holiday Magic” fireworks show happening every night, marking its big comeback after more than a year.

Festival Of Holidays At California Adventure

As for the permanent rides, you can expect a huge holiday transformation of classics like “It’s A Small World,” “The Haunted Mansion,” and more. Over in California Adventure, the “Festival of Holidays” will bring some diversity to the festivities with Disney characters taking to the streets to celebrate Christmas/Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day. Think Brazilian samba dancers and percussionists, Mexican folklórico dancers, festive food and drink served at Paradise Gardens with live music and dance. And later in the season, Mirabel from the upcoming Disney/Pixar film Encanto will make her debut at Disneyland.

Starting on Nov. 12, we can all start living out our Disneyland holiday fantasies again. And it’s something to celebrate.