Experts Explain Why Early Pregnancy Makes You So Hot & Bothered

For some newly pregnant women, every day is a battle between you and the toilet bowl. But for others, a newfound sense of excitement, exhilaration, (and yes, horniness) can happen during the first trimester. So if you can’t stop thinking about sex — or can’t keep your hands off your partner — here’s why you’re horny in early pregnancy.

It’s a myth that pregnancy makes you celibate for nine long months. As it turns out, your sex drive can skyrocket while your womb is occupied. And if you find that you’re turned on all the damn time during your first trimester, there are some reasons why. “In the first trimester, there is a significant amount of pregnancy hormone (HCG) circulating,” OB/GYN Dr. Peace Nwegbo-Banks, MD, FACOG, tells Romper. “This leads to the common complaints of nausea, vomiting, and breast tenderness that many women experience, along with an increased sex drive.”

If you’re looking for some loving, these might be some reasons why.

Your Pregnancy Hormones

For those who do feel super horny in early pregnancy, there's a perfectly logical explanation for it, and it's the same reason you can blame a lot of things that happen during pregnancy: hormones. "The first reason for a higher sex drive is hormonal; hormones ride high during pregnancy. These hormones which give us the pregnancy 'glow' also makes us a bit randier and ready to go, whether with a partner or solo," explains Deena Blumenfeld, a Lamaze Certified Childbirth Educator (LCCE) and Fellow of American College of Childbirth Educators (FACCE).

According to Blumenfeld, your blood volume increases by about 50% during pregnancy. "That added blood flow improves circulation to all areas of the body, including the genitals and breasts," she says. "This makes a woman's nipples and clitoris more sensitive and more responsive. It can also lead to a more frequent state of arousal and some amazing orgasms." That’s why pregnancy sex may be some of the best in your life.

You Have Additional Blood Flow

If your heart feels all a-flutter just thinking about sex, it’s not your imagination. In the study, “Physiologic changes during normal pregnancy and delivery,” researchers found that hemodynamic (read: blood flow) changes create increased blood volume, but pregnancy also makes your heart beat faster, too. So if your heart is already racing, it might be a normal part of pregnancy — or that you’re totally turned on by your partner, too.

You Feel Sexy

Blumenfeld notes that sometimes women are horny because of how they feel during pregnancy — they feel more comfortable in their bodies, they enjoy their curves, and they enjoy not needing birth control for a few months. "This newfound confidence can boost libido as well," she says.

Babita Spinelli, LP, a licensed psychotherapist who specializes in couples therapy, agrees: “Sexiness is a state of mind,” she tells Romper in an email. “And paying attention to your positive qualities helps inner confidence which can make the space for feeling sexy.”

You Feel More Connected To Your Partner

Sometimes just the simple idea that you and your partner are creating life together is super cool — and super sexy, per Spinelli. And that might explain why you’re feeling a spike in your sex drive. “Communicating about your plans for the future of your family can be very exciting,” says Spinelli. “It can help create tender moments between a couple that ultimately can lead to a more satisfying love life.”

Your Increased Sexual Drive Might Continue During The Second And Third Trimesters, Too

But don’t think that all that your sex life will go from lustful to lackluster as your pregnancy progresses. In fact, the friskiness you feel in the first trimester might continue as you transition into your second trimester, according to Dr. Nwegbo-Banks. “By the second trimester (14-28 weeks), HCG levels are normalized, and physiologic changes of pregnancy have occurred, including increased blood flow to the uterus, vagina, and vulva,” says Dr. Nwegbo-Banks. “This increased blood flow increases sensation to the genitals and can lead to increased desire and pleasure in some women.” And that means you’ll have plenty of sex during your entire pregnancy.

There are so many reasons why you might be hornier than usual during your first trimester — and it’s completely normal. Enjoy the figurative (and literal) ride, and soak up the sexy time for as long as it feels right.

Study cited:

Ouzouninan, J., Elkayam, U. “Physiologic changes during normal pregnancy and delivery,” 2012.

Experts:

Dr. Peace Nwegbo-Banks, MD, FACOG, an OB/GYN0

Deena Blumenfeld, a Lamaze Certified Childbirth Educator (LCCE) and Fellow of American College of Childbirth Educators (FACCE)

Babita Spinelli, LP, a licensed psychotherapist