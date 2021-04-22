Earth Day
45 Earth Day Instagram Captions For All Of Your Green Posts
Because you love this planet, and you want everyone else to love it, too.
Virtually no place on Earth does word travel faster and further than it does on social media. (OK, maybe a text thread full of teenagers, but you get the point.) If you love this planet and want the whole wide world to know about it, these Earth Day Instagram captions are exactly what you need to share your eco-positive message.
Earth Day is all about giving back to the planet and spreading awareness about how much our own individual impact really does matter when it comes to environmental conservation. Whether you spend April 22 planting trees at a park, making Earth Day crafts with your kids, or shopping for sustainable home goods, don’t forget to snap a pic and post it to the ‘gram. You might just give others a bit of encouragement to do their part, too.
Funny Earth Day Instagram Captions
- Shout out to the planet — you keep me grounded.
- For what it’s ‘Earth,’ here’s how I’m helping the environment today.
- I hate to talk trash, but it’s really a waste if you don’t recycle.
- The Earth is a really space-ial place to be.
- Please keep the Earth clean. It’s not Uranus.
- Hey Earth, you rock.
- May the forest be with you.
- I love the Earth. It’s so well-rounded.
- The internet is cool, but trees give us so much more than Instagram ever has.
- Love your mother (Earth).
- Save the Earth. It’s the only place where chocolate exists.
- A clean ocean is a happy ocean.
- Be-leaf it or not, today is a great day to do your part.
- Go short tree, it’s your Earth Day!
Calls To Action For Earth Day Instagram Captions
- Let’s clean up our act — and while we’re at it, the planet.
- Zero waste, zero guilt.
- Saving nature is never a bad idea.
- Keep calm and save the planet.
- Let’s nurture nature.
- Good planets are hard to come by. Please do your part.
- Heal the Earth, heal our future.
- Be a force of nature.
- More pollution is not the solution.
- Save water — every drop counts!
- Treat every day like Earth Day.
- This planet takes care of us, so let’s return the favor.
- Have an attitude of gratitude this Earth Day.
- Stand for what you stand on.
- Reduce, reuse, recycle.
Famous Quotes To Use As Earth Day Instagram Captions
- “The Earth has music for those who listen.” — William Shakespeare
- “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, shall all be saved.” — Jane Goodall
- “I really wonder what gives us the right to wreck this poor planet of ours.” — Kurt Vonnegut
- “Love the earth as you would love yourself.” — John Denver
- “The good man is the friend of all living things.” — Ghandi
- “The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it.” — Robert Swan
- “Everyone must do their part, and as long as we unite to protect the one planet we have, we can leave it in better shape for future generations.” — Barack Obama
- “Unless someone like you cares an awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” — The Lorax
- “There is something of the marvelous in all things of nature.” — Aristotle
- “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” — Albert Einstein
- “Earth Day should encourage us to reflect on what we are doing to make our planet a more sustainable and livable place.” — Scott Peters
- “I'm not an environmentalist. I'm an Earth warrior.” — Darryl Cherney
- “The environment is where we all meet; where all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.” — Lady Bird Johnson
- “The most patriotic thing you can do is to take care of the environment and try to live sustainably.” — Robert F. Kennedy
- “A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt
- “To leave the world better than you found it, sometimes you have to pick up other people’s trash.” — Bill Nye