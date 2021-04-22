Virtually no place on Earth does word travel faster and further than it does on social media. (OK, maybe a text thread full of teenagers, but you get the point.) If you love this planet and want the whole wide world to know about it, these Earth Day Instagram captions are exactly what you need to share your eco-positive message.

Earth Day is all about giving back to the planet and spreading awareness about how much our own individual impact really does matter when it comes to environmental conservation. Whether you spend April 22 planting trees at a park, making Earth Day crafts with your kids, or shopping for sustainable home goods, don’t forget to snap a pic and post it to the ‘gram. You might just give others a bit of encouragement to do their part, too.

Funny Earth Day Instagram Captions

Shout out to the planet — you keep me grounded.

For what it’s ‘Earth,’ here’s how I’m helping the environment today.

I hate to talk trash, but it’s really a waste if you don’t recycle.

The Earth is a really space-ial place to be.

Please keep the Earth clean. It’s not Uranus.

Hey Earth, you rock.

May the forest be with you.

I love the Earth. It’s so well-rounded.

The internet is cool, but trees give us so much more than Instagram ever has.

Love your mother (Earth).

Save the Earth. It’s the only place where chocolate exists.

A clean ocean is a happy ocean.

Be-leaf it or not, today is a great day to do your part.

Go short tree, it’s your Earth Day!

ti-ja/E+/Getty Images

Calls To Action For Earth Day Instagram Captions

Let’s clean up our act — and while we’re at it, the planet.

Zero waste, zero guilt.

Saving nature is never a bad idea.

Keep calm and save the planet.

Let’s nurture nature.

Good planets are hard to come by. Please do your part.

Heal the Earth, heal our future.

Be a force of nature.

More pollution is not the solution.

Save water — every drop counts!

Treat every day like Earth Day.

This planet takes care of us, so let’s return the favor.

Have an attitude of gratitude this Earth Day.

Stand for what you stand on.

Reduce, reuse, recycle.

Famous Quotes To Use As Earth Day Instagram Captions