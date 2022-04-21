As the flowers bloom and the days lengthen, it’s time to get your kids excited about Earth Day 2022. The holiday, which began in 1970 as a response to a massive oil spill off the coast of California, was created to increase participation in environmental protection and raise awareness of dangers affecting the earth. Since most kids love music, these Earth Day songs will provide the perfect soundtrack to pump them up for whatever Earth Day celebration or activity they are planning, whether it be planting trees or collecting trash from a public space, to name a few.

The holiday has grown over the years into a globally recognized event, and many schools and communities design programs aimed at increasing kids’ interest in protecting the earth. There are creative Earth Day crafts, activities, and books to educate your kids about the importance of being good stewards of the planet.

Grab some comfy clothes and cue up these kid-friendly Earth Day songs. Some are written for kids, but many are classic tunes that nature-lovers of all ages will enjoy. Yes, including you. They’ll keep you company while you and your little ones make a conscious effort to appreciate and give back to Mother Nature. And who knows, they might teach you a thing or two along the way.

1 “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong While Armstrong is best known for his amazing jazz riffs and trumpet skills, his melodious voice on this iconic song is the perfect tune to listen to while working on your Earth Day crafts. He walks kids through all the amazing sights and sounds around us, from the color of flowers to a baby’s cry — reminding his listeners just how precious this Earth is.

2 “Big Yellow Taxi” by Joni Mitchell This oldie-but-goodie has been covered by a lot of top artists, but Mitchell first wrote the song when the beautiful view of Hawaii out her hotel window was disrupted by swaths of pavement. She croons, “Don't it always seem to go that you don't know what you've got ‘til it's gone? They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”

3 “Earth Day Song” by Blippi Blippi on YouTube Now that Blippi (Stevin John) is a dad, the issue of protecting the planet for future generations is personal now. In true Blippi fashion, this tune will have your kids dancing around as they learn the important message about protecting the planet.

4 “Heal the World” by Michael Jackson Michael Jackson wrote and recorded several songs about his hope for healing and pain in this world, including this ballad. “Heal the world, make it a better place for you and for me, and the entire human race.” The lyrics are a bit ambiguous and can be interpreted to be about the environment, racism, disease, and more. That’s the beauty of good music, though. It’s open for wide interpretation. Jackson says he actually wrote this song while sitting in a tree — a place he often went for inspiration.

5 “Nature Walk Song” by Cocomelon Cocomelon Nursery Rhymes on YouTube Despite all the running jokes about Cocomelon among parents, they have some great songs that teach young kids about important topics. This bop about taking a nature walk is a great way to introduce the youngest environmentalists to the idea of exploring nature.

6 “Happy Earth Day” by Tom Chapin Ok, this one is kind of a given. A song written specifically for Earth day is clearly a great choice for your playlist. The folksy tune takes listeners through a list of animals and natural wonders and asks them to commit to protecting this planet.

7 “S.O.S.(Mother Nature)” by Will.i.am This passionate plea communicates the urgency of the climate crisis. “We got a new terror threat, it's called the weather. More deadlier than chemical and nuclear together. It's hotter in the winter, even hotter in the summer.” Just a note, though Will.i.am has achieved Sesame Street fame, this song does have one expletive, so some families might want to choose the “clean edit.”

8 “Recycle” by Jack Hartmann Many parents were introduced to the zany hits of Jack Hartmann during remote learning, but the fact is this singer-songwriter is actually a child psychologist who has spent decades creating songs that educate little learners. This song is about recycling —and sure to get stuck in your head.

9 “Beautiful Mother Nature” by Ziggy Marley Following in his father’s footsteps, Marley uses smooth melodies and his soulful voice to communicate just how majestic and lovely the earth is. He describes how we have hurt her and how much she wants to be loved again.

10 “Where Do the Children Play?” by Cat Stevens This song toggles between the progress humans have made such as skyscrapers and airplanes, and how those advancements are encroaching on the space where kids can play. “I know we've come a long way. We're changing day to day. But tell me, where do the children play?”

Whether your kids like the made-for-them tunes and nursery rhymes or are able to appreciate some more universal artists, there is no shortage of Earth Day songs to spur on your environmentally-friendly activities. So put on some rain boots and play clothes, blast these tunes, and get outside!