One of the cutest ways to get your kids in the spirit of the Easter holiday is to buy them adorable easter outfits. Not only do matching sets of Easter pajamas make for a really sweet egg hunting photo when they wake up, but they’re also a good way to get little ones excited to get ready for bed the night before they anticipate the Easter Bunny’s visit. Whether you’re dressing your infant for their very first Easter, a rambunctious toddler, or an older kid, tiny bunny graphics or colorful little egg designs really don’t get old.

There’s really no shortage of options when it comes to finding the perfect pair of Easter pajamas. There are cute picks for every budget, whether you want to spend $15 or $50, and there are lots of different colors and designs available: think everything from Peter Rabbit (which feels slightly less seasonal) to full on Easter-themed motifs (like carrots and painted eggs). If you have multiple kids, you can usually find matching sets so that everyone is in basically the same thing, or you can just do coordinating colors. Whatever you’re looking for, it’s probably included in our selections below. Check out the best Easter pajamas you can buy your little ones for this spring season.

1 A cute bunny romper Colorful Bunny Zipper Romper Sammy+Nat Sizes NB - 12M $49 see on sammy+nat Simple and classic, this Sammy+Nat Bunny Zipper Romper is a can’t-go-wrong choice for babies. It’s available in sizes newborn-18 months, and if you want one for your older kids, a matching two-piece set is available up to size 10. Sammy+Nat PJs are made with all natural, hypoallergenic, 100% Peruvian pima cotton, which is super soft and actually gets softer with each wash. The zipper closure makes this especially easy for infant changes. FYI: sizes 12-18 month do not have feet.

2 A unique two piece Easter egg hunt set Egg Hunt Short Sleeve Stretch Jersey Kids PJs Bedhead PJs Sizes 2T-12Y $44 see on bedhead pjs Covered in bold and bright decorated Easter eggs, these Bedhead PJs egg hunt pajamas are as chic as you can get for kids sleepwear. They’re made of GOTS certified organic cotton jersey, which is a material that stretches just enough to allow these to offer plenty of wear, but not enough to make them feel too loose. They have a comfortable elastic waistband and the short sleeves are great for kids who run hot. The set is available in a wide range of sizes from 2T up to 12.

3 A plaid Easter PJ set in pastel colors 2-Piece Plaid 100% Snug Fit Cotton Pajamas Carter's Sizes 6M-14Y $6 $32 see on carter's On sale for just $6, these pastel plaid snug fit cotton pajamas from Carter’s are an amazing deal (AKA snatch ‘em up before they’re gone). While the soft blues, pinks, and yellows make these feel perfect for Easter, they’re also not so seasonal that they’ll feel out of place after the holiday has passed. The two piece set comes in kids sizes 4 to 14, toddler sizes are available in 2T-5T, and baby sizes are available in 6M-24M.

4 Green bunny footie pajamas Benny Footie Zippered One Piece Posh Peanut Sizes NB-2T, two-piece set in sizes 6M-8Y $40 see on posh peanut Bunnies with eye glasses? It’s hard to get much cuter than that. The sweet Posh Peanut Benny pajamas come in the prettiest shade of mint green and feature little leaves all over them to add to the spring vibes. The baby footie one-piece is made with a convenient double zipper for the easiest middle of the night changes, and the grips on the feet are great for little ones who have just started walking. These are available in newborn through 2T, and also in a two-piece set in sizes 6-12M through 7-8Y.

5 The softest Peter Rabbit pajama set Peter Rabbit Pajama Set Mori Sizes 3M-6Y, zippered romper in sizes NB-9M $44.50 see on mori If you want an option that has an Easter vibe but is also more versatile, opt for these Mori Peter Rabbit pajamas. The star of their new limited edition collection, these pajamas are super soft and have such a classic look to them. They’re perfect for all of the little readers out there and would even make a cute Easter basket gift accompanied by the Peter Rabbit book. Mori uses the softest organic cotton and bamboo fabric that stretches nicely and feels amazing. The two-piece set is available in sizes 3-6M to 5-6Y, and a matching zippered romper is available in sizes newborn to 6-9M.

6 A bright and bold easter egg pick Easter Long John Pajama Set Hanna Andersson Sizes 2T-16Y, baby sleeper in sizes 3M-3T. $35 $48 see on hanna andersson Made with bold hues, these Hanna Andersson Easter pajamas are a fun pick for your over-excited little one. As with any other Hanna Andersson product, these are made of the brand’s hand-me-down organic cotton that is made to withstand up to 50 washes. In other words, you’ll get your money’s worth when it comes to how often they’ll be worn. These are available in sizes 2T to 14-16, and a matching baby sleeper is available in sizes 0-3M to 3T.

7 Brown bunnies on a spring yellow background Easter Celebration Organic Cotton Pajamas Burt's Bees Baby Sizes NB-12Y $14.95 see on burt's bees baby Yellow plaid just seems to scream spring, which is part of what Easter is all about. These Burt’s Bees Baby Easter pajamas are colorful and bright, and the addition of the bunny graphic really makes them perfect for the holiday. Made of breathable GOTS certified organic cotton, Burt’s Bees pajamas wear well and feel super comfortable. This set comes in sizes newborn through 12Y.

9 A versatile 2-pack Aloe Green Bunnies Two Pack Long Johns Boden Sizes 3T-14Y $44.25 $59 see on boden This two-pack set of mix and match pajamas from Boden is a really great deal: you can get two sets of pajamas for what is the price of just one from some other brands. This set comes with Easter themed bunny pajamas, as well as a more versatile pink striped pair. You can match these together or mix them up and they’ll still look good. Made of stretchy jersey rib, these are comfortable and lightweight, and feature Boden’s signature bold colors and patterns. They’re available in sizes 3T to 14Y.

10 Minimalist Easter pajamas with bunnies in neutral gray Toddler Pajama Set in Bunny Kyte Baby Sizes 18M-10Y, one-piece romper in sizes NB-24M $34 see on kyte baby Kyte Baby is well-known and loved for their buttery soft pajamas, and these bunny pajamas are no exception. Available in a light gray color with little gray bunnies all over them, these are a perfect choice for the more minimalist parent. They’re made of breathable and lightweight bamboo rayon that makes them feel so incredibly soft, and they come in sizes 18-24M to 10Y. Want them for your little one too? They’re also available in a one-piece romper in sizes newborn to 18-24M.

11 Bunny and carrot PJs with a hint of orange Burt's Bees Baby Roaming Rabbit Organic Cotton Pajama Set Target Sizes 2T-5T $17.95 see on target You really can never have too many bunny pajamas. These Burt’s Bees Baby roaming rabbit pajamas feature curious bunnies and their favorite food (carrots, obviously), with a fun orange trim. They’re made of GOTS-certified organic cotton for a super soft and comfortable feel, and the price point (under $20) is great. These come in sizes 2T-5T.

12 A pack of 2 spring footie PJs in a yellow gingham and daisy print 2-Pack Organic Cotton Sleep & Plays Honest Baby Sizes NB-9M $29.99 see on honest baby While this two-pack of Honest Baby Sleep & Plays feels more ready for spring than Easter, they can definitely still be worn for the holiday. One is decorated in bright blue with white daisies, and the other is a unique yellow plaid. Both are so cute and fun, and feel super versatile. Honest Baby uses 100% organic cotton with full zippers for easy changes, and they hold up really well in the wash. These come in sizes newborn to 6-9M, along with a preemie size.

14 A simple white and blue bunny PJ set Firsts by Petit Lem Bunny Pajama Set Saks Fifth Avene Sizes 2T-6Y $38 see on saks fifth avenue Looking for something simple? This blue bunny set from Firsts by Petit Lem is a winner. It’s made of soft cotton and is comfortable and easy to throw in the wash. The little design is cute without being overwhelming, and the shade of blue this comes in is so nice. It’s available in sizes 2-6.

15 A classic rabbit short sleeve set Good Night Short Pajamas in Bunny Floral Janie and Jack Sizes 6M-12Y $26.20 $44 see on janie and jack If you live in a warmer climate or your little one tends to run hot at night, you might want short sleeves and shorts rather than long pajamas. These bunny floral pajamas from Janie and Jack are a perfect pick, and, bonus, they’re on sale. Decorated with delicate flowers and happy hopping bunnies, these are perfect for Easter. They’re available in a wide range of sizes, from 6-12M to 12Y.

You really can’t go wrong with any of these Easter pajamas for your little ones. Whether you want colorful eggs, adorable bunnies, or a more versatile spring-inspired option, there’s something for everyone.