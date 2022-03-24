Easter is the perfect time to grab bunny-eared headbands and put it on your baby so you can snap a sweet picture. But it’s even sweeter if this is your baby’s very first Easter, and it’s obviously a moment you can’t let pass without making it memorable and Instagram official. You might not normally go all-out, but now getting colored eggs, chocolate bunnies, flowers, and pastel decor so your baby can be photoshoot ready is a must! And you have to top it off with the cutest Instagram captions for your baby’s first Easter.

For some people, Easter is a big holiday. And that means plenty of opportunities to capture your baby during your festivities. It could be a photo op with the Easter bunny (cue the tears), a sweet pic of them next to a real bunny, a crafting moment, time at church in their first Easter outfit, and so much more. And even if this day is low-key for you and your family, you can caption your modest spring-filled moments as well. Feel free to go crazy or keep it simple.

Here are a several captions you can use for this hopping 1st holiday!

Instagram Captions Of Your Baby With The Easter Bunny

Who is cuter than the Easter bunny? My baby, all day!

There are a few tears, but no babies were harmed in the making of this photo.

Maybe next time they meet there’ll be more smiles than tears.

On this 1st Easter, I think my baby would prefer the chocolate bunny!

Hoppy Easter!

Don’t worry. Be hoppy!

The introductions were sweet on their first Easter.

I didn’t know a bunny suit could make my baby this happy.

Happy 1st Easter to our sweet little bunny.

Just two friends with pointy ears.

Bunny kisses, Easter wishes.

There’s so much fluffy cuteness in this picture.

What’s a bunny without a baby?

Our lil bunny got here just in time to meet the big bunny.

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

Easter Instagram Captions Of Your Baby’s Outfit

Somebunny got super cute for their 1st Easter.

Enjoy this pristine pic of my baby in their 1st Easter outfit before it gets covered in egg dye.

Who is ready for their 1st Easter church service? This lil bunny right here!

The beauty of spring doesn’t compare to seeing my baby all cleaned up in their first Easter clothes.

The first Easter outfit isn’t complete without the bunny ears.

There’s no bunny cuter than my baby in this clean fit!

Is it just me, or is my baby glowing for their first Easter?

Funny Instagram Captions For Baby’s First Easter

Should we dye the eggs or the baby’s onesie?

The only thing sweeter than these cheeks are the chocolate bunnies.

You may only be able to crawl, but we’ll let you find all the eggs.

Somebunny wants to try this chocolate. Not on your first Easter, little one.

Happy 1st Easter! Now, who’s gonna tell him he’s too young for this Easter candy?

Sweet Instagram Captions For Baby’s First Easter