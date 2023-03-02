Hop On 'Em

Old man with grandson petting rabbit in a story about kids easter outfits 2023.
Halfpoint Images/Moment/Getty Images

52 Of The Best Kids' Easter Outfits For 2023

They’ll be styling from head to bunny tail.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Making Easter baskets for your kids, setting up elaborate egg hunts, and enjoying all the jelly beans and creme eggs your heart desires — Easter certainly has its perks. And dressing your little ones in soft florals, pastel plaids, and traditional toiles never gets old either. These are some of the cutest kids’ Easter outfits of 2023 for children of every age, from newborns all the way up to grade schoolers.

Does your family have Easter traditions you look forward to each year? Maybe it’s lunch at a relative’s house after a church service, a big Easter egg hunt with all the neighborhood kids, or baking special holiday treats together. No matter what you’ll hop in to this year, there are clothes here for any activity, from comfy, cozy baby jumpsuits to more formal Easter dresses and button ups. And fair warning: you are going to see some items and wish they came in your size.

Baby girl Easter outfits

Shopping for your baby girl is extra fun around Easter time, when the pinks, flowers, bows, and baby chick prints are on display in full force. Lean in to all the festive patterns and colors this year. You can choose from traditional dresses, more casual dress and bloomer sets, bubble rompers, overalls, and much more.

Petal Watercolor Gingham Flutter Skater Dress With Bodysuit
Little Sleepies
Available in sizes 0-3M through 18-24M
Baby Knit Sweater Overalls
Hanna Andersson
Available in sizes 0-3M through 3
Baby Floral Bubble Romper
Carter's
Available in sizes NB through 24M
Let's Dance Dress Leggings Bundle
Monica + Andy
Available in sizes 0-6M through 10
Baby Plaid Sateen Dress
Carter's
Available in sizes NB through 24M
Baby 2-Piece Cardigan & Dress Set
Carter's
Available in sizes NB through 24M

Baby boy Easter outfits

Sometimes, parents of little boys probably feel like there just aren’t as many cute options for them as there are for girls (especially when you’re shopping in stores and see their sections side by side). But brands are making a conscious effort to offer more of what you really want in baby boys’ styles. These Easter outfits are proof, with brights and neutral options, and no overplayed sharks or dinosaurs in sight.

Baby 3-Piece Dress Me Up Set
Carter's
Available in sizes NB through 24M
Baby Bunny Hoodie Pullover
Hanna Andersson
Available in sizes 0-3M through 3
Baby Bunny Slub Jersey Jumpsuit
Carter's
Available in sizes
Short-Sleeve Printed Shirt & Bow-Tie Set For Baby
Old Navy
Available in sizes 0-3M through 18-24M
Polo Baby Romper
Tea Collection
Available in sizes 0-3M through 18-24M
Cat & Jack Baby's Bunny Short Sleeve Top & Shorts Set
Target
Available in sizes NB through 24M
Baby Long Sleeve Romper
Hanna Andersson
Available in sizes 0-3 M through 3
Bunny Henley Romper + Classic Bib
M + A by Monica + Andy
Available in sizes NB through 9-12M

Toddler girl Easter outfits

Easter outfits for toddler girls are looking oh-so-adorable this year, with lots of ruffled sleeves, floral prints, and plenty of pink bunny moments. As a bonus, many of Target’s outfits have matching items for boys and girls of all ages, perfect for matching sibling Easter outfits, and Old Navy is doing Mommy and me fashions for Easter this year, too.

Flutter-Sleeved Tulle Dress
H&M
Available in sizes 2T through 10
Short Sleeve Dress
M + A by Monica + Andy
Available in sizes 12-18M through 5T
Cat & Jack™ Toddler Girls' Chambray Lace Dress
Target
Available in sizes 2T through 5T
Sequined Dress
H&M
Available in sizes 2T through 10
Toddler Denim Tulle Bunny Jumper Dress
Carter's
Available in sizes 2T through 5T
Cat & Jack™ Toddler Girls' Floral Dress
Target
Available in sizes 12M through 5T
Sleeveless Fit & Flare Floral Back-Bow Dress for Toddler Girls
Old Navy
Available in sizes 12-18M through 6T
Sara Dress With Patchwork Bunny
Little English
Available in sizes 18M through 6

Toddler boy Easter outfits

Boys’ Easter outfits can go so many ways: you can choose a preppy, put-together look (um, that little green sport jacket is just too cute), or opt for something more neutral, like the taupe bunny sweater. Everyone will melt when your little guy shows up in one of these looks.

Jacket
H&M
Available in sizes 2T through 10
Cat & Jack™ Toddler Boys' Striped Bunny Sweater
Target
Available in sizes 12M through 5T
Oxford Shirt
H&M
Available in sizes 2T through 10
Embroidered Crewneck Sweatshirt
Monica + Andy
Available in sizes 0-3M through 10
3-Piece Cotton Set
H&M
Available in sizes 2T through 10
Cat & Jack™ Toddler Boys' Chambray Pull-On Shorts
Target
Available in sizes 12M through 5T
Applique Peter Pan Short Set
Little English
Available in sizes 12M through 5

Big kids’ Easter outfits for girls

And for the little ladies, the kids’ fashion world is serving up even more ruffle sleeve moments, whether they’re part of a jumpsuit or flowing floral sundress. Many of these outfits could be worn well into summer, too.

Smocked Flutter Sleeve Dress
Tea Collection
Available in sizes 2 through 16
Flutter Strap Jumpsuit
Tea Collection
Available in sizes 2 through 16
Cat & Jack™ Girls' Flutter Sleeve Dress
Target
Available in sizes XS through XXL and Plus
Flutter-Sleeve Fit & Flare Midi Dress for Girls
Old Navy
Available in sizes XS through XXL and Plus
Bunny Jumper In Chambray
Hanna Andersson
Available in sizes 2 through 12
Special Occasion Sateen Dress
Carter's
Available in sizes 4 through 14
Easter Bunny Jersey Dress
Carter's
Available in sizes 4 through 14
Ruffle-Trim Linen-Blend Jumpsuit for Girls
Old Navy
Available in sizes XS through XXL and Plus

Big kids’ Easter outfits for boys

Want your big kid looking sharp for Easter brunch? There’s nothing like a pair of khaki pants and a button-up shirt to get the job done. You and your kid can choose the perfect color and pattern for their top, whether they want to go bold or opt for something more subtle.

Cat & Jack™ Boys' Floral Button-Down Short Sleeve Woven Shirt
Target
Available in sizes XS through XXL and Plus
Kid Plaid Button-Front Shirt
Carter's
Available in sizes 4 through 14
Plaid Button Up Woven Shirt
Tea Collection
Available in sizes 2 through 16
Cat & Jack™ Boys' Horizontal Striped Button-Down Short Sleeve Resort Shirt
Target
Available in sizes XS through XXL and Plus
Slim Fit Chinos
H&M
Available in sizes 8 through 20
Cotton Shirt
H&M
Available in sizes 8 through 20

Accessories for kids’ Easter outfits

What is any outfit without accessories? The perfect kids’ Easter outfit includes special finishing touches, like pastel socks, bright yellow sandals, and yes, bunny ear hair clips. Especially bunny ear hair clips.

Sky Blue Watercolor Gingham Bandana Bib
Little Sleepies
Available in one size
Baby 3-Pack Easter Hair Clips & Headwrap
Carter's
Available in sizes 0-12M and 12-24M
5-Pack Socks
H&M
Available in sizes 2 through 12
Loafers
H&M
Available in sizes 2.5 through 13.5
Baby Sweater Knit Bunny Hat
Hanna Andersson
Available in sizes XXS through M
Cat & Jack™ Toddler Girls' Ella Ankle Strap Sandals
Target
Available in sizes 5 through 12
Carter's Just One You®️ Baby Bunny Knitted Slippers
Target
Available in size 0-3M
Cat & Jack™ Toddler Girls' Floppy Hat
Target
Available in sizes 12-24M and 2-5T
Baby Mary Jane Baby Shoes
Carter's
Available in sizes 0 through 4
Juliet Socks
Posh Peanut
Available in sizes 0-6M through 18-36M

Which kids’ Easter outfits will you choose for your brood? Be sure to snap all the pics and share them with some on-theme Easter Instagram captions so the world can see your special somebunnies.