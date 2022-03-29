Easter

22 Easter Baskets For Kids, From 'Star Wars' To Traditional

You can keep this tradition classic or dress it up in their favorite character.

by Tiffany Eve Lawrence

For kids, Easter can bring a vibe similar to Christmas. That’s if you’re one of the parents who like to put together an Easter basket filled with trinkets, snacks, and other goodies you know they’ll love. But colored eggs and chocolate bunnies can seem redundant. If you’re feeling the itch to be a bit creative this year, there’s a whole slew of Easter baskets you can choose from. While some of them are classic, many of them are outside of the box but right up your child’s lane.

Easter baskets are a tradition with an interesting origin story. The giving of baskets was adopted from a pagan ritual connected to the Germanic fertility goddess, Eostre, who Greeks believed blessed the harvest. They brought baskets of seedlings to her with hopes of having a fruitful harvest. Now, it’s a gesture symbolizing the giving of new life (enter the eggs) and other goodies associated with the holiday.

Like most things, the Easter basket has evolved over the years, moving away from the simplicity of pastel eggs in a wicker frame to elaborate creations that can feature anything from your child’s favorite cartoon character to the Star Wars saga. And a perk is that they get to reuse this basket when it’s time for the Easter egg hunt year after year.

So whether you decide to go with a basket that’s classic and quaint, or elaborate and showy, this list we’ve compiled has some of the top Easter basket options.

Wicker Easter Baskets

Wicker Easter baskets are a classic touch to the holiday tradition. And adding a personalized detail here and there can sass up this sweet product. Something as simple as a cottontail and ears will make this basket the first one your kid will want to grab for their egg hunt!

Large Bunny Face Easter Basket by Ashland
Michael's
Here's a sweet spin on the classic wicker basket. Bunny ears, eyes, nose and whiskers!
Everly Stripes Personalized Wicker Easter Basket
Bed Bath and Beyond
A dainty personalized Easter Basket with soft pink and white stripes that features a drop down handle.
Personalized Willow Easter Basket
Bed Bath and Beyond
This light tan colored wicker basket is pleasantly contrasted with a brightly colored cloth inlay. The cloth comes in nine different colors with the option to personalize it.
Wicker Bunny-Inspired Easter Basket
Walmart
A soft pink wicker Easter basket is made even cuter with the additions of a soft cotton tail and white bunny ears. The soft white fluffy rim is another sweet touch.
Personalized Sweet Rainbow Lined Basket
Wayfair
This beautiful rainbow covered white wicker basket is a glowing Easter delight. The wide arched handle gives it a nice full look and plenty of candy space.

Disney Easter Baskets

If one of your children’s favorite characters has big ears and a squeaky voice, then they are probably fond of many other Disney characters as well. These Disney-inspired baskets won’t be something that they’re willing to tuck away after Easter. So prepare to use them as storage for bows or toys until the holiday comes back around.

Minnie Mouse Jumbo Plush Easter Basket
Walmart
This Minnie Mouse Easter Basket is sweet and soft. It features Minnie's lavish lashes, squishy black nose and ears and a beautiful pink bow with white polka dots.
Encanto Easter Basket
Etsy
The basket is covered with the lively characters of Disney's film Encanto. It features sisters Madrigal, Isabella and Luisa.
Disney Frozen Anna Elsa Jumbo Plush Easter Basket
Amazon
This pretty purple and aqua plush basket features the two sisters that who can melt a frozen heart. The large size allows for plenty of Easter goodies.
Mickey Mouse Inspired Easter Tote Bag
Etsy
Big ears, red pants and a yellow bow on this plush Easter basket is an immediate tell of Mickey Mouse. Your child will love this undeniable Disney symbol.
Handmade Quilted Easter Disney Princess Print Basket
Etsy
This pink and yellow quilted basket is covered with Disney princess print. Perfect for your little princess.

Star Wars Easter Basket

There aren’t many cinematic creations as timeless or impressive as Star Wars. And although the first installment in the saga came out in 1977, the ongoing recreations and love for the film passed down in families has many kids lovin’ on baby Yoda. Here are some of the coolest Easter baskets that give tribute to these epic films.

Disney's Star Wars Baby Yoda Easter Basket
Kohl's
This Yoda basket is just as cuddly as the image of Baby Yoda on our screens. It's plush and petite.
Star Wars Darth Vader Pail
Oriental Trading
Darth Vader would feel like he's looking in a mirror at the sight of this replica Easter pail. The elongated helmet leaves plenty of space for Easter eggs.
Mandalorian Easter Bunny Basket
Etsy
If you're looking for the perfect spot to stash those golden eggs during the hunt, this Mandalorian Bunny basket is the best surprise! your kids will love the tiny helmet feature.
Star Wars Aircraft Easter Basket
Etsy
A five-star product, this little Star Wars Aircraft Easter Basket is perfect for your little Jedi. It's covered in galactic greatness!
Star Wars baby Yoda Easter Basket
Etsy
It's a plush medium-sized Baby Yoda head. And it's the ideal Easter Basket for your Star Wars lover!
Storm Trooper Easter Basket
Etsy
If you're looking for a personalized Easter Basket to fill, this one perfect for your little Storm Trooper. The white helmet is a bright contrast to the black background, and the large lettering adds a meaningful touch.
Storm Trooper Easter Bunny Basket
Etsy
This cute hand-sized Easter Basket has a unique spin. The bunny is a Storm Trooper! Its petite size makes it perfect for holding any special items of the day.

Pottery Barn Kids Easter Baskets

It’s so cool to have a unique Easter basket that your kids can pull out year after year for their egg hunts. Pottery Barn Kids has a line of Easter baskets that reflect the infamous Easter bunny in many different ways, including cuddly, felted and tied ear baskets.

Long Ear Fur Bunny Easter Basket
Pottery Barn Kids
Imagine a basket you can cuddle. These long-eared Easter bunny baskets may eclipse your child's favorite teddy.
Felted Bunny Baby Easter Bucket
Pottery Barn Kids
These felted bunny Easter baskets come in white, grey and pink. They have a classic appeal and are super soft.
Tied Ear Bunny Easter Basket
Pottery Barn Kids
Having options is always a bonus! These bunny ear tie Easter baskets come in three colors with the option to personalize as well.
Gingham Bunny Large Easter Basket Liner
Pottery Barn Kids
You can dress up any basket with these bunny-eared Easter Basket inlays. The long ears that fall in front of the basket are a sweet addition as well.
Fur Long-Ear Bunny Large Easter Basket Liner
Pottery Barn Kids
If you have wicker baskets, you can add more Easter flare with this furry long-eared Easter Basket liners. The cuddly liners can give your wicker a much softer look.