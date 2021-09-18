11 Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Actually Pull Off

The easiest Halloween costume is a store-bought one, but you often end up compromising uniqueness for convenience in this situation. For some, this is the way to go, but if you want to dress the family up in outfits that are both simple and will stand out from the crowd then you can't go wrong with easy DIY Halloween costumes. And, no, you don’t need to be a master crafter in order to make them.

Crafting, for some people, is a relaxing and enjoyable activity, but for others, it’s downright intimidating. In fact, for people who don’t like to craft on a regular basis, the words “DIY” may turn them off from something entirely, even if it’s an easy project. Similarly, a lot of people who don’t have a ton of spare time (so, adults everywhere) don’t have the desire to spend what little they have on something like easy DIY Halloween costumes when they can get some that are prepaid with just a few clicks of their mouse.

There are all kinds of good reasons to opt for a store-bought Halloween costume, but if you’re willing to try something new in order to have a totally unique costume, then DIY is the way to go. But, where do you start? Well, whether you’re looking for a costume idea for your baby, kid, or yourself, these easy DIY Halloween costumes are all fantastic (and simple) options.

1 A Little Sushi Roll @organizedandsimplified4u Professional organizer and mom of five, Jen created this little sushi roll costume for her daughter for under $10, but you’d never know it by looking at the finished product. Not only is it inexpensive to make, but you can also likely find a lot of the supplies you need to make it sitting around your house somewhere. To create it, you’ll need some cardboard, black and orange fabric, paint, craft foam, an old headband, wooden dowels, and some felt. Even better, you don’t even have to sew a single thing to make this costume, so it’s great for crafters at all levels. Check out Jen’s Instagram for the step-by-step tutorial.

2 A Fun Rag Doll A Beautiful Mess Raggedy Ann is one of the more classic toys, ever, and you can dress yourself and your child up as the iconic ragdoll using clothes from your own closet and this yarn wig tutorial from A Beautiful Mess. For supplies, you’ll need yarn (red is the color of Raggedy Ann’s hair, but you can do whatever color you like), felt strips in whatever color yarn you choose, scissors, thread or embroidery floss, and two simple hair combs. Fair warning, this DIY does require a little bit of hand stitching, but it’s nothing overly complicated (so don’t let that intimidate you). Once you’ve finished your wig, tie it into pigtails, put on a dress and all kinds of mismatching accessories, and add a little paint to your face to finish your ragdoll look.

3 A Mummy Bump Delia Creates When you’re pregnant, everything you wear needs to be easy and comfortable, and that’s exactly what this fun, easy DIY Halloween costume is. Just grab a cozy white tee shirt, some gauze (toilet paper will tear too easily), and either color or print out some spooky eyes like the ones in this picture. Delia Creates explains how she did this for herself but admitted the one drawback was wrapping it around her waist since she has to go to the bathroom so often (pregnancy problems). With a little help from a partner or friend, though, you can definitely find a way to wrap up without risking wetting your pants.

4 A Baby Stacking Toy Shimp Salad Circus Okay, is this adorable, or what? Shrimp Salad Circus came up with this super cute and easy DIY Halloween costume that makes her baby look like an all-time favorite toy. She used a white baby onesie, acrylic paints, cardstock, elastic for the headband, scissors, hot glue, and paintbrushes. Obviously, this costume is amazing for babies, but it can easily be made on a tee shirt for a kid or grown-up, too. If you’re doing a tee-shirt, since kids and grown-ups can’t exactly go around pants-less like babies can, make sure to pair it with some white pants to look like the base of the tower.

5 A Super Easy Fisher Creative Green Living Chances are high you already have a lot of what you need for this costume lying around the house. Creative Green Living gives you the step-by-step guide to making this costume for your kid (or yourself), including how to turn a real fishing pole into a kid-size one worthy of trick-or-treating. You’ll need a bucket hat, a pair of jeans, a plaid shirt, a fishing vest (or any vest with pockets), boots, a fishing pole, electrical tape, a safety pin, and a fake fish. She found her fake fish at the dollar store, and chances are high you can find a vest and/or hat at a nearby secondhand store, too, making this costume really easy and really inexpensive.

6 A Cup Of Hot Cocoa Stuido DIY Here’s another easy DIY Halloween costume that can be worn by adults or kids. The step-by-step guide to recreating it comes from Studio DIY and all you need are some foam rollers, cardboard, wrapping paper (optional), poster board, hot glue, spray adhesive, brown felt, brown elastic, and a brown shirt. There aren’t any intricate cuts you need to make for this costume, but it may help to have an extra set of hands nearby to help you secure the large pieces of cardboard and poster board to each other. No matter what, this is one costume that will turn some heads during trick or treating.

7 A Mario Kart Family Girl Loves Glam Who is the fastest Mario Kart racer in the family? With these tutorials from Girl Loves Glam, you can take the video game racing to the actual streets. Her family chose the characters Rosalina (costume tutorial), Mario (costume tutorial), King Boo (costume tutorial), and Princess Peach (costume tutorial) and created go-karts for each of them out of cardboard boxes (tutorial). Honestly, they’re cute on their own, but as McKenzie points out, you can take your costumes up a notch by tying some helium-filled balloons to each car to make it look like you’re in a balloon battle. Oh, and if you have a lot of spare time, you can also make some custom trick-or-treat bags that feature weapons like red and green shells (but, those are a bit harder to make).

8 A Crayon On Strike The House That Lars Built If you haven’t read the book The Day The Crayons Quit, then stop what you’re doing and go read it, because it’s awesome (and pretty funny, too). Now that that’s done, you’ll see why these DIY crayon costumes by The House That Lars Built are so great. Even better, the shirts and pants for each costume are just sets of solid color PJs, so they can be worn again and again. The only thing you’ll need to make are the crayon tip hats, which are made from cardstock, and the little black cuffs around the ankles. If you want to go the extra mile by creating some little protest or “we quit” signs, just grab some cardstock and a box of crayons to DIY.

9 A Cardboard Flower Pot The Merry Thought Not only is this an easy DIY Halloween costume, but it’s also been deemed a fantastic last-minute costume by the creator at The Merry Thought. to make it, you’ll just need a big piece of cardboard, something to make small cuts with (she uses an x-acto knife), paint and paintbrushes, hot glue, and elastic. What is really, really cool about this costume (aside from how easy it is) is that each cardboard flower is its own piece, and behind the flower pot is a little elastic pocket so you can add, remove, and arrange the individual flowers in the pot however you’d like and continue to change it up throughout the night.

10 A Feathery Mommy & Me Costume Lovely Indeed The concept behind this mommy and me costume is “birds of a feather stick together,” which is absolutely adorable. The guide for making a similar costume of your own can be found on Lovely Indeed and all you’ll need are some feathers, fabric glue, a headband, a cardigan, a brightly colored baby onesie, and a little baby beanie hat. Basically, all you have to do is attach feathers to clothes and accessories you likely already have laying around the house and you’re done. Depending on how much time you have, you can even add feathers all down your shirt sleeves to create full-on wings.

11 A Famous Literary Duo Pink Stripey Socks If you know a kid who loves Elephant and Piggie books, then you’ll totally understand the appeal of this (super easy) DIY costume by Pink Stripey Socks. First, depending on which character you are, you’ll need either an all grey or all pink outfit (or, at the very least, a solid-colored shirt) to serve as the body of your character. Then, you’ll use some cereal boxes, paint, sharpies, staples, duct tape, scissors, and popsicle sticks to create your Piggie and Elephant headpieces. To be totally honest, the hardest part of making this costume will be waiting for the paint to dry.

Easy DIY Halloween costumes often allow you to save money, give you the choice to dress up just a little bit without being over-the-top, and help you stand out from all of the Elsas and Ironmans you’ll see walking around while trick-or-treating. They’re a great way to put a personal touch on your look. Not to mention, they’re usually really fun to make.