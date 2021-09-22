Check Out These Super Easy Halloween Costumes For Dudes

Have a lot on your plate? Not really feeling like shelling out a lot of coin for a Halloween costume? Figure you already have all you need in your closet? Good news. You likely do with these easy Halloween costumes for guys.

Choosing a recognizable character is step one to making All Hallows Eve a little easier on you. And there are so many to choose from. Think classic movie stars or TV show leads. Then go shopping in your own dresser drawers for the pieces to make up these costumes. Most of these looks you can DIY. However, if you’re missing a signature piece, great news. Each of these easy Halloween costumes for guys can be found online. If you have the time, you can place a rush order and have your look secured well before trick-or-treaters start ringing your doorbell.

Once you have our outfit sorted, remember, a costume does not a character make. You have to become that person to fully pull off these more subtle roles. So channel your inner Ted Lasso with some cheesy dad jokes or go full hero by cracking a whip as Indiana Jones and really nail the part. These easy Halloween costumes for guys are guaranteed to make Halloween more fun and enjoyable.

1 Ted Lasso Ted Lasso A.F.C. Richmond Crest Sweatshirt WB Shop Sizes XS - 3XL $58.95 SEE ON WB SHOP The star of the Emmys for the second year in a row, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is the hokey American football coach who gets recruited to lead England’s Richmond premiere league soccer team. Totally out of his league, but with a heart of gold, Lasso turns the team around in a series that’s been applauded for its kind humor. You can get Ted’s look by wearing his signature soccer team jacket or shirt, found here. Pair is with slacks — Ted rarely wears jeans — dad sneakers, and a conservative side part hair style and you’ll look just like the hilarious couch.

2 Marty McFly Marty McFly Costume Halloween Costumes Sizes XS - 2XL $69.99 SEE ON HALLOWEEN COSTUMES Back to the Future may have debuted 36 years ago, but the sci-fi classic endures thanks to Michael J Fox’s blockbuster performance. As Marty McFly, a high schooler who goes back in time in his eccentric friend Doc Brown’s DeLorean, McFly helps his mom and dad fall in love. It’s a convoluted plot to be sure, but it’s also a killer costume. And it’s easy to put together provided you have some classic Levi’s, a red puffer vest, white Nikes, and a denim button down. Or, you could just order this costume that includes all of the above (minus the jeans) plus a "Save the Clock Tower" Flyer.

3 Indiana Jones Indiana Jones Costume Halloween Costumes Sizes S - XL $89.99 SEE ON HALLOWEEN COSTUMES Has there ever been a more enduring cinematic hero than Indiana Jones? The professor turned adventurer mesmerized audiences in the 1980s as he searched for ancient things like the Ark of the Covenant. And he still captivates would-be explorers today. You can get his look by procuring a jaunty hat, whip, and tan ensemble. Or you can buy this costume set that comes with a faux leather jacket, shirt, molded felt fedora, and Indi’s all important satchel to carry priceless relics. Amp up the look by insisting your friend’s play the Indiana Jones theme song when you enter the neighborhood Halloween party.

4 Post Malone Post Malone Tattoos Momentary Ink One Size $14 $20 SEE ON MOMENTARY INK Love him or hate him, American rapper Post Malone has a very identifiable look thanks to his many face tattoos. You can duplicate his appearance with this fake tattoo pack and a little creativity. Purchase the tats, then pair them with a typical Post Malone outfit. For instance, you could wear a really loud button short sleeve shirt and button it to the top with some plaid pants. Really anything goes. But what you can’t overlook is a wild hairdo. Be it braids or bangs, the pop star always pushes the envelope with his fashion choices from head to toe.

5 Joe Exotic Joe Exotic Costume Halloween Costumes Sizes S - M $44.99 SEE ON HALLOWEEN COSTUMES One of the most viral documentaries ever, Tiger King mesmerized audiences by following the life of private zoo owner Joe Exotic. As if his lifestyle weren’t fascinating enough, people couldn’t get over his style, which blended country with animal prints. That look comes to life here in this costume set which includes Joe Exotic’s well known shimmery tiger striped jacket and a trucker hat with a mullet built in. All you need to finish it off is to grab a white tank top, snug fitting jeans, and cowboy boots and you’ll fully look the part of the man now serving 22 years in prison, Joe Exotic.

6 Clark Kent Clark Kent Costume Oriental Trading Sizes L - XL $47.88 SEE ON ORIENTAL TRADING It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s you dressed as Superman’s alter ego Clark Kent. This timeless character continues to be popular because it’s such an easy Halloween costume for guys. All you really need is a Superman t-shirt and a business casual outfit over it and you’re basically there. But for some, finding those items might be tricky. So skip searching multiple department stores and opt for a ready-made costume instead. This one not only includes a jacket and shirt front with tie, but it also has a muscle chest so Superman faux suit underneath so you’ll really look like the muscular superhero. To make it really convincing, find some fake glasses so you can do the classic Clark Kent look, where you pull your specs aside and rip off your suit.

7 Bruce Springsteen Jean Vest Overstock Sizes S - M $59.99 SEE ON OVERSTOCK Love the Boss? Can’t get enough of “Born in the U.S.A.” and really want to wear a red bandana in your back pocket, even if only for one night? Easy Halloween costumes for guys don’t get simpler than this. Become Bruce Springsteen by recreating his iconic 1980s look. All you need are tight jeans, the aforementioned bandana, a cut off t-shirt, a cut-off flannel shirt, and a cut-off jean jacket. Are you sensing a theme here? Bruce wasn’t big on sleeves. You can find the jacket here. Once you’ve got those items all you need is a little attitude and some rock n’ roll.

8 Mr. Rogers Mr. Rogers Costume Oriental Trading One Size $14.99 SEE ON ORIENTAL TRADING Arguably the most gentle man to walk the Earth, Mr. Rogers won kids and parents over with his television show that aired for an astounding 31 years. So don’t expect anyone to ask you who you are on Halloween night when you opt for this costume. Embody the TV presenter in this uniform that includes his classic red sweater, a white shirt, tie, and grey pants. Note: shoes are not included. Better yet, it also comes with a graying vinyl wig and two puppets — King Friday and Daniel Tiger! You’ll be singing “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” when this kit arrives making for a super easy Halloween costume for guys.

9 The Dude The Dude Costume Halloween Costumes Sizes S - XL $69.99 SEE ON HALLOWEEN COSTUMES The antithesis of Mr. Rogers, you could also choose to go as The Dude from the movie The Big Lebowski. In the film, the bathrobe-wearing legend is on a mission to get restitution for his ruined rug, something any dude can understand. Feel his pain in this costume that showcases The Dude’s other favorite piece of clothing, his Pendelton-style cardigan. This costume includes a version of the cardi in addition to a v-neck t-shirt and elastic waist, geometric print pants. Is it hideous? That depends. As the Dude might say, “Yeah, well, you know, that's just, like, your opinion, man.”

10 Forest Gump Forrest Gump Costume Halloween Costumes Sizes XS - XL $59.99 SEE ON HALLOWEEN COSTUMES Forrest Gump is a beloved decades-spanning movie, so really there are all kinds of options here for easy Halloween costumes for guys. But if you want to go with a super iconic option that everyone will recognize, choose Gump’s running years phase. Remember, he had that long beard and wore the classic ‘80s short shorts? Put it all together with this Forrest Gump 6-piece costume set that features a shirt, shorts, a red trucker hat, brown wig, brown beard, and quintessential tube socks. You can run around all night looking just like the man who criss-crossed the country then ran back from the Pacific ocean all the way to Greenbo, Alabama!

Easy Halloween costumes for guys are a dime a dozen. You just need to put on your thinking cap and get shopping - ASAP.