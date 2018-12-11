These Elf On The Shelf Apps Will Keep The Holidays Full Of Festive Fun

You've snapped virtual pics with Santa, you've driven by the best holiday lights in town, you've decorated with gingerbread or candy canes or powdered sugar, and now you need some fresh Christmas creativity. If you need a little help mixing things up for the kids this holiday season, there are some Elf on the Shelf apps to keep things interesting this holiday season.
After all, by now, the kids might be pretty used to that mischievous, moving-overnight elf, and no doubt, if you're a serious Elf on the Shelf parent, you've already put that guy in a number of interesting poses, and could well be running out of steam, creatively.
Well, worry not, because new *inspo* and plenty of fun are coming in the form of Elf on the Shelf-themed apps, which will help you surprise and delight the kids all month long, as well as keep them plenty busy. According to Good Housekeeping UK, the free Ideas for Elves app, which can be downloaded for phones ranging from iPhones to Android as well as to your tablet, let you page though idea upon idea of elf inspiration — elf-spiration? — as well as step-by-step how-to's.
The clever concepts range from filling up whole doorways in your house with festive balloons and ribbons or playing "mini-golf" with your elf with candy canes and a mint as your equipment, not to mention cute and inexpensive ways to outfit your elf.
The app even includes such marvelously messy projects as making "snow angels" from a pile of flour in the kitchen (don't invite me over for that one, though, the cleaning sounds awful).
But there are also a number of other Elf on the Shelf-themed apps available this time of year. Here are a few: