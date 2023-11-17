Whether you regularly whip up homemade waffles for breakfast or swear by dino nuggs for dinner, you most likely find yourself spending a lot of time in the kitchen, even more than usual during the holiday season. But as much as you love doing it, baking Christmas tree brownies from scratch into cut into your precious time — minutes you could be spending thinking of ways to display your Elf on the Shelf each morning. So why not multitask while you’re making those meatballs in the wee hours of the night by including your elf while you’re cooking. As soon as you pop something in the oven, take a minute or two to find a place in the kitchen to place your elf in a corner of the kitchen or prop them with some of the ingredients you still have out from the dish you were just assembling. For a child who eagerly anticipates their elf’s antics each morning, these Elf on the Shelf Kitchen ideas will hit the spot.
When it comes to Elf on the Shelf kitchen ideas, one of two things is going to happen: either they’ll make a culinary masterpiece or a total mess. Although it’s cute for your child to find their elf with flour all over their face, having to clean up your countertops afterwards isn’t exactly fun. Still, relegating the doll to the confines of your kitchen means that you can start building on the theme of all things food-related, and that can help when you’re running out of ideas… and patience.
In any case, these Elf on the Shelf kitchen ideas will have you cooking up something adorable. And make make sure you keep your kitchen tongs near to safely move your elf if need be.
These Elf on the Shelf kitchen ideas will certainly make your kid hungry — for more hilarious adventures from their elf.