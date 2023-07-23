If you’re the type of person who thinks the world would be a better place with more talking animals and magical toadstools in it, then of course you’re considering having a fairy baby shower to celebrate your new little one. There are lots of fantasy-themed baby shower ideas, from classic storybook characters to full-on unicorns, but there’s something trendy about fairies right now (probably because of the cottagecore aesthetic).

Whether you’re the guest of honor looking for fairy baby shower inspo, or you’re in the throes of planning a magical shower for someone you love, consider this a complete walk-through to throwing the most enchanted party ever.

Fairy baby shower invitations

Set the tone for your enchanted fairy baby shower by choosing the perfect invitations. Whether you go for light and floral or dark and moody, there are plenty of options to choose from. And don’t be afraid to scan websites like Minted, Zazzle, and Paperless Post for fairy birthday party invites, too. Since their templates are customizable, you can just replace the birthday references with all the proper baby shower verbiage.

Fairy baby shower decorations

Oh yes, here comes the fun part. Choosing the perfect decor is what will really bring the magic to this baby shower. If you’re going for an enchanted forest, cottagecore fairy vibe, there are so many decorations on the market right now that fit the bill. Or, you could use some of these as base items and add sparkly confetti and pink floral touches for a more glam fairy theme, or lean more heavily into autumn tones and toadstools if your shower is happening in the fall.

Fairy baby shower food & treats

They haven’t gone on record explaining their food preferences lately, but fairies seem like they would gravitate toward fruits and sweets. You can DIY fairy-themed foods, like fruit wands (skewers) with watermelon stars on top, a magical potion punch, tea sandwiches, and sandwich snails (yummy pinwheels with little eyeball food picks popped in). As for the desserts, well, there’s a long menu of choices online that’ll ship right to your door.

Fairy baby shower favors

What magical trinkets will guests leave with? Send them off with a miniature succulent garden that looks ready for a fairy to move in to, or a teensy terrarium that bottles up a bit of that dark forest vibe. You could keep it light and fun with fairy-themed hair ties and lollipops with real flowers inside. But the trendiest favor you could hand out has to be crystal toadstools. Guests can pick the stone whose properties speak to them, and take a little bit of fairy enchantment home to keep forever.

However you decorate or whatever favors you choose, your guests are going to have a magical time celebrating the new little fairy joining the family soon.