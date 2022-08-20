Baby Shower

A children's book baby shower is such a sweet theme and has tons of ideas.
Shutterstock

The Perfect Ideas For Your Children’s Book-Themed Baby Shower

This is such a fun way to celebrate your new chapter.

by Tiffany Eve Lawrence

Baby showers are getting more elaborate and unique, going beyond the generic pink or blue decor. And if you’re a bookish kinda mom-to-be, then having a children’s book-themed baby shower to celebrate your new addition will feel like walking into a wonderland. Bonus: the book choices are endless.

Having a baby shower, and all that comes with it, gives your friends and family a chance to come together and show you support by giving you some much-needed gifts like clothes and baby care packages, typically before your little one is born. This is a tradition that imprints a heartwarming memory of your journey to parenthood — being surrounded by your village. Another part of the fun is choosing a baby shower theme that not only celebrates the joy of a new life but reflects an enchanting experience.

With a children’s book baby shower, you can deck out your party space with the literary styles of your favorite kid authors. Your look could include famous nursery rhymes, adventurous tales, princesses and dragons, poems, and even the citizens of Whoville. (It’s also a great way to encourage guests to bring their favorite children’s book as a gift for your little one.)

But if you’re going to do it, make it authentic and unforgettable. By focusing on the details from the food to the decor, to the sweets table and games, you can fill this children’s book-themed day with the wonder of a good story.

And while we all strive to be some level of Pinterest-perfect, just go with the flow and have a blast with these children’s book baby shower ideas.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Children’s Book Baby Shower Invitations

It all starts with the invitation, and these children’s book-themed baby shower invitations will welcome your guests to join you on a storybook journey. From starting with “once upon a time” to the “happily ever after,” Zazzle and Amazon have some of the best images and cards to capture your children’s book theme.

Once Upon A Time Storybook Baby Shower Invitation
Zazzle
A baby shower invitation with the look of a brown book is so befitting for your children’s book theme. It even has a pretty pink ribbon bookmark. The cover speaks to the beginning and ending of many classic tales with Once Upon A Time and Happily Ever After.
Twin Princesses Baby Shower Invitation
Zazzle
There are plenty of children’s books that have a princess, right? These invitations have two with their sweetly donned crowns and pink tutus! They're perfect if you’re welcoming twin girls and want to keep the children’s book theme strictly royal.
Bookworm Baby Shower Invitation
Zazzle
This bookworm invitation sets the tone for your children’s book baby shower. The shelves of brightly colored books in the background would excite an avid reader, and the center in the circle of the page is where you can fully personalize the invite.
Book Themed Baby Shower Invitations
Amazon
This baby shower invitation starts like many classic children's books with Once Upon A Time. The pastel-colored books are perfectly topped with a sweet crown for your arriving prince or princess.
Mommy-To-Bee Children's Book Request For Baby Shower
Amazon
It’s not an invitation, but a children’s book request to help you pass down your love for books to your new baby. With it, your baby shower guests get to take part in filling up your newborn’s bookshelf.
Winnie-The-Pooh Invitation Card Bundle
SpikesDigitals/Etsy
Winnie-The-Pooh, Christopher Robin, and all of their friends in the Hundred-Acre Wood are part of an absolutely classic children’s book and would make the perfect theme for your baby shower. This bundle includes everything you’ll need print-wise, and they’re pretty enough to frame for your baby’s nursery afterwards.

Children’s Book Baby Shower Decorations

Ambiance is everything and the details of your decor will pull your children’s book baby shower together to tell the perfect story you’re looking for. These Etsy and Amazon options can cover a wall or even top some children’s book-themed cupcakes.

Curious George Story Book Baby Shower Banner
Etsy
Everyone knows the tales of Curious George and all the adventures he stumbled into. With this cute baby shower banner, they’ll get to follow another one of his stories and how he pulls the man in the yellow hat into another one of his mischievous happenings.
Storybook Baby Shower Welcome Sign
Etsy
Having this storybook welcome sign is a beautiful way to set the tone for your children’s book baby shower as your guests enter. This printable template with its magical font and fun pile of books on the side is also decorated with a trail of branch leaves, because who doesn’t like to read under a big shaded tree?
Enchanted Forest Baby Shower Backdrop
Amazon
This baby shower backdrop is set in a twinkling enchanted forest which leads to a mystical castle — a central part of many children’s books. Your guests will be excited to capture their moment against this backdrop.
Children's Book Theme Baby Shower Package
Etsy
This kit has everything you’ll need for your children’s book-themed baby shower. It comes with two banners, fans, cupcake picks, storybook can vases, and 25 book-themed favor bags. Each item features a character from a classic children’s book.
Fairytale Children's Book Baby Shower Backdrop
Etsy
Other than the mom-to-be, this fairytale storybook backdrop will be the spotlight of your children’s book baby shower. Everyone will be waiting to take their picture next to it while celebrating your new addition. These would make beautiful photos to then store in a book for sweet memories of the day.

Children’s Book Baby Shower Activities

One thing about Etsy is that it’s a great place to get a quick download. These printable activities, including Bingo and Baby Book Emoji, are perfect for your children’s book baby shower. Your guest's minds will be working overtime trying to be the first to come up with all the answers to these classic children’s book questions. You can also make these group activities to bring them together for the fun.

Name That Storybook Baby Shower Game
Etsy
You can test your guest's knowledge of children’s books with this Name That Storybook matching game. One side lists excerpts from famous stories and the other side lists the titles. The one with the most correct matches wins!
Book Baby Shower Activity
Etsy
Let the creativity begin! Everyone gets to use their artistic skills during your baby shower to color a page for a learning book for your baby. It’s a treasure you get to keep.
Children's Book Alternative Titles Game
Etsy
“Trifecta of minute swine” is another way to say Three Little Pigs. This alternative titles game would be a fun baby shower activity as you and your guests try to figure out what the actual titles are of your favorite childhood books.
Storybook Baby Shower Game Bundle
Etsy
Bingo, Guess Who, and Baby Book Emoji are just a few of the games in this baby shower activity bundle. Each page is decorated with the image of a tree trunk covered in books. Your guests will have plenty of fun competing!

Children’s Book Baby Shower Sweets

If you’re looking for baby shower sweets that fit your children’s book theme, Etsy has some perfect products. And outside of ordering your desserts, you don’t have to do any work to prepare them. These book-themed sweets feature some very well-known classic stories. The best part is most of it is edible.

Storybook Baby Shower Cookies
Etsy
These sweet cookies come in different shapes, and the icing decorations represent various classic children’s books like The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Cat In The Hat. They are perfect for doubling as decor and dessert.
Storybook Eatable Cupcake Toppers
Etsy
These cute and edible baby shower cupcake toppers are shaped like books. Featured on the bright toppers are some of the most popular children’s books. You’ll even get The Lorax and Paddington in the bunch.
Storybook Cookies For Baby Shower
Etsy
If you need a fast turnaround on your children’s book cookie order, these sugar cookies are a great option. Your baby shower will be extra sweet with these handmade edible inked cookies and their crystal borders.
Children's Book Hershey Candy Bars
Etsy
These handmade miniature Hershey wrappers are perfect for your children’s book baby shower. They come fully put together so there’s no work for you today outside of ordering the chocolates and enjoying them! These would make great favors for your guests, too.

For an added memory, ask your guests to write well wishes inside of children’s books for your baby’s nursery. Having a children’s book baby shower theme is an all too appropriate way to celebrate the newest bookish member to soon join your family. It will be a baby shower to remember, so savor every detail, every moment.