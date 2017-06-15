Dads are the best — they always have that one weird tool you need to fix your sink, they’ll drop what they’re doing to help you when you need it, and they’re usually the ones keeping things light and funny at the holiday meals. You could call out all those thing you love about him and more, if you need Father’s Day Facebook post ideas this year. Or, you could borrow some fatherhood quotes from well-known writers, post a nice photo of the two of you, or just copy and paste a little note from the internet. It’s not cheating, promise.

How you write your Father’s Day Facebook captions depends on your relationship with the Papa Bear in question, of course. If you and your pops keep things short and sweet, there are captions for that. If you’re honoring your husband with a sweet post, you can always get a little more sentimental there. And if you’d rather the whole thing come from someone else, fear not: there are countless Father’s Day quotes out there. One of them is bound to say what you feel. And hey, if he’s not on social media, don’t hesitate to print him out a card and deliver your sweet message that way. He’ll love it.

Short & sweet Father’s Day Facebook post ideas Silke Woweries/The Image Bank/Getty Images “Happy Father’s Day, Dad. Thanks for everything you do for all of us.”

“Happy Father’s Day to both of the dads in my life. I couldn't have asked for better role models than the two of you.”

“Happy Father’s Day to the man who’s been by my side since day one. I love you.”

“Happy Father’s Day to the guy who always checked under my bed and in my closet for monsters — the best dad in the world.”

“Happy Father’s Day to the dad always down for a dance party.”

“Missing my sweet dad more than usual today. Happy Father’s Day, Dad.”

“Thank you, Dad, for showing me what unconditional love looks like. Happy Father’s Day.”

“Dad, thanks for knowing when to guide me and when to step back and watch me guide myself.”

“Happy Father’s Day to the guy who's always there to give me advice, taught me to drive, and will give up full weekends to move everything I own across the country if I ask.”

“When I was little, you lifted me on your shoulders. Now that I’m grown, you lift me up with your love. Happy Father’s Day.”

“A good father doesn’t just tell you he loves you; he shows you. Happy Father’s Day, Dad.”

“You might be my stepdad, but we’re 100% family.”

“You’re the man, Dad.”

Father’s Day Facebook captions for your husband kate_sept2004/E+/Getty Images “Happy Father’s Day to my sweet husband. Thank you for being the best dad to our kids.

“There's no one I'd rather do parenthood with than you. Happy Father’s Day.”

“Happy Father’s Day. There's no one better than you. I'm so lucky that you are mine.”

“Our kids look just like you, and you know what? I kind of like it that way. We love you.”

“Our baby is so lucky to get to call you ‘Dad.’”

“I’m so lucky I get to watch you become a parent. Happy Father’s Day.”

“Our kids will look up to you no matter how tall they grow one day.”

“You’re the Daddiest of them all. Happy Father’s Day.”

“What would we do without you? Happy Father’s Day from all of us.”

“I love watching you teach our children new things, and helping them explore their world. You’re the best. Happy Father’s Day.”

“Watching you play with our kids, I know I picked the right person to be their dad.”

“You’re our rock, babe. Happy Father’s Day.”

Quotes to use as Father’s Day Facebook captions MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images “When my father didn’t have my hand… he had my back.” — Linda Poindexter

“A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely.” — Emile Gaboriau

“It's only when you grow up and step back from him — or leave him for your own home — it's only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it.” — Margaret Truman

“Sometimes the poorest man leaves his children the richest inheritance.” — Ruth E. Renkel

“The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” —Tim Russert

“The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched.” — Justin Ricklefs

“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” — George Herbert

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.” — Jim Valvano

“My father didn’t do anything unusual. He only did what dads are supposed to do: be there.” — Max Lucado

“It is a wise father that knows his own child.” — William Shakespeare

“Every father should remember one day his son will follow his example, not his advice.” — Charles Kettering

“[My father] has always provided me a safe place to land and a hard place from which to launch.” — Chelsea Clinton

“By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong.” — Charles Wadsworth

“My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it.” ― Clarence Budington Kelland

“Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of song.” — Pam Brown

Whatever you say to honor your dad, stepfather, or husband, they’ll appreciate the love (and public shout-out) on their special day.