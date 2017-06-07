So much is made of moms-to-be on Mother’s Day. There are entire card sections dedicated to pregnant women who are about to celebrate their first-ever special day, and gifts galore that honor the fact that you’re about to become a momma. And it makes total sense, since you’re the one rocking the bump, (and he’s, well, not). But dads deserve some acknowledgement, too. And that’s why these 25 Father's Day gifts for the dad-to-be can give you some inspiration when you're shopping.

If you're struggling to find a gift for your significant other, it’s absolutely understandable. Guys can be somewhat challenging to shop for as it is, and then having to purchase a present that highlights the fact that he’s going to be a dad is even more difficult. Add onto that the challenge in buying something that is sentimental enough to underscore the importance of his foray into fatherhood, but will be something he actually wants as well. (Even though he may want an item for his car, fancy hubcaps don’t exactly express the fact that he’s going to have a car seat soon inside his vehicle.) And that’s where these Father’s Day presents can be a perfect mix of the two.

So if you’re planning to purchase a present for the expectant dad, these gifts (which range from sentimental and sweet, to practical and funny) might make him even more excited to become a father.

1 A Book For The Nursery Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA - Jimmy Fallon Amazon $5 see on amazon It’s never too early to start reading to your baby. So let your sweetie read Jimmy Fallon’s hilarious board book, Your Baby’s First Word Will Be DADA, to your tummy. He’ll be poring through the pages and hoping that when the baby does come, it’ll say Dada (but it might not).

2 A Shaving Kit To Tame The 5 o’ Clock Shadow HEATED RAZOR STARTER KIT + CHARGING TRAVEL CASE FOR MEN The Art of Shaving $250 see on the art of shaving Sure, some stubble is sexy on your guy, but not when it comes into contact with a baby’s precious newborn skin. The heated razor offers safe, consistent warmth, and the flexdisc technology can adapt to the contours of his face without nicking it, achieving a close, clean shave. The temperature is adjustable and it comes with a charging travel case and a wireless charger that allows for up to six shaves.

3 A Kangaroo Shirt To Bond With Baby DadWare Bondaroo Skin to Skin Kangaroo Care Bonding Tee Shirt Amazon Available in sizes S - XXL $44.99 see on amazon Skin to skin contact is ideal when Baby is first born. That’s why dad can get in on all the bonding action with this DadWare Bondaroo Skin to Skin Kangaroo Care Shirt. It’s not a carrier, but allows easy access to Dad’s chest at the hospital after birth and at home. It’s made from super soft poly/rayon/spandex French terry, so it won’t be scratchy to your guy or baby’s skin.

4 Matching Father & Son Shirts So They’ll Be Twinning Father and son matching shirts Etsy Available in baby sizes 0-3 months - 18-24 months Available in adult sizes S - 3XL $8.78 see on etsy There’s nothing like a newborn to come along to make you realize how much you took sleeping for granted. This father and son matching shirt set features poor Papa on very low battery, while Baby is fully charged. Hopefully, your little one isn’t wide awake at 3:00 a.m.

5 A New Daddy Coffee Mug To Keep Him Awake Dad Est. 2021 Mug Etsy $14.95 see on etsy For the dad who loves his coffee (or hot beverages,) a new dad mug will be the perfect gift that he will use over and over again. The mug is available in 11 oz. or 15 oz. sizes, and is dishwasher and microwave safe. Daddy will be glad to have it when he has to stay awake for those midnight bottle feedings.

6 A Personalized Daddy-To-Be Book Personalized Baby Book Hooray Heroes $29 $39 see on hooray heroes Even if Baby isn’t here yet, that shouldn’t stop the dad-to-be from reading to them. Your partner can bond with your belly when he reads this personalized book to your unborn baby. It’s full of milestone moments (think riding a bike or a precious bedtime routine) that are sure to make him emotional, in a beautiful way.

7 Daddy’s Sippy Cup NeeNoNex Daddy's Sippy Cup Beer Pint Amazon $13.99 see on amazon Listen, kids can’t be the only ones who get a sippy cup. The glass beer pint from Amazon has a handmade laser design etched into it, so that the words will be permanently engraved in the glass. It holds 16 oz. of water, juice, soft drinks, or, you know, the good stuff to help him unwind.

8 A Daddy Diaper Backpack DEUCE 2.0 TACTICAL DIAPER BAG® + CHANGING MAT Tactical Baby Gear $99.99 see on tactical baby gear The Deuce 2.0 Tactical Diaper Bag is water resistant and offers plenty of space to store all of Baby’s essentials, like diapers, wipes, balm, and more. Extra pockets mean more space for pacis, and there’s even a changing mat included.

9 A Book To Learn The Basics We're Pregnant! The First Time Dad's Pregnancy Handbook Amazon $6.38 see on amazon It can be daunting to know how to “be” a dad. That’s why the book, We’re Pregnant! The First-Time Dad’s Pregnancy Handbook, by Adrian Kulp, can take some of the fear away from becoming a father. Your partner will learn how to create a birthing plan, how to be supportive, and what it means to approach pregnancy with empathy and understanding.

10 Sunglasses To Protect His Peepers ARMANI EXCHANGE Sunglass Hut $44.50 $89 see on sunglass hut All night feeding sessions means big bags under the eyes — for everyone. Help your partner look his best by getting him a pair of stylish sunnies.

11 Comfy PJs To Lounge In Men's Organic Cotton Pajama Set L.L. Bean Available in sizes S - XXL $69.95 see on ll bean Listen, it’s going to be a while before anyone feels like Date Night. So if Saturday nights are spent on the sofa, give your guy something comfy to relax in. These Men’s Organic Cotton Pajama Set from L.L. Bean are made from organic cotton, and offer a traditional relaxed fit. The pants have an elastic waist with a drawstring, so that he won’t have to worry about buttons…since he’ll be too bleary-eyed to see them, anyway.

12 A New Dad Tee Dad To Be T Shirt Etsy Available in sizes S - 4X $13.59 see on etsy Even the Dad-to-be is expecting with this cute shirt from givethxdesigns on Etsy. The shirt comes in a variety of colors (think black, navy or royal blue, and military green, as pictured), and shows what it can feel like to patiently wait until Baby’s arrival.

13 Something To Snack On Snack Box Harry & David $29.99 see on harry & David If you thought you were the only one who was constantly stalking the fridge, think again. This Snack Box set from Harry & David has everything your partner might want to munch on. Crackers, sharp white cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked sausage, and honey hot mustard make for a magnificent meal — or just a midnight snack. There are even mixed nuts and Classic Caramel Moose Munch Premium Popcorn to chow down on, too.

14 A Robe To Take The Garbage Out In Brookstone® n-a-p® Small/Medium Bathrobe in Dark Grey Bed Bath & Beyond Available in sizes S - XL $49.99 see on bed bath & beyond This plush robe from Bed Bath & Beyond, is comfy, cozy, and stylish. Choose from an assortment of colors, and when it gets dirty, simply toss it in the washing machine

15 A Candle To Quell The Chaos GINGER & SANDALWOOD Hand Poured Scented Soy Candle Etsy $17 see on etsy Nerves can easily become frayed when you’re fraught about taking care of a newborn. So light your way to some serious calm with this Ginger & Sandalwood candle from Etsy seller NaturalAnniEssential. It comes in either 4 or 9 oz. of hand poured goodness, and is infused with natural ginger, cedarwood, geranium, and patchouli essential oils, which are 100% vegan, eco-friendly, and recyclable.

16 Pants That Are Easy To Put On A Universe Of Love Joggers Etsy Available in sizes XS - 3XL $58.50 $65 see on etsy Your partner will feel the love even more when he wears these super soft joggers from MmmmByCSpringer. The pattern, a sky full of hearts, should make you feel even more in love, and your partner will appreciate the practical pockets, and brushed fleece fabric inside.

17 An Organizer For All Those Cables Cord Wrap | Cable Organizer | Personalized Etsy $39.99 see on etsy It’s important to (try to) get organized before Baby’s arrival. This cord wrap set keeps chargers and wires equally in place. It can hold up to three cables and two chargers, and is portable, too, which is perfect in case you get down to 10% in the hospital delivery room.

18 A Frame To Show Off Their First Photo Together Daddy To Be Frame Etsy $24.91 see on etsy Slip a sonogram photo into this sweet Father’s Day frame from Etsy seller BrandonScottAD. It can be personalized with your partner’s last name or even custom wording, along with your due date. The wood frame measures 8'' x 8'' with a 3.5'' x 3.5" photo opening, ideal for an ultrasound pic.

19 An Air Fryer To Make Meals Faster PowerXL 5qt Single Basket Air Fryer - Black Target $99.99 see on target If your partner is a chef de cuisine (or just likes to make nachos in the microwave), he just might love this PowerXL 5qt Single Basket Air Fryer. You can create crisp, tasty better-for-you meals sans any unhealthy frying oil. And once Baby comes, you’ll be thankful for the automatic shut-off, in case you accidentally forget to turn it off.

20 Slip On Shoes To Soothe Sore Feet Minnetonka Trevor Slipper DSW Available in sizes 8-14 $39.99 see on dsw Is it a moccasin, or is it a slipper? It’s a bit of both. The slip on shoe has a suede upper and a round moc toe. The faux fur lining will make him feel like he’s walking on a cloud, especially since that cushioned footbed will be caressing his tootsies every step of the way.

21 A Scent So He Smells Nice Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum Sephora $98 see on Sephora For those newborn hazy days when bathing is not an option, your guy can spritz himself with this cologne from Dior. It has keynotes of vanilla, bergamot, and nutmeg, which should make him smell sweet, even when fatherhood leaves him smelling funky.

22 A Journal So He Can Write It All Down Hotcinfin Leather Journal Writing Notebook Amazon $19.95 see on amazon Fatherhood can evoke a lot of emotions. Help him put pen to paper with this journal from Amazon. It’s handcrafted from genuine leather and has 144 pages so that he can write down everything he’s feeling to remember it all when Baby isn’t a baby anymore.

23 Daddy’s Day Off Coupons 50 Blank Coupon Cards Amazon $7.99 see on amazon If you’re looking for a way to reward your parter for pitching in so much with prepping for Baby, these coupon cards can do the trick. You can fill in the blank with any item that he might need, be it a break from those future 3:00 a.m. bottle feedings, a massage, or whatever his heart desires.

Although it’s easy for the focus to be on the mom and baby (or baby to be!), make sure to celebrate Dad too for his first Father’s Day. And that way, he’ll feel like a pivotal part of the whole parenting process — even if it’s only asking him to assemble the crib.