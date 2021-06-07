55 Songs About Dads For Father's Day That Say It All

There are songs that make you instantly think of someone special and that’s especially true for tunes about dads. Whether a classic country song evokes memories of riding in the bucket seat of Dad’s pickup or Billy Joel’s “Lullaby” makes you think of when your father used to tuck you in each night, music can shape memories of dads. So play him one of these great songs about fathers for Father’s Day.

Whether you’re searching for the perfect wedding slow dance number for you and Dad or just want to play a track to tell dad how much he means to you, there’s a lyric and a melody in each of these songs that will tug at his heart strings.

Naturally, this list is heavy on classic pop stars your dad likely already loves, but there are also some more recent musicians mixed in too to give even the newest dads a great jingle they can replay (again and again) each time they think about their babies. You may have a tough guy for a father, but try playing one of these hits for him and see if he doesn’t start complaining about having a little dust in his eye.

Father/Daughter Songs

The daddy/daughter bond is something unique. For some women their dad is their hero, for other’s he’s a steadying force for good. Either way all the things dad has done for you may be hard to sum up. So say it with a song instead.

“Daughters” by John Mayer

“Lullaby” by Billy Joel

“Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler

“Daddy” by Beyonce

“My Wish” by Rascal Flatts

“Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder

“Daddy’s Hands” by Holly Dunn

“Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole

“My Darling” by Wilco

"Cinderella" by Steven Curtis Chapman

“Daughter” by Loudon Wainwright

Father/Son Songs

Want to get a big old lump in your throat; tell a Dad his son picked one of these songs about him. Woo boy, there won’t be a dry eye in the house.

“Danny’s Song” by Loggins & Messina

“My Father’s Eyes” by Eric Clapton

“Cats in the Cradle” by Harry Chapin

“Love Without End, Amen” by George Straight

"He Didn't Have to Be" by Brad Paisley

“Beautiful Boy” by John Lennon

“St. Judy’s Comet” by Paul Simon

"New Day" by Jay-Z and Kanye West

ozgurcankaya/E+/Getty Images

Father Slow Dance Songs

Weddings aren’t the only occasion you might want to ask your dad “May I have this dance?” So it’s worth it to keep this list handy. You never know when you might want to two-step with your pa.

“Butterfly Kisses” by Bob Carlisle

“Brown-Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison

“In My Life” by the Beatles

“Sweet Pea” by Amos Lee

“You Are the Sunshine of My Life” by Stevie Wonder

“That’s How Strong My Love Is” by Otis Redding

“You Are My Sunshine” by Johnny Cash

“I Loved Her First” by Heartland

Pop Songs for Pop

A pop song for pop is a great way to celebrate Father’s Day. Crank it up and turn the kitchen into a dance floor with one of these great tunes.

“Papa Was A Rolling Stone” by The Temptations

“Just the Two of Us” by Will Smith

"My Father's House" by Bruce Springsteen

"Count on Me" by Bruno Mars

"Dance with My Father" by Luther Vandross

"Letter 2 My Unborn" by 2Pac

“How Long Will I Love You” by Ellie Goulding

“Sea Of Love” by Cat Power

“Father to Son” by Phil Collins

“Gracie” by Ben Folds

Country Songs for Dad

Country music is a veritable trove of great songs about fatherhood. Sappy? Sure. Sweeter than a peach pie? Always. Worth a replay? You bet.

"It Won't Be Like This for Long" by Darius Rucker

"My Little Girl" by Tim McGraw

“He Walked on Water” by Randy Travis

Just Fishin’ by Trace Adkins

“Mr. Mom” by Lonestar

“The Best Day” by George Straight

“Anything Like Me” by Brad Paisley

"My Old Man" by Zac Brown Band

"The Greatest Man I Never Knew" by Reba McEntire

"My Front Porch Looking In" by Lonestar

Oldies Songs Dad Will Love

“Papa Loves Mambo” by Perry Como

“What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong

“Lean on Me” by Bill Withers

“God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys

"Oh My Papa" by Eddie Fisher

"Daddy Could Swear, I Declare" by Gladys Knight and the Pips

"Father and Daughter" by Paul Simon

"Daddy's Song" by Harry Nilsson

So grab your tad and say “Alexa, play... ” then give your dear old dad a big hug.