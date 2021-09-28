If I have to see one more random object become “seductive” for a women’s Halloween costume, I may lose my mind, y’all. I am looking for funny Halloween costumes for women this year, because we could all use a laugh after the last couple of years, am I right? Plus, I think I’ll have much more fun fully clothed and not freezing my butt off on Halloween for once. Whether you’re looking for something elaborate, or ideas on how you can DIY your own funny women’s Halloween costume yourself at home from things you already have on hand, or things you can thrift, this list has got you covered. Want to pay tribute to your favorite fandom, TV show, movie, or food? You’ll find it on this list. There’s even some SNL, Barbie, and Care Bear nostalgia thrown in for you to dress up as on the big day.

There’s something punny for everyone on this list, including ideas for couples Halloween costumes that will rival any Dad joke your old man (or your partner) can come up with. You’ll be the life of the party, or the life of the neighborhood, if you choose one of these hilarious costumes. Plus, who doesn’t want to dress up as a giant dinosaur or praying mantis for Halloween, the one time of year when you can be anything or anybody?

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 “Taco Belle” Punny costumes are where it’s at when crafting your own funny Halloween costume for women. This Taco Belle costume idea from Thinking Closet blogger Lauren Lanker is genius. In Lanker’s blog post, their goal for the past seven years is to “take dad-humor to a whole new level.” And she certainly nailed it with this Taco Belle costume idea. I don’t know about you, but suddenly I’m craving some Cheesy Gordita Crunches right about now while I watch my favorite Disney movie. She also gives background to this genius idea on her blog. “My punny ‘Taco Belle’ costume was 100% inspired by the very talented Costume Designer, Olivia Mears,” she writes. “Story has it, she dressed up as Belle from Beauty & the Beast and happened to find herself at a Taco Bell fast food restaurant. Of course, she needed to snap a photo of “Taco Belle” ordering at the counter, and it went viral. Three years later, she created a dress to fit the pun and went viral again. Check out her ‘Taco Belle’ costume HERE. It’s epic.” She got her dress at Walmart.com, the Belle wig, the yellow gloves, and a hoop skirt on Amazon, and a pair of taco earrings from The Cute Food Corner on Etsy. “Now, as for those tacos… I purchased some felt in light orange, light green, dark brown, red, and yellow from my local JoAnn’s Fabric store, cut ’em up into taco shells, lettuce, meat, tomatoes, and cheese with fabric scissors, and glued together my tacos using hot glue. I used the visuals from this tutorial as inspiration. And here’s a peek inside my taco before I sealed it up with glue,” she says.

2 A Better Version Of It Rubie's Inflatable Fun Clown Adult Halloween Costume Walmart Available in One Size. $30 $65 SEE ON WALMART Now for me, this blow-up clown costume would fall under the “scary costume category,” not the funny Halloween costumes for women category. I. Hate. Clowns. So. Much. But seriously, this would be pretty hilarious to someone who isn’t afraid of clowns. And it’s less than $40 right now, so it’s basically a steal. Per the product description, there’s even a battery-operated fan inside to keep you cool if you live in a climate like Georgia where it could potentially be 90 degrees outside on Halloween night.

3 The Office, Featuring Mose Y’all. I cannot with this DIY The Office family costume. All of these items were thrifted and then crafted by Sarah herself. This family totally committed to their favorite TV show, and their daughter looks absolutely adorable with her little beet headband, don’t you think? Sometimes you have to think outside of the box for those funny Halloween costumes for women, and if you can include your entire family in the idea, that’s even better, right? Head over to your local Goodwill and find some brown men’s dockers, a dress shirt WITH SHORT SLEEVES of course, a mustard tie, and those crazy glasses Dwight always wears, and you’ll have yourself an amazing Dwight Schrute costume. Sarah even paired her costume with brown Birks and men’s gray wool socks to complete the ensemble. Genius. Her child is also a beet (perfect), and her partner is dressed as Dwight’s cousin Mose. So good.

4 An Inflatable T-Rex Adult Inflatable Jurassic World T-Rex Costume Halloweencostumes.com Available in OS, measurements are 60 inch chest, 42 inch torso, and 84 inches tall. $80 SEE ON HALLOWEENCOSTUMES.COM The product description says it best for this funny Halloween costume for women: “For years, you've lived in shame, knowing that you couldn't achieve your childhood dream of being a Tyrannosaurus Rex. A dream that I’m sure is shared by many adults and kids alike. Sure, no one thought you could do it. Sure, everyone called you crazy, but it was your dream! They won't laugh at you anymore with this Adult Inflatable Jurassic World T-Rex Costume.” I mean, is that beautiful, or what? This inflatable jumpsuit comes with a pair of gloves, a battery pack, and a fan for the jumpsuit and attached hood, ensuring you stay cool and comfortable during your terrorizing this Halloween.

5 “Deviled Egg” This costume from Deanna Ross is super cute, super easy, and really punny, which is perfect for a funny Halloween costume for women. For your “deviled egg” costume, you need a red cape, a devil horned headband, a white shirt or dress, and a yellow fabric circle to go on your belly. Not only does Deanna rock this pretty hot version of this costume, but if you’re pregnant, you can also show off that bump with the yolk of the egg and be cute and seductive at the same time. And funny, of course.

6 “Darth Mom” Cat nailed this “Darth Mom” costume, y’all. When going for a funny Halloween costume for women, sometimes you gotta get nerdy with it in the best way or pay tribute to your favorite franchise. She’s got her light saber, the proper makeup, and of course, the “Dark Side” roast from Starbucks to complete this amazing ensemble. That’s some seriously impressive face paint work she’s got going on here, and I think the little cherries in her head scarf really tie the entire look together, don’t you think? Other than the master face painting skills, you could totally throw this outfit together using things you already have in your closet. Black shirt? Black leggings? Check. I’m not sure if you’re as cool as Cat to have a leather jacket, but I guess you can make do.

7 “Copy Cat” Lauren Lanker from Thinking Closet really nailed it again with this Copy Cat costume. Just because it’s last minute doesn’t mean you can’t come up with a funny Halloween costume for women. In her blog post about the costume, she says she made copies of their sweet kitty Mangey on her home printer. She paired the photographs with an outfit of all black, some cat ears, and some mittens with kitten paws on them. Of course, you can’t forget the whiskers and nose drawing on your face though. It really completes the look. And if you don’t have mittens with kitten paws on them already in your closet, what are you even doing with your life?

8 Barbie Girl Women's Barbie Box Party Costume, Adult One Size Walmart Product Measurements: 47.5" x 20" (L x W) $45 SEE ON WALMART Y’all. This idea is genius. I had no idea a Barbie Box costume existed. And the possibilities are limitless for what kind of Barbie you can be inside! Dress up in athletic gear for “Workout Barbie.” Wear your karate uniform for “Karate Barbie.” Find a softball or baseball uniform and go as “Softball/Baseball Barbie.” Dress in everyday clothes and go as “Mom Barbie.” Wear a bathing suit (if it’s warm where you live obviously) and go as the timeless classic, “Malibu Barbie.” Want to be Crazy Catlady Barbie? Wear rollers, a bathrobe, crazy slippers, and have cat stuffed animals glued to your robe. The possibilities are endless for this funny Halloween costume for women.

9 Mona Lisa Mona Lisa Costume Kit Amazon Available in One Size $24 $33 SEE ON AMAZON This funny Halloween costume for women comes at you in the form of one of the most iconic paintings of all time — the Mona Lisa. The frame and painting is secured by a strap that goes behind your head, so all you have to do is the minimalist makeup, and wear all black, and you’ve got yourself a funny costume. You can make it funnier by painting a clown face on, or even a mustache. Or you could have your partner dress up as Leonardo da Vinci and it can be a funny couple’s costume. Just practice walking with it strapped to your head a few times so you don’t knock over the table of candy as you walk by at that Halloween party.

10 Blow-Up Ostrich Spooktacular Creations Inflatable Costume Riding an Ostrich Air Blow-up Deluxe Halloween Costume - Adult Size Amazon One size fits all. $50 SEE ON AMAZON My friend is the queen of punny and funny Halloween costumes for women and she nailed it a few years ago with this Riding an Ostrich costume. She was pure perfection as she galloped down the streets of our neighborhood, gallantly riding this gorgeous ostrich. If you’re short on time, but still want to do something funny for Halloween this year, this Ostrich costume from Amazon will surely be a hit. And it’s easy to pull off, too.

11 Progressive’s Flo Progressive Collection Flo Insurance Girl Costume Amazon One size. $34 SEE ON AMAZON Everyone, and I mean everyone, loves (or loves to hate) those Progressive Insurance commercials with Flo. And this hilarious costume includes her infamous hair, headband, apron, “Flo” name tag, and of course, a button that says, “I [heart] Insurance.” It’s the perfect funny Halloween costume for women because it’s always timely, everyone knows who it is without a doubt, and it’s really simple to pull off. According to one Amazon reviewer, all you have to have on-hand is a white collared shirt to complete the ensemble. Perhaps grab some white pants, too, to really nail it.

12 Praying Mantis Tipsy Elves’ Women's Praying Mantis Costume - Green Insect Halloween Jumpsuit Amazon Available in One Size. $60 SEE ON AMAZON A little bit funny, a little bit creepy, this Praying Mantis costume is perfect for all of your needs if you’re looking for a funny Halloween costume for women. Thankfully, the large hands flop backward so you can eat and drink (or wrangle children). There are spikes in all the right places, and in fact, the description notes, “No stone has been left unturned when it comes to reimagining the praying mantis as human size — all you have to do is get into character!” Well how do you like that? Bonus: If your kid loves bugs, they’ll love this costume, and it will be the perfect outfit for your child’s bug-themed birthday party. So you’ll get more bang for your buck with this amazing praying mantis costume.

13 Grumpy Bear Care Bears Classic Adult Grumpy Bear Costume Halloweencostumes.com Available in Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large. $0 SEE ON HALLOWEENCOSTUMES.COM Can you be a Grumpy Bear at times? Especially when trying to get everyone dressed and out the door on Halloween night to go to a party or to go trick or treating? I mean, aren’t we all? Pay tribute to your favorite ‘80s and ‘90s show by honoring the nostalgia in this Care Bear Grumpy Bear costume. The description on halloweencostumes.com says it best. when they ask who can actually stand to be sunny constantly: “Grumpy Bear has a range of emotions. His character runs deep,” the website notes. “When there is trouble in Care Bear paradise, he's the first one to recognize the issue. And thus, he's the first one to come up with a solution ... So if you want to be the problem solver and pragmatist, channel this Grumpy Bear for your next costumed event.” The website offers other bears to choose from, such as Funshine Bear, Cheer Bear, Bedtime Bear, Good Luck Bear, and of course, Tenderheart Bear.

14 Spartan Cheerleader Plus Size Female Spartan Cheerleader Costume Halloweencostumes.com The chest is 48 inches, top length is 27 inches, the waist is 24-38 inches and the skirt length is 14.5 inches. $30 SEE ON HALLOWEENCOSTUMES.COM Everyone’s favorite cheerleader is the perfect funny Halloween costume for women. This hilarious and timeless SNL sketch made famous by Cheri Oteri and Will Ferrel brought Arianna and Craig to people’s living rooms every Saturday Night. You’ll bring “that Spartan to the par-tay,” per the product description, and you can totally flashmob that Halloween party with your partner, who obviously has to dress up as Craig. The items included in this costume set are the pleated skirt, and of course the Spartan printed shirt. Grab some white sneakers and crew socks, and pair the outfit with a high pony, and you’ve got yourself a hilarious tribute to one of the funniest SNL sketches of all time.