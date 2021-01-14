Whether you're celebrating your friends this Valentine's Day because you don't have a significant other, or you just want to take some extra time to brag on social media about how incredible the women in your life are, these Valentine's quotes for friends are perfect for Galentine's Day.

While official Galentine's lore straight from the source (Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler in Parks and Recreation, Season 2, Episode 16 — in case you were unaware) dictates that the day is to be celebrated on Feb. 13, you really can celebrate the special ladies and friends in your life anytime during the Valentine's Day season. And your Instagram or Facebook page is just the place to do it during these socially distanced times.

Whether you share a snap of you and your mom squad clicking mimosa glasses during a kid-free brunch or post a throwback photo of your and your BFFs studying in your tiny college dorm room, you'll want to use a caption that really cements your love for your friends. So, if you're in the mood to celebrate a fabulous pal or two this Valentine's Day, go ahead and post one of these lovely quotes that would make Leslie Knope proud.

Funny

"Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas." — Leslie Knope

All my single ladies, all my single ladies.

Who needs a Valentine when you have a Galentine?

"Uteruses before duderuses. Ovaries before brovaries." — Leslie Knope

There's nothing better than friends. (Except friends with wine.)

On Galentine's Day, we wear pink.

Sisters before misters.

"If there's a law against friendship, lock me up." — Leslie Knope

I don't know what's tighter, our jeans or our friendship.

Friends buy your lunch. Best friends eat your lunch.

You're the only one I want to share my discounted Valentine's Day candy with.

I "donut" know what I'd do without my girlfriends.

This Galentine's Day, we're #squadgoals.

Roses are red, violets are blue. These Galentine's girls are my fave, it's true.

Dear Cupid, please send lots of wine and chocolates to my Galentines.

Sentimental

Love is beautiful, but friendship is better.

"I don’t know what I would have done so many times in my life if I hadn’t had my girlfriends." — Reese Witherspoon

Best friends are hard to find because the very best one is already mine.

"Your friends will know you better in the first minute you meet than your acquaintances will know you in a thousand years." — Richard Bach

"Words are easy, like the wind; faithful friends are hard to find." — William Shakespeare

"Good friends are like stars. You don’t always see them, but you know they’re always there." — Christy Evans

"I have learned that friendship isn't about who you've known the longest, it's about who came and never left your side." — Yolanda Hadid

A girl can survive without a boyfriend, but she can't survive without her best friend.

My best friends are like fairy tales. They’ve been there since once upon a time and will be there until forever after.

Thoughtful