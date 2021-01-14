Holiday
Valentine's Quotes For Your Friends, Because Love Goes Beyond Romance
Honestly, nobody says "I love you" quite like your BFF.
Whether you're celebrating your friends this Valentine's Day because you don't have a significant other, or you just want to take some extra time to brag on social media about how incredible the women in your life are, these Valentine's quotes for friends are perfect for Galentine's Day.
While official Galentine's lore straight from the source (Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler in Parks and Recreation, Season 2, Episode 16 — in case you were unaware) dictates that the day is to be celebrated on Feb. 13, you really can celebrate the special ladies and friends in your life anytime during the Valentine's Day season. And your Instagram or Facebook page is just the place to do it during these socially distanced times.
Whether you share a snap of you and your mom squad clicking mimosa glasses during a kid-free brunch or post a throwback photo of your and your BFFs studying in your tiny college dorm room, you'll want to use a caption that really cements your love for your friends. So, if you're in the mood to celebrate a fabulous pal or two this Valentine's Day, go ahead and post one of these lovely quotes that would make Leslie Knope proud.
Funny
- "Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas." — Leslie Knope
- All my single ladies, all my single ladies.
- Who needs a Valentine when you have a Galentine?
- "Uteruses before duderuses. Ovaries before brovaries." — Leslie Knope
- There's nothing better than friends. (Except friends with wine.)
- On Galentine's Day, we wear pink.
- Sisters before misters.
- "If there's a law against friendship, lock me up." — Leslie Knope
- I don't know what's tighter, our jeans or our friendship.
- Friends buy your lunch. Best friends eat your lunch.
- You're the only one I want to share my discounted Valentine's Day candy with.
- I "donut" know what I'd do without my girlfriends.
- This Galentine's Day, we're #squadgoals.
- Roses are red, violets are blue. These Galentine's girls are my fave, it's true.
- Dear Cupid, please send lots of wine and chocolates to my Galentines.
Sentimental
- Love is beautiful, but friendship is better.
- "I don’t know what I would have done so many times in my life if I hadn’t had my girlfriends." — Reese Witherspoon
- Best friends are hard to find because the very best one is already mine.
- "Your friends will know you better in the first minute you meet than your acquaintances will know you in a thousand years." — Richard Bach
- "Words are easy, like the wind; faithful friends are hard to find." — William Shakespeare
- "Good friends are like stars. You don’t always see them, but you know they’re always there." — Christy Evans
- "I have learned that friendship isn't about who you've known the longest, it's about who came and never left your side." — Yolanda Hadid
- A girl can survive without a boyfriend, but she can't survive without her best friend.
- My best friends are like fairy tales. They’ve been there since once upon a time and will be there until forever after.
Thoughtful
- "True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style." — Nicole Richie
- "Friendships between women, as any woman will tell you, are built of a thousand small kindnesses... swapped back and forth and over again." – Michelle Obama
- "Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." — Oprah Winfrey
- "There’s nothing like a really loyal, dependable, good friend. Nothing." — Jennifer Aniston
- "A good friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have." — Irish Proverb
- "Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art. It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things which give value to survival." — C.S. Lewis
- "Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything." Muhammad Ali
- "Women's friendships are like a renewable source of power." — Jane Fonda
- "In the cookie of life, friends are chocolate chips." — Salman Rushdie
- "A friend is a gift you give yourself." — Robert Louis Stevenson