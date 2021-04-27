Does your baby have juicy legs, cute dimples, and an adorable, drooly smile? If so, you’ll be pleased to know that Gerber is looking for its next Spokesbaby. The company has kicked off its 2021 Photo Search program and the winning baby will not only have his or her face on all things Gerber, but they will also be the company’s youngest executive committee member, as the Chief Growing Officer (CGO).

How To Submit Your Baby

Starting on April 27, you can enter your baby in Gerber’s 2021 Photo Search program, which is also celebrating its 11th anniversary. Simply head to photosearch.gerber.com, fill out an application, and share that your baby is in the running on social media. You can submit a photo or a video that’s under 20 seconds long.

“Applicants for this position must be between 0 and 48 months old, have an infectious giggle and shining personality, as well as the ability to melt hearts with cuteness — no corporate experience required,” Gerber said in a press release.

The last day to apply is Monday, May 10 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The baby Gerber selects as the brands 2021 Spokebaby and CGO will get a $25,000 cash prize, Gerber products for the year, in addition to being the face of the company and appearing Gerber’s on marketing campaigns and social media platforms. According to Gerber, “surprise perks” will also be announced.

What Exactly Is A Chief Growing Officer?

Between daily naps, poops, and cries, the incoming CGO job duties will include a hectic and demanding schedule of crawling, walking, wobbling, walking, and possibly running. The baby boss will be required to “eat tasty and nutritious baby food products” and appear on the brand’s social media platforms throughout the year. As Gerber put it, the CGO will “help make big kid decisions on what little ones everywhere need to grow and thrive.”

Essentially, the Gerber CGO sounds like a mini social media influencer who only works in between nap time.

"Our Chief Growing Officer's adorable roles and responsibilities are sure to make Gerber's 2021 Photo Search a year like NO other and provide executive leadership new inspiration to help babies thrive,” Mohini Joshi, Gerber’s vice president of marketing, said in the press release.

Gerber has made history in recent years with its selections. Last year’s, Gerber named Magnolia Earl 2020’s spokesbaby, the first adopted baby chosen. And in 2019, the title belonged to the adorable Kairi Yang, the brand's first baby of Hmong descent. So with fingers crossed and cute baby photos aplenty, 2021’s Gerber spokesbaby could be yours!