29 Gluten-Free Sheet Pan Dinner Recipes For Busy Families

Perfect for the days where you don’t feel like cleaning a bunch of dishes (which is… every day), sheet pan recipes allow you to assemble all your ingredients on one easy-to-clean pan. The food may need some minimal prep work beforehand, but everything can be cooked at the same temperature for almost the same amount of time (some recipes will have you add the ingredients in phases), which as all parents know, is a major win in itself. Plus, these gluten-free sheet pan recipes can help families with food sensitivities get out of the same food ruts we all get into.

You know those times where you find yourself wishing you could just have a slice of pizza and call it a day (and by the way, there is a gluten-free pizza crust recipe included because I care about you). These recipes are almost as easy, and best of all, you can cover the pan in aluminium foil or parchment paper for a clean up that takes under five minutes.

I used to say, “I just don’t like cooking,” and while there are still things I’d rather do than cook, I now see my former statement as an excuse. I realized what I really meant when I said I didn’t like cooking was that I was daunted by it, and so I avoided it the way I’d skip other things that scare me. But sheet pan recipes make it easy, and there's no shortage of these recipe ideas either; you can make Hawaiian steak, or shrimp, or even eggs on a pan you may have thought was reserved for baking cookies. Gluten-free cookies, that is.

1 Pesto Chicken & Vegetables Five Heart Home You had me at pesto. This recipe from Five Heart Home features perfectly-cooked pesto chicken, crisp asparagus, and fluffy potatoes. It covers all your family's food groups and is so easy. Oh, did I mention this recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight because prep and cooking takes just 30 minutes? A jar of store-bought pesto will be totally fine, but if you happen to find yourself with an exploding basil plant, the homemade stuff is always especially tasty. You can also swap out whatever vegetables you have in the refrigerator, just be sure to alter the cooking time as needed.

2 King Ranch Chicken Flautas The Urban Poser Jenni of The Urban Poser said she had to make this recipe four times because the flautas kept getting eaten before she had a chance to photograph them. The secret here is the homemade tortillas made using cassava flour, which has a light and airy texture (which you probably know if you’ve tried the trendy grain-free tortilla chips). The creamy ranch dressing that she pairs with the flautas may just become your new go-to dip. This recipe is actually entirely dairy-free and grain-free (though there are modifications you can make to include dairy or grains), making this a great recipe when you’re serving people with different food preferences and want to make just one meal.

3 Sheet Pan Shrimp Puttanesca With Cherry Tomatoes and Chard Feed Me Pheobe Phoebe of Feed Me Phoebe says that while moving, she left out just a spatula, a tea kettle, and a sheet pan, and I can see why that’s all she’d need with a recipe like this. Shrimp puttanesca contains tomatoes, olive oil, anchovies, olives, capers and garlic — yum! You can serve it over gluten-free spaghetti (if you're willing to use a pot) spaghetti squash, zoodles, or just eat it on its own for a light, flavorful bit that’s filled with protein. You can feel free to sub in different recipes or just omit anything (say if your kids are freaked out by capers or anchovies) and it will still have plenty of flavor.

4 Easy Chicken Pitas Alavita Nutrition It's hard to find a recipe that tastes amazing, looks beautiful, and is easy, but here we have it. Registered dieticians Anna and Meghan of Alavita Nutrition are proving that chicken is anything other than basic, just swap in gluten-free pitas for an easy GF substitution. You could also skip the bread and serve this over greens. The recipe specifically mentions that this is an easy and nutrient-dense postpartum meal, perfect for when you need tasty calories cooked in a way that’s quick and painless to prep and clean-up. Plus they say this dish is best served with a glass of wine, and they're the experts. Cheers!

5 Shrimp Boil Damn Delicious This shrimp boil from Damn Delicious takes me right back to my favorite bar in New Orleans. They have the best Moscow mule, and unlimited portions of their signature boil. This simple and delicious recipe gives new meaning to the name The Big Easy thanks to this Cajun-inspired, delightful mix of shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes and a liberal shake of Old Bay seasoning. Perfect for days when you’re missing summer, this cheerful dish has a warm weather vibe, and it’s a cinch to clean-up, plus it doesn’t need a side. You can even use defrosted frozen shrimp; just don’t go skimp on the butter or the garlic.

6 Chickpea Tikka Making Thyme For Health Indian food is my fave, but I've never made it because I'm afraid I will ruin the thing I love (not to be too emo or anything). This vegan, gluten-free, and grain-free recipe by Sarah of Making Thyme For Health is so easy even I feel comfortable doing it. The non-dairy yogurt sauce gives the recipe a creamy, comforting twist while still being light (you could use cow’s milk yogurt too, if you prefer). Light enough for lunch, but tasty and comforting enough for dinner, this will become a family favorite, especially if you serve it alongside some warm naan or over rice.

7 Hawaiian Steak Vintage Kitty Hawaiian food is so amazing (and it smells great when cooking) but it’s never a cuisine I’ve thought of as particularly gluten-free friendly. You can recreate a restaurant-quality (and gluten-free) meal at home using this Hawaiian Steak recipe from Vintage Kitty. Think savory steak, sweet grilled pineapple, and crunchy peppers. The flavors are at once sweet and savoury (thanks to the pineapple), and this becomes a filling and delicious meal when served with rice or your favorite grain. When cooking sheet pan steak, or any steak in the oven for that matter, be sure to have a reliable meat thermometer on-hand so you make sure not to over or undercook the meat

8 Honey BBQ Chicken Meatloaf And Melodrama Dee of Meatloaf and Melodrama has five kids, and so I trust when she says this sheet pan recipe is a crowd-pleaser. I mean, honey and barbeque sauce, how could it go wrong? You can use a store bought sauce or make your own if you have a little extra time. Dee recommends drizzling the carrots with a bit of honey for some added sweetness, which I'll be trying ASAP. As far as gluten-free recipes go, this one hits all the marks, no carbs required (although of course you could serve with rice, quinoa, a side of chickpea pasta, or gluten-free bread).

9 Balsamic Rosemary Potatoes With Mushrooms, White Beans, and Kale Making Thyme For Health After months of barbeques and ice cream, I'm craving a plate full of veggies (and potatoes because, duh). If you’re looking for gluten-free, dairy-free, and grain-free recipes that never skimp on flavor, turn to Making Thyme For Health. A bit heartier than your average salad, these potatoes with rosemary, mushrooms, kale, and white beans will fill you up and give you a dose of nutrients without compromising on taste. The recipe includes all the steps to make a divine tahini balsamic sauce (which you’ll want to make again and again as a salad dressing) but if you don’t have the time or energy, store-bought balsamic will be perfectly fine.

10 Fajitas No. 2 Pencil Thanks to this amazing gluten-free recipe from No. 2 Pencil, you don't have to leave the house to get a fajita fix. This recipe calls for chicken, but use whatever protein you like best, just make sure to swap in corn or other gluten-free tortillas. Baked with slices of lime, this dish has plenty of zest and acidity. Melissa of No. 2 Pencil has all kinds of amazing sheet pan recipes on her blog, including several for fajitas specifically. So if you’d prefer shrimp fajitas, or steak, or a combo shrimp and steak fajita (sure and turf is always a hit), you’ll know where to look.

11 Baked Greek Chicken And Potatoes Simply Delicious Food This dish incorporates some of the most classic Greek flavors (lemon, olives, garlic, oregano) and adds chicken and potato for a gluten-free dinner you can't go wrong with. You can make a simple salad on the side, or just eat as is. Alida of Simply Delicious Food (and mother of twins) says that one of her kids called this, "A seriously good dinner." Win! Perfect for busy school nights, you can prep this in about ten minutes, and then let it cook for an hour while you catch up on emails or help out with homework. It makes for great leftovers, too.

12 Chicken And Veggie "Stir Fry" Gimme Some Oven I was thrilled to see this sheet pan stir fry from Gimme Some Oven that allows you to make a delicious gluten-free stir fry without a wok. The recipe offers the same savoury flavors that make Chinese cuisine so delicious, like soy sauce, rice vinegar, oyster sauce, and more. The recipe calls for chicken, but you could swap whatever protein you have on hand, plus veggies your kids will eat (and if that happens to be the brussels sprouts in the recipe, all the better). Plus you can make enough to have leftovers, as this reheats really well, and gets even more flavorful as the juices marinate.

13 Moroccan Chicken With Broccoli Rice And Sweet Potatoes Kitchen Confidante I really want to visit Morocco but I will settle for Moroccan chicken in the meantime. This recipe by Kitchen Confidante blends savory chicken with earthy, slightly sweet Moroccan flavors like cinnamon and cumin. And if you like cauliflower rice, you'll flip for its close, equally healthy counterpart riced broccoli. This gluten-free recipe is unique, but it’s good to keep in mind as you probably have most of the ingredients and spices already in your refrigerator or pantry. Plus prep and cook time combined is just 30 minutes, making this gluten-free recipe ideal for making on an evening that’s filled with soccer practice and piano lessons.

14 Balsamic Shrimp And Summer Vegetables Taste And Tell Balsamic always seems to get tied to salad but it’s bright acidity pairs well with other things, as is the case in this amazing gluten-free balsamic shrimp recipe from Taste And Tell (inspired by Molly Gilbert's book, Sheet Pan Suppers). The tangy shrimp is complemented by sweet summer tomatoes, onions, and charred lemon. Just note that because shrimp cooks so quickly, you’ll need to brown the veggies before adding the shrimp to the pan. That’s about as complicated as it gets however, and clean-up will be as easy as throwing away (or composting) the parchment paper that lines the pan.

15 Chicken With Sweet Potatoes, Apples, And Brussel Sprouts Well Plated This meal just screams fuzzy socks, crisp fall air, and a cozy evening at home, though of course you can make it any season. Erin of Well Plated has created an easy-to-follow, satisfying gluten-free recipe that everyone in the family will enjoy. Get excited for the honeyed smell of roasted apples and sweet potatoes filling your home, which is just as aromatic as any fall candle. If sweet potatoes aren’t your thing, you could always substitute yellow, red, or even blue potatoes. You’ll thank me (well, Erin) when dinner is prepped and ready in under an hour, and clean-up is quick and easy.

16 Salad Nicoise The Healthy Foodie I would never think of salad as something you can make on a sheet pan, but this salad nicoise recipe from The Healthy Foodie proves I still have a lot to learn. For a restaurant-worthy meal, all you need to do is roast the tuna and veggies. You may need to stray just a bit from sheet pan territory to hard boil an egg and blanch the potatoes for quicker cooking, but it’s worth it for a meal that’s fit for a family dinner or for serving at a dinner party where you want to socialize rather than stand over the stove. The vinaigrette is also worth busting out a bowl for.

17 Buddha Bowls With Tahini Sauce Yummy Mummy Kitchen What’s not to love about veggie bowls with their crave-worthy sauces Yummy Mummy Kitchen proves that comforting and nourishing bowls aren’t only found in juice bars and vegan cafes, but instead can be made right in the comfort of your own kitchen. Using fall favorites like brussel sprouts and sweet potatoes makes this feeling, and avocado adds a creaminess. Don’t forget the tahini sauce which makes this dish sing. Top this gluten-free veggie bowl with an egg, meat, or chickpeas for an added dose of protein or leave as is. Making some easy frozen falafel would also be a yummy addition.

18 Eggs, Bacon, And Brussel Sprouts Damn Delicious Sometimes you just need breakfast for dinner. This elevated version of bacon and eggs by Chungah of Damn Delicious utilizes the rich flavors of honey, balsamic vinegar, and parmesan (though any cheese will be a great addition), plus brussel sprouts for a little green. You'll be dreaming of this for days after so it's a good thing it's quick and easy to make again. Served alongside some gluten-free toast (or even pancakes if you’re feeling extra special) this is one of those easy and quick meals that will become a staple, because everyone in the family will eat their plate clean.

19 Mustard Salmon Foodie Crush The mild flavor and soft texture of salmon can be surprisingly kid-friendly, though this versatile mustard salmon recipe from Heidi of Foodie Crush can be made using tuna, cod, or another one of your favorite fish. The key is to choose a vegetable that will cook at the same time as the protein: think thin-sliced asparagus and shaved potatoes (which are easiest to slice with the help of a mandoline) for salmon, and heartier veggies, like cubed sweet potatoes or brussel sprouts for thicker cuts of fish. Even if you think your kids will turn up their noses at the sight of asparagus, the way it roasts here caramelizes it slightly so it has a sweet, fresh taste.

20 Bacon And Peach Nachos Climbing Grier Mountain Bacon and peach may sound like an odd combo, but if you think about it, it has the same sweet, salty, smoky flavor that makes peanut butter and jelly such a classic. The recipe from Climbing Grier Mountain fuses sweet peaches, spicy jalapenos, and savory mozzarella for a flavor explosion. You'll be fighting for the nacho with the best ingredient to chip ratio in no time. Plus imagine the look on your kids faces when you inform them that you’re having nachos for dinner; priceless. If you’re not sure how spicy jalapenos will go over, try de-seeding them first, or skip them all together (or served on the side, for you).

21 Paleo Pizza Crust The Urban Poser I have not forgotten about my promised pizza crust recipe. 'Za is a crowd-pleasing, a favorite in most families, but a good gluten-free pizza crust is hard to comeby. Using arrowroot and coconut flour, this pizza crust by The Urban Poser is as doughy on the inside and crunchy on the outside as you'd hope. The crust is also dairy-free if you use ghee and coconut milk as the recipe does. For nights when you need dinner on the table quickly, try making the dough when you have some time (say on a Sunday) and then freezing or refrigerating it until you need it. Just bake and cover with your favorite toppings for a dinner that never disappoints.

22 Lemon Thyme Chicken Hot Pan Kitchen In addition to having a very cute name that’s fun to say, broccolini is a lovely alternative to broccoli that still has tons of nutrients. This gluten-free dinner from Hot Pan Kitchen is packed with colorful antioxidants and doesn't compromise on taste. Plus lemon and thyme will never lead you astray (and you’re likely to have them on hand). The roasted tomatoes get jammy and browned while lending a burst of acidity to this dish. Baked chicken can seem so blah, but you’ll be amazed by how much flavor is packed into a simple dish with this easy and savoury recipe.

23 Breakfast Pizza Skinny Fitalicious Don't let the name fool you; this eggy creation brought to you by Skinny Fitalicious is perfect any time of day. A fun twist on crust, the base is made from potatoes (sort of like eggs sitting on top of a hash brown), and the turkey sausage will give you a major dose of protein so no one goes to bed with a rumbling belly. My favorite trick offered by Megan is to use half eggs, half egg whites (six of each) for a fluffy, filling meal. If you manage to have leftovers, this gluten-free dinner magically becomes a gluten-free breakfast the next day.

24 Pork Chops EA Stewart Pork chops were one of my favorite meals growing up, and I kind of just... forgot about them. That was until I uncovered this amazing recipe from EA Stewart. The apples and maple dijon lend a slight sweetness to the savory pork flavor that your family won't be able to get enough of. A burst of sage on top adds some freshness and color to the dish. This gluten-free sheet pan recipe will transition seamlessly from fall into winter, and as it cooks (for just 25 minutes) it will fill your house with the lovely scent of apples and warm maple; bon appetit.

25 Sheet Pan Spaghetti Squash A Cozy Kitchen Sometimes you want the feel of spaghetti without opting for a gluten-free pasta. Fortunately, fall is the season for spaghetti squash, and it makes a delicious meal the whole family can enjoy. This sheet pan recipe from A Cozy Kitchen feeds one or two, but you can cook as much squash as you’ll need (you may just have to break out a second or even third sheet pan). Topped with rich marinara sauce and a hefty sprinkle of good parmesan cheese, this is a veggie-forward dish that feels like eating a bowl of fresh pasta (well, almost, nothing can totally recreate that).

26 Sheet Pan Chicken With Cranberries A Classic Twist Make any old week day feel like a Thanksgiving celebration with this recipe for sheet pan chicken with cranberries and sweet potatoes from A Classic Twist (you could swap in turkey too if you prefer). Prior to baking, the chicken gets coated in a delicious blend of rosemary and garlic, then is baked alongside potatoes, onion, and fresh cranberries, which lend a little unexpected sweetness, sort of like cranberry sauce. Best of all, this meal cooks in just 25 minutes (the chicken will actually need to come out a few minutes before the potatoes), which is a whole lot less time than it would take to make a full turkey.

27 Sheet Pan Polenta A Spicy Perspective A lot of the time when people think of gluten-free recipes, chicken or other meat comes to mind. But for vegetarians or those just looking to cut back on their meat consumption, polenta and veggies is a wonderful gluten-free meal, especially when it cooks easily on a sheet pan. These veggie and polenta stacks from A Spicy Perspective fuse mushrooms, peppers, and zucchini with fluffy polenta topped with cheese (if you wish). You can make a dinner out of these if everyone has a few and you pair it with a hearty salad or a protein like chicken or a tofu.

28 Sheet Pan Chipotle Chicken Bowl All The Healthy Things Week nights are busy, and sometimes you need a quick dinner that’s more exciting than a box of macaroni and cheese. This sheet pan chipotle chicken burrito bowl from All The Healthy Things is ready in about 30 minutes, and it’s one of those rare recipes the whole family will devour. The gluten-free dinner is made simple by roasting chicken and veggies together, then adding to a bowl of rice (frozen rice can actually be really tasty in a pinch) and topping with all your favorites like sour cream, avocado, pickled onions and more. You can also skip the rice and turn this into lettuce wraps or a proper burrito.

29 Sheet Pan Cauliflower Curry With Raita A Beautiful Plate Planted-based and gluten-free, you’ll keep coming back to A Beautiful Plate’s sheet pan cauliflower curry recipe. All you’ll need to prepare this dish is a large mixing bowl and a sheet pan, which means it couldn’t get much easier. Tons of chickpeas provide a hearty meal, and the cauliflower and potatoes come to life with the help of garam masala, cumin, coriander and other warming spices. This yummy gluten-free recipe is best served alongside homemade raita (a yogurt sauce) which is so flavorful and bright and doesn’t require much more than cucumber, mint, yogurt, lemon juice and a smattering of spices.

Those hectic school nights will be so much easier (and more delicious) with the aid of these recipes. And don’t forget: Fewer dishes to wash mean a better evening for all.