Celebrate The Class Of 2021 With These Festive Graduation Car Decorations

If there was ever a year to go big with graduation decorations, this is it. After distance learning, then hybrid learning, and one too many hours on Zoom, we could all use a big celebration, parents and kids alike. And one way to really take festivities next level is with car graduation decorations.
Sure, you’ve seen the old window paint for cars, a favorite way to celebrate weddings and sport championships. But did you know that there is a whole world of car graduation decoration ideas and products out there to really amp up the fun? From balloons to banners, streamers to twinkling light up decals, the party supply industry has you covered.
All you need to do is, well, probably wash your car, then decide what decorating direction you want to go in. If you choose to opt for the personalized magnetic decals available, you’ll need to place your orders soon to get them in time for the big day. If you’re going the do it yourself route, then you have some wiggle room, but planning early still doesn’t hurt. Nothing is worse than scrambling to find helium for your cap and gown balloons the day of graduation.
Avoid the hassle by checking out these products.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.