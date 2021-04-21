Celebrate The Class Of 2021 With These Festive Graduation Car Decorations

If there was ever a year to go big with graduation decorations, this is it. After distance learning, then hybrid learning, and one too many hours on Zoom, we could all use a big celebration, parents and kids alike. And one way to really take festivities next level is with car graduation decorations.

Sure, you’ve seen the old window paint for cars, a favorite way to celebrate weddings and sport championships. But did you know that there is a whole world of car graduation decoration ideas and products out there to really amp up the fun? From balloons to banners, streamers to twinkling light up decals, the party supply industry has you covered.

All you need to do is, well, probably wash your car, then decide what decorating direction you want to go in. If you choose to opt for the personalized magnetic decals available, you’ll need to place your orders soon to get them in time for the big day. If you’re going the do it yourself route, then you have some wiggle room, but planning early still doesn’t hurt. Nothing is worse than scrambling to find helium for your cap and gown balloons the day of graduation.

Avoid the hassle by checking out these products.

1 The All-In-One Grad Car Decoration Kit Graduation Car Streamer Kit Walmart $39.99 see on walmart Balloons, a banner, and streamers? What else could a car need to carry a grad home?

2 The Tricked Out Bumper Look Graduation Car Parade Decorating Kit Oriental Trading $37.49 see on oriental trading Leave passersby guessing about what’s being celebrated until they pull up behind your vehicle with this decorative look.

3 A “Make Some Noise” Decoration Honk For The Grad Decal Zazzle $21.51 see on zazzle Nothing like a little traffic music to make a grad feel good. You can get everyone honking with this magnetic decal from Zazzle.

4 A Light Up A Grad’s Night Option Twinkling Lights Graduation Car Magnet Celebration Magnets $35 see on celebration magnets Next level parenting never looked so good than with this twinkling light up graduation car magnet. You can even personalize it with your own graduate’s name.

5 A Photo Finish Decoration Idea Personalized Graduation Photo Car Decal Zazzle $32.52 see on zazzle Graduation photos aren’t just for mailing to friends and family. You can transpose them on a car decal personalized for your student.

6 A Car Flag for Grads BestDayEverSpot Car Graduate Flags Etsy $25 see on etsy Let your flag fly, grads, with this car window option. Available in 20 hues, you can match your flag to your school’s colors.

7 A Magnetic Congrats LovinglyMin Magnetic Car Grad Decoration Etsy $29.99 see on etsy Want to spell out your support for your grad? These magnetic letters and fun cap magnets let you do just that.

8 A Proud Mom Decal LEACraftDesign Proud Mom Grad Decal Etsy $10 see on etsy If the relief of graduation is overwhelming you, perhaps you need this “Proud Mom” decal that lets everyone know, your kid made it through.

9 A Kit for Drive-By Graduations Drive-By Graduation Kit Party City $18.99 see on party city If graduation this year is a drive-by affair, make your grad standout with this over-the-top kit full of balloons, banners, and streamers.

10 A Cutout Grad Face TheShindyCo Graduate Head Cutout Etsy $20 see on etsy Whether you’re looking to completely embarrass your grad or show off just how dang adorable they look in their cap, these cardboard cutouts are ideal for decorating your vehicle for graduation day.

11 A Giant Graduation Bow BowsforCars Graduation Car Bow Etsy $42 see on etsy You don’t have to buy your grad a car to decorate one with a giant bow. This one is designed just for graduation and makes a big statement.

12 A Pack of Grad Pennants Yay Grad Pennant Flags Party City $2.99 see on party city Sparkly pennant flags are a great way to celebrate a grad and, better yet, they’re easy to attach to a car. These Party City pennants are a steal too at $2.99 for a pack of six.

13 A Fiesta Themed Grad Decor Kit ChefCanDoIt Fiesta Themed Graduation Etsy $17.85 see on etsy If you’re feeling a little punny, grab these fiesta-themed balloons to decorate your car for your grad.

14 A ‘Grad on Board’ Decal SimplyStatedVinyls Congratulations Grad Cling Etsy $17 see on etsy You might have had a “Baby on Board” sticker in your car back in the day. Well, now you can swap that out for a “Grad on Board.” Tear.

15 A Cap and Tassle Banner InvitingDesignStudio Cap And Tassle Banner Etsy $16 see on etsy Imagine how cute this mini cap banner with real tassels will look blowing in the wind attached to your car. With sparkle on the caps, it will catch the sunlight and shine just like your grad.

16 A Personalized Car Banner urenvited Personalized Car Banner Etsy $17 see on etsy Designed in sparkly, cursive font, this banner can be personalized with your grad’s name complete with a little cap on top of the first letter of their name.

17 A Banner of Cutout Grad Faces BurlapandTwineCo Personalized Graduation Banner Etsy $36 see on etsy If one cutout of your grad’s face isn’t enough, consider replicating that image across a banner. The ultimate car decoration for grads, chances are other students will be jealous of this hilarious decorative item.

18 A Customized Graduation Flag BuffaloMtnTrading Personalized Grad Flag Etsy $24.95 see on etsy If you want to make your grad’s car flags a bit more personal, you can have their face put right on them. Cruise around with your grad flying in the wind.

19 A Personalized Graduation Balloon PartyStarterPicks Personalized Graduation Balloon Etsy $6 see on etsy Celebratory balloons are the go-to for any party, so naturally you’ll need some for your car graduation decorations. Make it extra special by putting your favorite grad’s name on the balloon.

20 A Pack of ‘Congrats Grad’ Bunting Congrats Grad Bunting Shindigz $4.09 see on shindigz Four panels of plastic bunting that say “Congrats Grad” are perfect for each car door so your own graduate feels like they’re in a parade on the way to the ceremony.