Celebrate The Class Of 2021 With These Festive Graduation Car Decorations

If there was ever a year to go big with graduation decorations, this is it. After distance learning, then hybrid learning, and one too many hours on Zoom, we could all use a big celebration, parents and kids alike. And one way to really take festivities next level is with car graduation decorations.

Sure, you’ve seen the old window paint for cars, a favorite way to celebrate weddings and sport championships. But did you know that there is a whole world of car graduation decoration ideas and products out there to really amp up the fun? From balloons to banners, streamers to twinkling light up decals, the party supply industry has you covered.

All you need to do is, well, probably wash your car, then decide what decorating direction you want to go in. If you choose to opt for the personalized magnetic decals available, you’ll need to place your orders soon to get them in time for the big day. If you’re going the do it yourself route, then you have some wiggle room, but planning early still doesn’t hurt. Nothing is worse than scrambling to find helium for your cap and gown balloons the day of graduation.

Avoid the hassle by checking out these products.

1

The All-In-One Grad Car Decoration Kit

Graduation Car Streamer Kit
Walmart

Balloons, a banner, and streamers? What else could a car need to carry a grad home?

2

The Tricked Out Bumper Look

Graduation Car Parade Decorating Kit
Oriental Trading

Leave passersby guessing about what’s being celebrated until they pull up behind your vehicle with this decorative look.

3

A “Make Some Noise” Decoration

Honk For The Grad Decal
Zazzle

Nothing like a little traffic music to make a grad feel good. You can get everyone honking with this magnetic decal from Zazzle.

4

A Light Up A Grad’s Night Option

Twinkling Lights Graduation Car Magnet
Celebration Magnets

Next level parenting never looked so good than with this twinkling light up graduation car magnet. You can even personalize it with your own graduate’s name.

5

A Photo Finish Decoration Idea

Personalized Graduation Photo Car Decal
Zazzle

Graduation photos aren’t just for mailing to friends and family. You can transpose them on a car decal personalized for your student.

6

A Car Flag for Grads

BestDayEverSpot Car Graduate Flags
Etsy

Let your flag fly, grads, with this car window option. Available in 20 hues, you can match your flag to your school’s colors.

7

A Magnetic Congrats

LovinglyMin Magnetic Car Grad Decoration
Etsy

Want to spell out your support for your grad? These magnetic letters and fun cap magnets let you do just that.

8

A Proud Mom Decal

LEACraftDesign Proud Mom Grad Decal
Etsy

If the relief of graduation is overwhelming you, perhaps you need this “Proud Mom” decal that lets everyone know, your kid made it through.

9

A Kit for Drive-By Graduations

Drive-By Graduation Kit
Party City

If graduation this year is a drive-by affair, make your grad standout with this over-the-top kit full of balloons, banners, and streamers.

10

A Cutout Grad Face

TheShindyCo Graduate Head Cutout
Etsy

Whether you’re looking to completely embarrass your grad or show off just how dang adorable they look in their cap, these cardboard cutouts are ideal for decorating your vehicle for graduation day.

11

A Giant Graduation Bow

BowsforCars Graduation Car Bow
Etsy

You don’t have to buy your grad a car to decorate one with a giant bow. This one is designed just for graduation and makes a big statement.

12

A Pack of Grad Pennants

Yay Grad Pennant Flags
Party City

Sparkly pennant flags are a great way to celebrate a grad and, better yet, they’re easy to attach to a car. These Party City pennants are a steal too at $2.99 for a pack of six.

13

A Fiesta Themed Grad Decor Kit

ChefCanDoIt Fiesta Themed Graduation
Etsy

If you’re feeling a little punny, grab these fiesta-themed balloons to decorate your car for your grad.

14

A ‘Grad on Board’ Decal

SimplyStatedVinyls Congratulations Grad Cling
Etsy

You might have had a “Baby on Board” sticker in your car back in the day. Well, now you can swap that out for a “Grad on Board.” Tear.

15

A Cap and Tassle Banner

InvitingDesignStudio Cap And Tassle Banner
Etsy

Imagine how cute this mini cap banner with real tassels will look blowing in the wind attached to your car. With sparkle on the caps, it will catch the sunlight and shine just like your grad.

16

A Personalized Car Banner

urenvited Personalized Car Banner
Etsy

Designed in sparkly, cursive font, this banner can be personalized with your grad’s name complete with a little cap on top of the first letter of their name.

17

A Banner of Cutout Grad Faces

BurlapandTwineCo Personalized Graduation Banner
Etsy

If one cutout of your grad’s face isn’t enough, consider replicating that image across a banner. The ultimate car decoration for grads, chances are other students will be jealous of this hilarious decorative item.

18

A Customized Graduation Flag

BuffaloMtnTrading Personalized Grad Flag
Etsy

If you want to make your grad’s car flags a bit more personal, you can have their face put right on them. Cruise around with your grad flying in the wind.

19

A Personalized Graduation Balloon

PartyStarterPicks Personalized Graduation Balloon
Etsy

Celebratory balloons are the go-to for any party, so naturally you’ll need some for your car graduation decorations. Make it extra special by putting your favorite grad’s name on the balloon.

20

A Pack of ‘Congrats Grad’ Bunting

Congrats Grad Bunting
Shindigz

Four panels of plastic bunting that say “Congrats Grad” are perfect for each car door so your own graduate feels like they’re in a parade on the way to the ceremony.

21

A Rainbow Car Parade Kit

Rainbow Graduation Car Parade Kit
Parade Float Supplies

Grab everyone’s attention with a full on rainbow of car decor with this colorful kit that contains everything you need to decorate your vehicle.