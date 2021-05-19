14 Graduation Zoom Backgrounds For All Your Class Of 2021 Celebrations

It’s graduation season, huzzah! Finally your kindergartner, or eighth grader, high school senior, or college student is heading off to the next step in their journey. Time to celebrate! But, you might be thinking, “Aren’t we still in a pandemic? Is it safe to invite people over?” If you prefer a virtual event over an in-person one, or just want to loop fam in who can’t attend in-person, fun Zoom backgrounds for graduation are here to set the right celebratory tone.
If you haven’t used Zoom too much (lucky!), it’s easier than you think to apply a background to your screen. The platform spells it out with complete instructions at its support page, but for a non-TL;DR version, try clicking on Settings and then selecting Virtual Background. Select your image (note: it needs to be1920px x 1080px) and then, voila, you’ve got a party-ready scene.
But what kind of image should you use? Don’t stress. This list has a variety of options perfect for your fete. There are balloon motifs, chalkboard looks, and even customizable choices where you can import a picture of your grad’s face. Whether you’re celebrating the class of 2021 or the class of 2033 (that’d be the year current kindergartners throw their high school caps in the air!), a graduation party can still be had online with the help of these fun Zoom backgrounds.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Now that you have your graduation party Zoom background planned, you can focus on the important details, like snacks and embarrassing stories to share about your special graduate.