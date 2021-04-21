From Captions To Gifts, These Are All The Kindergarten Graduation Ideas You Need

Though some might find it silly, kindergarten graduation is really meaningful because it feels like this marker when a child suddenly goes from little kid to big kid. It’s a bittersweet moment worth celebrating in some way, and there is no shortage of fun kindergarten graduation ideas whether you want to go big with presents and a party or keep it small with a card and a social media shoutout. There really is no wrong way to pay tribute to your grad, but here are some ideas if you’re feeling a little stuck.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Kindergarten Graduation Gifts

You pretty much can’t go wrong when it comes to a kindergarten graduation gift, because kids this age love opening presents. The question is, do you want to get them a toy they’ve been waning, something sentimental and meaningful, a new book, or something to prepare them for the year to come? Here are a few ideas.

Fun Songs For Kindergarten Grads

Want to make a little celebratory playlist for kindergarten graduation? Make it meaningful for both of you by adding a mix of songs you both love. Oh, and make sure there are plenty of opportunities to dance.

“Can’t Stop The Feeling” - Justin Timberlake (Trolls)

“How Far I’ll Go” - Moana

“Try Everything” - Shakira (Zootopia)

“Party Freeze Dance Song” - The Kiboomers

“Hot Dog!” - Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

“Into The Unknown” - Panic! At The Disco

“The Best Day Ever” - Sponge Bob Square Pants

“Happy” - Pharrell Williams

“Baby Shark” - Pinkfong (sorry, but they probably love it!)

Pretty much any song by Kidz Bop

Kindergarten Graduation Instagram Captions

Maybe you want to pay tribute to your little grad by posting a picture of them on social media. This allows you to share your own feelings on the day, whether it’s through humor, nostalgia, or pride. So, if you’re going to show them some love via Instagram, consider pairing their picture with one of these captions:

Look out world!

If graduating kindergarten isn’t deserving of some ice cream, then what is?

The future never looked so bright.

“Can I take a nap now?”

I am amazed by this little human, and this is only the beginning.

Nailed it!

There’s no stopping this kid (trust me, I’ve tried).

Cap and Gown > Tiara and Princess Gown.

I’m proud of this kid every day, but especially today.

Today: Graduating kindergarten. Tomorrow: Taking on the world, and probably beating me at hopscotch.

Sweet Kindergarten Graduation Quotes For Cards & Certificates

On the hunt for a kindergarten graduation card idea or for a message to write in one you already have? Use a quote as inspiration. Pull a line from their favorite book or movie that is full of positivity and reminds them that everything is within their reach. Here are some fun ideas:

“Remember: you’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think” - Winnie The Pooh

“To infinity and beyond!” - Toy Story

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.” - Oh! The Places You’ll Go, Dr. Seuss

“Remember you're the one who can fill the world with sunshine.” - Snow White, Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs

“Let the wild rumpus start!” - Where The Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak

“Our fate lives within us; you only have to be brave enough to see it” - Merida, Brave

“I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be.” - Love You Forever, Robert Munsch

“Listen to the MUSTN’TS, child / Listen to the DON’TS / Listen to the SHOULDN’TS / The IMPOSSIBLES, the WON’TS / Listen to the NEVER HAVES / Then listen close to me—Anything can happen, child, / ANYTHING can be.” - Shel Silverstein

Now, get to celebrating your little graduate. Enjoy every minute of it, because before you know it, they’ll be graduating high school.