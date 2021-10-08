Kids Will Love These Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Poems

Poetry helps kids build memory and brain power. And that makes sense. Repeating rhymes is a great way to lock them into your brain. That could be times tables or fun stanzas all about a certain special holiday; for instance, Halloween poems for kids.

With the spooky season on the horizon, now is a great time to break out some poetry to help your children understand what Halloween is all about. You can go with simple rhymes or more involved poetry from the likes of Longfellow or Edgar Allan Poe. Either way, the best way to understand poetry is to say it out loud. This is a performative medium so get the kids into the “let’s put on a show” spirit by having them repeat these poems then ask them to say them back to you. Once they feel confident in their memorization, you can have them perform these Halloween poems for friends, family or neighbors when they go out trick-or-treating.

What learning Halloween poems for kids will also do is establish great childhood memories so they remember fall days as filled with laughter, fun, and silliness.

1 An Interactive Poem SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images Five little pumpkins sitting on a gate (hold up 5 fingers) The first one says, “Oh my it’s getting late!” (hold up 1 finger) The second one says, “There are witches in the air!” (hold up 2 fingers) The third one says, “But we don’t care!” (hold up 3 fingers) The fourth one says, “let’s run! let’s run!” (hold up 4 fingers) The fifth one says, “Isn’t Halloween Fun!” (hold up 5 fingers) Then Wwhhhooooo went the wind! and out went the light (clap!) And Five Little Pumpkins rolled out of sight. (make rolling motion with hands)

2 A Poem for a Witchy Woman “I am a witch, I live in a ditch, ha haha ha ha!”—Melissa Labberton

3 A Spooky Verse Monsters stalking through the night. Halloween is the Night of Fright. Fear is what this night brings, Along with many other things. Are you sure you are prepared? Tonight is not for the easily scared. Creatures from hell roam on this night, For tonight is the Night of Fright. Trick or treat you say, You should not have waited until the end of the day. Tonight you will lose your tricks and treats, For the monsters need to eat. You better not take this night lightly, Or else you will truly learn what fright means. In ancient times people feared this night, The night they greeted with fright. Why they were so scared you will soon see, On this "All Hollows' Eve." — Jasmine

4 A Shakespearean Snippet "Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and caldron bubble...​" — William Shakespeare, Macbeth

5 An Edgar Allan Poe Excerpt "​Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and weary, Over many a quaint and curious volume of forgotten lore —​ While I nodded, nearly napping, suddenly there came a tapping, As of some one gently rapping, rapping at my chamber door..." — Edgar Allan Poe, The Raven

6 A Haunted Song "All houses wherein men have lived and died Are haunted houses. Through the open doors The harmless phantoms on their errands glide, With feet that make no sound upon the floors..." — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

7 A Creepy Limerick SolStock/E+/Getty Images “Halloween is a fun night With lots of strange creatures to see. There are black cats, And giant bats, Let's meet some more, shall we?” — Paul Perro

8 A Poem for Pumpkins There are lots of monsters about tonight, But you'll be safe, don't worry. The Jack o'lantern will scare them off, They won't be back in a hurry. — Paul Perro

9 A Ghostly Poem “White ghost, white ghost, what do you see? I see a black bat looking at me. Black bat, black bat, what do you see? I see a green skeleton looking at me. I see a brown owl looking at me. Brown owl, brown owl, what do you see? I see a red mask looking at me. Red mask, red mask, what do you see? I see a black cat looking at me. Black cat, black cat, what do you see? I see a jack-o-lantern looking at me! Happy Halloween!” — Anonymous

10 A Poem About Halloween Excitement “Halloween is almost here and I can hardly wait. Halloween is almost here and I can hardly wait. When it’s time to trick-or-treat, we’ll get lots of things to eat, Halloween is almost here and I can hardly wait.” — Anonymous

Ready, set, rhyme! Get your poetry on this Halloween.