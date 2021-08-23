It’s the most boo-tiful time of the year and you know what that means? Time to break out the scary — okay, mostly silly — puns. As ubiquitous as ghost costumes, spooky Halloween puns come crawling out of the woodwork every season. But do you have the latest holiday puns on lock? Here are some to sink your teeth into.

If you want to really eat, drink, and be scary, arm yourself with these clever and cringe-worthy spooktacular Halloween puns for kids and adults that are silly, festive, and fun.

General Halloween Puns

Halloween is a time to be silly and there’s no better way to be silly than by throwing out the odd pun now and again. Need some inspiration? Here are some Halloween puns to lift your spirits (get it?).

"Life is gourd."

"Frankly, I don't think I'm that scary."

"A scare is born."

"Mummy of the year."

"Happy Howl-oween."

"Too cute to spook."

"Howl you doin'?"

"Oh my gourd!"

"Trick or treat yo' self."

"#SquashGoals"

"Come as you aren't."

"Hallow-queen."

"Don't be a jerk-o-lantern."

“Where my ghouls at?”

Ghost Puns for Halloween

Ghosts are the quintessential Halloween character so naturally ghost talk is going to come up on October 31. Arm yourself with these ghostly puns.

"I'm here for the boos."

"Shake your boo-ty!"

"Demons are a ghoul’s best friend."

"The ghostess with the mostest."

"#Squadghouls"

"Haunting my exes."

"Hey boo-tiful."

"Hey boo, let's get sheet-faced."

"Romeo and Ghouliet."

You look faboo-lous

Vampire Puns for Halloween

Vampires make for great puns. Exhi-bite A: Muuuuhahaha.

“Have a fang-tastic Halloween”

“Being a vampire is such a pain in the neck.”

“You’re just not my blood type.”

"Love at first bite."

"Fangs for the memories."

"So long, sucker."

“Baby now we got bad blood.”

“Fang you very much.”

Witch Puns for Halloween

If you aspire to Eagles greatness with a “Witchy Woman” level pun, then, by all means, take a look at these and write them down in your spellbook for use come All Hallows Eve.

“Witch way to the party?”

“Witch, please.”

“100% that witch.”

“Son of a witch!”

“If the broom fits…”

“You’re brewtiful”

“Witches use spell check.”

“Basic witch.”

“Embalm and Carry On.”

“Get me the hex out of here.”

“Feeling witch and famous.”

“Spell yeah!”

Ready to freak out your fam with these puns? Go knock ‘em dead.