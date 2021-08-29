These 27 Halloween Jokes & Riddles Are Just Tricky Enough

Sure, Halloween is spooky and scary, but it can also be fiercely funny, too. That’s right, October 31 is a day for dressing like dead people — and also killing it with some creepy cool gags and jokes. That’s why, in addition to getting your child ready for the big day by prepping their costume, you should also work on their stand-up routine with these Halloween jokes and riddles with answers that are sure to slay — in a good way.

But if the one goal of Halloween is to collect as much candy as possible, when would your child even have time to tell hair-raising riddles? Well, if you think about it, there’s a lot of downtime on Halloween. For example, if it falls during the week (which it is wont to do), your child will be in school all day with equally eager kids ready for tricks and treats. So your kiddo can break out a joke or two, which can really amp everyone up for even more shenanigans come evening.

And then, there’s the educational component of Halloween jokes and riddles with answers. The jokes, which are often a play on words, will help build their comprehension as they boost their vocabulary skills, understand the cadence of a joke, and learn how homophones work, too. Now, that’s a whole lot of learning packed into one night of candy collecting.

Get ready to laugh your head off (literally) with these Halloween jokes that are truly gut-busters.

A Ghostly Halloween Joke fotostorm/E+/Getty Images Why didn’t the skeleton dance at the party? Answer: He had no body to dance with.

A Mummy Halloween Joke What type of music is a mummy's favorite? Answer: Wrap music.

A Zombie Halloween Joke What goes “Ha, ha, ha, THUD?” Answer: A zombie laughing his head off.

A Scream-Worthy Halloween Joke What’s a little ghost’s favorite dessert? Answer: I-scream.

A Vampire Halloween Joke How can you tell that a vampire likes baseball? Answer: He turns into a bat every night.

A Slightly Singed Ghost Halloween Joke What do you call a ghost who gets too close to a bonfire? Answer: A toasty ghosty.

A Musical Skeleton Halloween Joke What instrument does a skeleton play? Answer: Trombone.

A Horror Movie-Themed Halloween Joke Why don’t skeletons watch horror movies? Answer: They don’t have the guts.

A Jack-O-Lantern Halloween Joke I’m tall when I’m young, I’m short when I’m old, and every Halloween, I bring a jack-o-lantern to life. What am I? Answer: A candle.

A Dancing Ghost Halloween Joke What do ghosts like to do on a Saturday night? Answer: BOOGIE.

A Beachy Witch Halloween Joke Copyright Crezalyn Nerona Uratsuji/Moment/Getty Images What do you call a witch that lives on the beach? Answer: Sandwitch.

A Pain In The Neck Halloween Joke Why don’t vampires have a lot of friends? Answer: Because they are a pain in the neck.

A Wrapped Mummy Halloween Joke Why do mummies make excellent spies? Answer: They’re good at keeping things under wraps.

A Sick Skeleton Halloween Joke Why do skeletons always have a bad cold? Answer: Because they are chilled to the bones.

A Hungry Skeleton Halloween Joke What did the skeleton buy at the grocery store? Answer: Spare ribs.

A Frosty Vampire Halloween Joke What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire? Answer: Frostbite.

A Hungry Ghost Halloween Joke What is a ghost's favorite fruit? Answer: BOO-BERRIES!

A Lying Ghost Halloween Joke Why are ghosts such bad liars? Answer: You can see right through them.

Awww, A Baby Ghost Halloween Joke Where do baby ghosts go while their parents work? Answer: To day scare!

A Pumpkin Patch Halloween Joke How do you fix a jack-o-lantern? Answer: With a pumpkin patch.

A Wrapped Mummy Halloween Joke Why didn't the Mummy have any friends? Answer: He was too wrapped up in himself.

A Famous Skeleton Halloween Joke Aleksandar Jankovic/E+/Getty Images Who was the most famous Skeleton detective? Answer: Sherlock Bones.

A Sick Vampire Halloween Joke Why do vampires always seem sick? Answer: They’re always coffin.

A Skeleton With A Funny Bone Halloween Joke What do you call a skeleton that makes you laugh and giggle when you’re sad? Answer: A funny bone.

A Witch’s Broom Halloween Joke Why was the Witch’s broom late? Answer: It over-swept.

A Candy-Coated Halloween Joke What 2 letters can you use to spell candy? Answer: C and Y (CandY) or M&M

A Trick-Or-Treating-Themed Halloween Joke What do birds give out on Halloween? Answer: Tweets.

Learning some Halloween jokes and riddles with answer is a great way for your child to build their language skills, boost their confidence, and possibly make a new friend or two. And if they’re looking to snag those full-sized candy bars, breaking out a joke or two while trick-or-treating can’t hurt, either.