These 27 Halloween Jokes & Riddles Are Just Tricky Enough

Sure, Halloween is spooky and scary, but it can also be fiercely funny, too. That’s right, October 31 is a day for dressing like dead people — and also killing it with some creepy cool gags and jokes. That’s why, in addition to getting your child ready for the big day by prepping their costume, you should also work on their stand-up routine with these Halloween jokes and riddles with answers that are sure to slay — in a good way.
But if the one goal of Halloween is to collect as much candy as possible, when would your child even have time to tell hair-raising riddles? Well, if you think about it, there’s a lot of downtime on Halloween. For example, if it falls during the week (which it is wont to do), your child will be in school all day with equally eager kids ready for tricks and treats. So your kiddo can break out a joke or two, which can really amp everyone up for even more shenanigans come evening.
And then, there’s the educational component of Halloween jokes and riddles with answers. The jokes, which are often a play on words, will help build their comprehension as they boost their vocabulary skills, understand the cadence of a joke, and learn how homophones work, too. Now, that’s a whole lot of learning packed into one night of candy collecting.
Get ready to laugh your head off (literally) with these Halloween jokes that are truly gut-busters.
Learning some Halloween jokes and riddles with answer is a great way for your child to build their language skills, boost their confidence, and possibly make a new friend or two. And if they’re looking to snag those full-sized candy bars, breaking out a joke or two while trick-or-treating can’t hurt, either.