It’s one of the most anticipated holidays of the year, but when Halloween finally arrives, it can leave you at a loss for words. Apart from wishing someone “Happy Halloween”, what else can you really say? Sure, your kid will shout out a tried-and-true “Trick or treat” as they go door-to-door collecting candy, but what about ways to weave Halloween sayings into casual conversation? If you’re stumped on what to say, you can creep it real with Halloween sayings that match any mood on October 31.

Halloween sayings about witches

Please park all brooms at the door

BYOB (bring your own broomstick)

I witch you a Happy Halloween

Caution! Witch Crossing

Don’t make me flip my witch switch

Hocus pocus

Witches and mummies and ghosts, oh my!

Witches welcome

Witch way to the candy

Witch, please

Witches know how to drive a stick

Free broom rides

Stop in for a spell

Funny Halloween sayings

Let the ghoul times roll

Teamwork makes the scream work

Eat, drink and be scary!

Watch out for little pumpkins

A haunting we will go

I love Halloween so much, it’s scary

I want my mummy

FALL in love with Halloween

Let’s have a skele-ton of fun

Boo to you from our crew

Don’t be a scaredy cat

Zombies love a girl with brains

Ghouls just want to have fun

If you’re got it, haunt it.

Sit for a spell and enjoy a brew

Creepin’ it real this Halloween

Werewolves are fur real

Halloween sayings about vampires

Have a fang-tastic night

Vampires drive me batty

It’s the most fangtastic time of the year

Vampires know how to have a bloody good time

Fangs for being a friend

Just grabbing a bite to eat

Just suck it up

Feeling fang-cy in my Halloween costume

Halloween sayings about ghosts

Ghostly Greetings!

Have a bootiful Halloween

Ghosts don’t give a sheet

The ghostess with the moistest

Shake your boo-ty

I’m here for the boos

Halloween sayings about trick-or-treating

Trick or treat smell my feet give me something good to eat

Halloween is a real treat

Happy Howl-oween

Happy Haunting!

It’s Hallo-scream

Halloween quotes

“October was always the least dependable of months … full of ghosts and shadows.” — Joy Fielding, author

“It's as much fun to scare as to be scared.” — Vincent Price, actor

“This is my costume. I’m a homicidal maniac. They look just like everyone else.” — Wednesday Addams

“There is something haunting in the light of the moon.” — Joseph Conrad, writer

“We have had our summer evenings, now for October eves!” — Humbert Wolfe, poet

“Nothing on earth is so beautiful as the final haul on Halloween night.” — Steve Almond, writer

“There is a child in every one of us who is still a trick-or-treater looking for a brightly-lit front porch.” — Robert Brault, writer

"When witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, 'tis near Halloween." — Unknown

There are Halloween sayings that are silly, some that strike fear, but no matter what you say, perhaps the sentiment is best expressed by author L.M. Montgomery: “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”