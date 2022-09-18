Halloween
57 Halloween Sayings & Quotes You’ll Hear On Repeat
It’s one of the most anticipated holidays of the year, but when Halloween finally arrives, it can leave you at a loss for words. Apart from wishing someone “Happy Halloween”, what else can you really say? Sure, your kid will shout out a tried-and-true “Trick or treat” as they go door-to-door collecting candy, but what about ways to weave Halloween sayings into casual conversation? If you’re stumped on what to say, you can creep it real with Halloween sayings that match any mood on October 31.
Halloween sayings about witches
- Please park all brooms at the door
- BYOB (bring your own broomstick)
- I witch you a Happy Halloween
- Caution! Witch Crossing
- Don’t make me flip my witch switch
- Hocus pocus
- Witches and mummies and ghosts, oh my!
- Witches welcome
- Witch way to the candy
- Witch, please
- Witches know how to drive a stick
- Free broom rides
- Stop in for a spell
Funny Halloween sayings
- Let the ghoul times roll
- Teamwork makes the scream work
- Eat, drink and be scary!
- Watch out for little pumpkins
- A haunting we will go
- I love Halloween so much, it’s scary
- I want my mummy
- FALL in love with Halloween
- Let’s have a skele-ton of fun
- Boo to you from our crew
- Don’t be a scaredy cat
- Zombies love a girl with brains
- Ghouls just want to have fun
- If you’re got it, haunt it.
- Sit for a spell and enjoy a brew
- Creepin’ it real this Halloween
- Werewolves are fur real
Halloween sayings about vampires
- Have a fang-tastic night
- Vampires drive me batty
- It’s the most fangtastic time of the year
- Vampires know how to have a bloody good time
- Fangs for being a friend
- Just grabbing a bite to eat
- Just suck it up
- Feeling fang-cy in my Halloween costume
Halloween sayings about ghosts
- Ghostly Greetings!
- Have a bootiful Halloween
- Ghosts don’t give a sheet
- The ghostess with the moistest
- Shake your boo-ty
- I’m here for the boos
Halloween sayings about trick-or-treating
- Trick or treat smell my feet give me something good to eat
- Halloween is a real treat
- Happy Howl-oween
- Happy Haunting!
- It’s Hallo-scream
Halloween quotes
- “October was always the least dependable of months … full of ghosts and shadows.” — Joy Fielding, author
- “It's as much fun to scare as to be scared.” — Vincent Price, actor
- “This is my costume. I’m a homicidal maniac. They look just like everyone else.” — Wednesday Addams
- “There is something haunting in the light of the moon.” — Joseph Conrad, writer
- “We have had our summer evenings, now for October eves!” — Humbert Wolfe, poet
- “Nothing on earth is so beautiful as the final haul on Halloween night.” — Steve Almond, writer
- “There is a child in every one of us who is still a trick-or-treater looking for a brightly-lit front porch.” — Robert Brault, writer
- "When witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, 'tis near Halloween." — Unknown
There are Halloween sayings that are silly, some that strike fear, but no matter what you say, perhaps the sentiment is best expressed by author L.M. Montgomery: “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”