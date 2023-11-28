No amount of MiB-level technology can erase our minds of that iconic scene from the now 20-year-old movie Elf: after serving all the willing members of his newfound family, an adult-sized Buddy the Elf (played by Will Ferrell) sits down at the breakfast nook and makes himself a plate of spaghetti. Pasta for breakfast? Fine. You know what’s not okay? Tossing the noddles with a medley of crunchy, syrupy, chocolatey, sugary treats instead of tomato sauce... with his hands. It’s both entertaining and horrifying. You can’t look away and find yourself unwillingly wondering what Buddy’s concoction tastes like. Well, you don’t have to wonder anymore. Back by popular demand, Hello Fresh is bringing back their Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Meal Kit, just in time for the Christmas season when being gluttonous is a reward and many of us have Elf unapologetically streaming in the background on repeat.

How to order Buddy The Elf Spaghetti Kits from Hello Fresh

Starting Monday, December 4, meal kits will be available for order at www.HelloFreshElfSpaghetti.com, and for those of you new to Hello Fresh — you don’t have to sign up for a subscription plan to order this very limited edition kit. You will, however, want to check back in daily if you are finding that meal kits are sold out (which is very likely).

From December 4 through December 8, the ordering window will open at 12:25 EST each day, offering a limited number of meal kits to the first customers who visit.

How much is it and what’s in each box?

Hello Fresh

Each kit retails for $29.99 and includes two servings (though honestly, you could probably stretch it to 4-6). It comes with a pack of spaghetti noodles, chocolate sauce, maple syrup, and an assortment of cereals, candies, and breakfast treats — literally everything Buddy himself adds to his plate.

In addition, customers will also receive a handful of Elf-themed keepsakes in their box: two aprons designed to look like Buddy’s outfit, two fun melamine plates with an illustration of the four main elf food groups (candy canes, syrup, candy, and candy corns), and a resealable plastic zip bag for saving leftovers. Honestly, you probably won’t use this bag to save the mixed spaghetti itself, but I can definitely see this being used to store leftover toppings for snacking on later.

Is it... good?

Hello Fresh

I let my chocolate-obsessed kids (ages 3 and 6) go to town on this kit and honestly, they didn’t love the actual spaghetti coated in chocolate and maple syrup, but happily picked out all the toppings and went to bed about 3 hours later than usual. While I wouldn’t say the actual consuming of the dish is enjoyable, the process definitely was. They loved wearing the aprons, using the designated plates, and adding all the fixings, excited and in utter disbelief that we were letting them do this the entire time. Perhaps what made it feel even more special was letting Buddy himself take the lead: we queued up the movie itself like some weird Christmas-themed Food Network show and had the kids follow mimic whatever Buddy did in the movie.

So I wouldn’t say it was the most enjoyable meal to consume, but it was definitely a memorable experience. We got a lot of belly laughs, sweet memories, and cute pictures out of the whole ordeal, and isn’t that what the holiday season is all about?