Buying new Halloween decorations each year is one of the most fun parts of the autumn season, even if you already have several storage boxes full of them. There are so many fun and spooky options out there that it’s basically impossible to turn them all down, and investing in a few favorites is key to not going completely overboard. All of that said: This giant Hocus Pocus inflatable decoration should absolutely make the cut.

Found on Amazon (and tons of other retailers like Home Depot, Wayfair, and more) this large inflatable is the cutest tribute to Disney’s Hocus Pocus movie, which will basically go down in history as one of the best Halloween movies of all time. It features the now iconic image of the three star witches: Winifred, Sarah, and Mary. And, for an inflatable toy, the resemblance is pretty uncanny — you can even make out their classic expressions, and you can practically hear Winnifred shrieking, “Why was I cursed with such idiot sisters?” The witches are holding a sign that says “I put a spell on you,” with images of a black cat (let’s just say it’s Thackery Binx). It’s timely, too, considering that Hocus Pocus 2 is premiering on September 30.

We at Romper only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Standing at just over four feet tall and over six feet wide, this is a pretty large statement piece that will get noticed by anyone driving by. Inflatables are also fairly easy to deal with, as far as decorations go. This one is self-inflating, so it goes up quickly, and it even lights up so that it can be seen when it’s dark out. It comes with stakes as well so that you don’t have to stress over it flying away. Plus, one of the best things about inflatables like this is that they’re kid-friendly. They give off all of the Halloween vibes, but they’re not too creepy or scary for the little ones.

As an alternate — and more affordable — option, Walmart has an inflatable of the Sanderson sisters listed on their website, though you will have to check with your local stores to see if they are available to purchase in-person as they’re not shipping from their site just yet. Here, the three iconic sisters, with determined expressions, hover around a cauldron that says “It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus” on its side.

And if the trio of sisters will take up too much real estate on your property, why not pick up an inflatable of just Winifred to prop on your lawn. Not only is it $100 cheaper than getting all three sisters, but she can easily be accommodated to fit on smaller properties, perhaps even on your front porch.

There are a lot of Hocus Pocus-themed Halloween decorations out there, but this one really stands out. And since it’s a bestseller on Amazon with five stars, it’s sure to sell out fast. If you’re interested in buying it, you should snatch it up quickly, and then get ready for the compliments to roll in.