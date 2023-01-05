Astrology

How Each Zodiac Sign Makes New Year’s Resolutions

And whether or not they’ll keep them.

Capricorn

Dedication is a Cap's strong suit, so when they set a goal, they’ll do what it takes to meet it. They’ll prioritize their resolution, add it to the calendar, and put in the work to make it happen — come hell or high water.

Aquarius

A community-oriented Aquarian is likely to recruit a friend to make their resolution a reality. They’ll chip away at their yearly goals together with accountability and perseverance intact thanks to the buddy system.

