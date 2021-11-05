You Can Get Free (Yes, Free!) Coffee From Panera Until The End Of 2021

Now this is the kind of announcement parents want to hear on a dreary day in November when daylight saving time is looming large in our future. You can get free Panera coffee for the rest of 2021. Free delicious coffee at all Panera restaurants, no muss, no fuss. Here’s how.

Panera is offering customers who sign up for the chain’s monthly coffee subscription service free unlimited coffee until the end of 2021. I say again, free unlimited coffee. Hot or cold. Until the end of the year, which covers the entire holiday season. Free coffee to get you through daylight saving time, which kicks in on Nov. 7 and almost always messes with kids’ schedules because we fall back an hour.

So how do you get it? All you need to do is sign up for Panera’s coffee subscription service, which costs $8.99 a month, through the website and suddenly you will have all the free coffee you could want at any Panera you visit until the end of the year. This subscription also includes tea if you feel like you need a coffee break.

When 2022 hits and the holidays are over, you can either cancel your subscription or continue and just pay $8.99 per month. It’s a total steal.

This isn’t even the first time Panera offered free coffee in 2021; to celebrate National Coffee Day on Sept. 23, the company offered free, unlimited coffee to all parents and caregivers for the day. That felt pretty exciting, but now they’re extending it for essentially two months? That’s a miracle.

Panera’s coffee subscription was the first of its kind when it kicked off in March 2020, Panera CEO Niren Chaudhary told Business Insider at the time. “We are the first brand to do it, and we're super excited about that. We feel that this is a terrific way to get consumers more interested in not only in our coffee platform but also for them to get exposed to the strength of the food that we have in our cafes, particularly around breakfast.”

Free coffee is a terrific way to help everyone get through the holidays. And if a coffee subscription is the way to get it, why not?