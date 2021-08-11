By now, we know there’s pretty much a national day set aside to recognize everything! So although National Sons and Daughters Day may have crept up on me, I’m not surprised that it exists. Children should have a day to be recognized for the gift they are to our lives so they have my vote! And what better way to acknowledge it than with a flood of Instagram captions for National Sons and Daughters Day and pictures of your child’s cutest moments?

I realized really early on that time goes by quickly while you’re raising children. And if we aren’t intentional about sitting in the moment with them, we can easily look up and have a teenager, and wonder what happened to our chubby-cheeked babies.

National Sons and Daughters day was created to foster connection and stepping away from the busyness of life to enjoy the small and big moments with our children. Although this is a very noble purpose, in the 1930s it was initially started because a little boy complained about not having a day since moms and dads had a special day. Over time, the idea caught on, and now, August 11 is annually recognized nationwide as a day to celebrate your children. It’s a great pause to counter the quick pace and routine that comes with a family dynamic, and take time to remember what really matters — spending time with the ones we love.

I’ll take for granted that you already have plenty of Instagram posts of your babies, but for this day you want to say something extra special, mushy, or even funny. And here are some top captions to choose from.

No matter what you post, be sure to follow it up with the hashtag #nationalsonanddaughterday2021 to fully represent the day.

Sweet Captions For National Sons & Daughters Day

There isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not grateful for them.

They need me, and I need them.

“I didn’t give you the gift of life. Life gave me the gift of you.” — unknown

I don’t need a special day to tell you how much I love you. But I’ll gladly say it again!

“The wish is for the day, but the pride and love that come with it are always.” — unknown

“If I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes. Only then would you realize how special you are to me.” — Unknown

“No matter how much I say I love you, I always love you more than that.” — Unknown

Funny Captions For National Sons & Daughters Day

If it weren’t for you, my life would be much more boring.

As always, I’m so glad to have you as my broke best friend.

You reflect all the best parts of me... and some of the crazy, too!

“Having one child makes you a parent. Having two makes you a referee.” — David Frost

Instagram Captions For The Sibling Bond

The epitome of a best friend is having a sibling.

It’s comforting to know they will always have each other’s backs.

Watching them fuss and fight, then love just as hard, is one of my greatest gifts.

New Parent Captions For National Sons & Daughters Day

I didn’t know love could be this sweet!

Having you to cuddle with is worth all the sleepless nights.

Waking up to your sweet face is the best part of my day.

Captions For Sons On National Sons & Daughters Day

“My son, if your heart is wise then my heart will be glad indeed.” — Proverbs 23:15 (NIV)

“Sons are the anchors of a mother’s life.” — Unknown

“The most important mark I will leave on this world is my son.” — Sarah Shahi

“I gave my son life. He gave me a reason to live.” — Unknown

Captions For Daughters On National Sons & Daughters Day

You’ve had me wrapped around your finger since you were born.

“Daughters are angels sent from above to fill our hearts with unending love.” — Unknown

“Having a little girl has been like following an old treasure map with the important paths torn away.” — Heather Gudenkauf

“My daughter is not the child that I expected. She is so much more.” — Unknown

Catherine Pulsifer sums it up well when said, “My greatest accomplishment and my greatest pride and joy are my children. They truly are my greatest success.” Celebrate them on this sweet holiday.