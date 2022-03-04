When my husband and I were trying to get pregnant, we had both firmly decided we would be better “girl” parents than “boy” parents. I have no idea why now, but when we found out we were having a boy, we were both elated — and terrified. Oh my God, what are we getting ourselves into, we thought. What we were “getting into” was a brand new adventure with such a cool little person, a dude who challenges me every day, makes me face my fears and anxieties, and makes me want to be the best mom and person I could be. I love being a boy mom, and quotes about sons prove I’m not alone there — I think that’s what I was meant to be all along.

I love how active my son is, and I love how much he loves to be outside and get dirty. I love his fascination with dinosaurs, monster trucks, and pirates. I also love that he’s the most sensitive and empathetic person I’ve ever met, and he’s never met anyone who he didn’t try to make his friend. He truly loves people. Plus, I feel like there’s a special way a boy loves his mama — though I’m obviously biased — and I’m really all in my feels this National Sons Day with these quotes about sons.

Obviously daughters can be and do all of these things, too, but I just love the definite differences I’ve noticed between me being a boy mom and my close friends having girls. Both are challenging in their own ways, but we are here to celebrate National Sons Day on March 4 with some quotes about sons. So let’s hear it for the boys, y’all.

Mother & Son Quotes

"The most important mark I will leave on this world is my son." – Sarah Shahi

"Raising boys has made me a more generous woman than I really am." – Mary Kay Blakely

"Heaven on Earth is looking at my little boy." – Jenny McCarthy

"Mothers are inscrutable beings to their sons, always." – A.E. Coppard

"There is an endearing tenderness in the love of a mother to a son that transcends all other affections of the heart." – Washington Irving

“Mothers all want their sons to grow up to be president, but they don’t want them to become politicians in the process.” – John F. Kennedy

"She loved a boy very, very much — even more than she loved herself." – Shel Silverstein, The Giving Tree

"Sons are the anchors of a mother's life." – Sophocles

"Men are what their mothers made them." – Ralph Waldo Emerson

"A boy's best friend is his mother." – Joseph Stefano

"A mother's love doesn't make her son more dependent and timid; it actually makes him stronger and more independent." – Cheri Fuller

"To be a mother of a son is one of the most important things you can do to change the world. Raise them to respect women, raise them to stand up for others, raise them to be kind." – Shannon L. Adler

"All women become like their mothers. That is their tragedy. No man does. That's his." – Oscar Wilde

“Boymom: Less drama than girls but harder to keep alive.” – Unknown

Father & Son Quotes

“He promised us that everything would be OK. I was a child, but I knew that everything would not be OK. That did not make my father a liar. It made him my father.” – Jonathan Safran Foer, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close

“When a father gives to his son, both laugh; when a son gives to his father, both cry.” – Yiddish Proverb

"I am a family man, and my most important role is a father to my son." – Ed Skirein

"A son needs his father at every situation he faces in present, and a father needs his son at every situation he faces for his son in past." – Nishan Panwar

"It's not flesh and blood, but the heart that makes us father and son." – Johann Schiller

"By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong." – Charles Wadsworth

"A father is a man who expects his son to be as good a man as he meant to be." – Frank A. Clark

"I hope I can be as good of a father to my son as my dad was to me." – Calvin Johnson

“Do I want to be a hero to my son? No. I would like to be a very real human being. That’s hard enough.” – Robert Downey Jr.

“Until you have a son of your own, you will never know what that means. You will never know the joy beyond joy, the love beyond feeling that resonates in the heart of a father as he looks upon his son.” – Kent Nerburn

