As a mom to two and stepmom to one, I can personally attest to the many (many) sweet moments that come with raising boys. The way they can simultaneously be a muddy, sweaty, noisy mess and a soulful, radiant, ball of sunshine as they hand me a just-picked flower melts my entire heart. My sons are my whole world and they deserve to be celebrated for the little boys they are now and the young men they’re becoming. These Instagram captions for National Sons Day capture so well what it is to have a son and are ideal for shouting their awesomeness from the proverbial rooftops on social media.

National Sons Day falls on March 4 and it’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate all there is to love about parenting boys. Whether you want to post something sweet, poignant, or silly in honor of your kiddo, the following Instagram captions for National Sons Day can provide a bit of inspiration if you need it.

Sentimental Instagram Captions For National Sons Day

Son, you will outgrow my lap, but never my heart.

So there’s this boy. He kind of stole my heart. He calls me mom.

Sons will grow into men and grow out of their toys, but in the hearts of their mothers, they are always their little boys.

You’ve had me wrapped around your finger since the day you were born.

To the boy with the most adventurous spirit, today is a day to celebrate all that you are and all that you will become.

Sons bring unimaginable joy to their mother’s life.

A son is love that lasts a lifetime.

Outnumbered by boys, but surrounded by love.

My little boy yesterday. My best friend today. My son forever.

His little hands stole my heart and his little feet ran away with it.

The thing I am most thankful for in life is being a mom of boys.

SanyaSM/E+/Getty Images

Sweet & Simple Instagram Captions For National Sons Day

Happy National Sons Day to my boys!

Celebrating my son today and all days.

Wishing my boy a happy National Sons Day!

Raising a son is my greatest joy.

Home is where my boys are.

It is such an honor to raise my son.

My son is the most amazing human.

Life is better with boys.

I am blessed beyond measure to have a son.

Proud #boymom.

Funny Instagram Captions For National Sons Day

If it weren’t for my son, my life would be so boring.

I would tell my son “Happy National Sons Day” today, but he’d just roll his eyes at me, so I’ll say it here instead.

Boy Mom; like a regular mom, but messier.

Happy National Sons Day to the coolest guy in our crew.

I’m a mom of boys. Nothing scares me.

Moms of boys work from son up to son down.

You think dads are protective of their little girls? Just try a mom with a little boy.

I really had no idea what I signed up for when I became a #boymom.

Boys: Less drama than girls, but harder to keep alive.

Thanks to my son, my entire world is coffee and chaos. (But I wouldn’t have it any other way.)

Quotes For National Sons Day Instagram Captions