No matter how much planning you do, the week of Thanksgiving is always hectic. Teachers might schedule a school event (gah), your kid still has their afterschool activities to attend, and you haven’t had time to put the laundry away, so you’re basically basket surfing for clean clothes every morning. And then, Thanksgiving somehow still sneaks up on you and now, you’ve got an 8-hour meal to prepare, too. If you don’t have all your holiday essentials (and really, none of us do), you’ll be wondering if Fred Meyer is open on Thanksgiving Day in 2022, and grateful to know that, yes! Fred Meyer is open on Thanksgiving Day, so you can get turkey, toiletries — even toys for the upcoming holidays, too.

When does Fred Meyer open and close on Thanksgiving Day?

If you live in the Pacific Northwest, you’re probably on a first-name basis with Freddy’s, as in Fred Meyer. Fred Meyer is owned by Kroger and is primarily found in states such as Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Alaska. And it’s there that you can do your bulk buy shopping and pick up supermarket staples as well. So if you happen to realize that you picked up the wrong stuffing the night before Turkey Day, Fred Meyer will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

But if you wake up on Thanksgiving morning and your kids are bowling with a frozen bird, you can cruise on over to Fred Meyer, too, because the store will be open as early as 6:00 a.m., though it’s a good idea to call ahead, because store hours can vary by location. Still, you won’t want to wait too long to dash out and get an extra dessert, because most Fred Meyer stores will close around 4:00 p.m., but store hours will return to their normal operating time on Black Friday.

Hopefully, you’ll have everything you need at home to make a beautiful Thanksgiving meal. But in case you don’t (or need a break from cooking and having the kids at home), head to Fred Meyer, grab a wagon, and breathe in the gratitude for some alone time.