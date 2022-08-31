If you’re mourning the end of summer, take comfort in the fact that you’ll have one last hurrah in the form of Labor Day weekend. The unofficial last weekend of the summertime is always full of barbecues, beach or pool days, and spending time in the sunshine before getting into the full swing of the school year. But since Labor Day itself falls on a Monday, it’s also a prime day for grocery shopping so that you’re prepared for the upcoming week. So, will you be able to shop at your local Kroger store? Below is everything you need to know about the Labor Day hours at Kroger for September 5, 2022.

What are Kroger’s Labor Day 2022 hours?

While Kroger stores don’t state their hours for each location online, it looks like you should be able to get your normal shopping in. Kroger was open their typical hours last year on Labor Day, and they were also open during their typical hours for this past Fourth of July and Memorial Day. They’ll more than likely be open those same hours for Labor Day, too, and those are usually 6:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. It’s always a good idea to double check with your local Kroger store to be sure, but you should be safe with those hours, meaning you can get everything you need when you usually would.

Labor Day deals at Kroger

It feels like grocery store prices have never been higher than they are now, so everyone could benefit from a good deal, whether it’s for Labor Day or not. From now through September 6, Kroger is having a sale on select items where if you buy five or more of those items, you save $1 on each one (with your Kroger Card). These include barbecue favorites like Ruffles Original Potato Chips, Heinz Tomato Ketchup, and Ball Park White Hot Dog Buns, as well as name-brand items like Vital Farms Pasture-Raised Large Brown Eggs. There are tons of other options as well.

Another current sale is that you can score $10 off if you buy two or more select household essential items. This includes cleaning supplies you’ll definitely need for the beginning of the school year, like Bounty Paper Towels, Tide Original Laundry Detergent, and Oral-B Rechargeable Toothbrushes for kids. Plus, for moms of babies: there are even some formula options and lots of name-brand diaper options as well.

Head to your local Kroger’s for more Labor Day sales and deals that will definitely help out whether you’re headed to a barbecue, stocking up on groceries for back-to-school lunches, or simply doing your regular weekly shopping. They’ve got you covered (and at normal hours, too).